Tayside forestry managers hit back in deer cull row

Forestry managers have said their out of season dear cull will not leave young deer to starve to death in Tayside.

Gamekeepers attacked the Scottish Government’s Forestry and Land Scotland agency earlier this month after it began shooting female deer outside of the normal window.

Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) vice president Peter Fraser said the move would leave orphan deer behind, which were then likely to starve.

But managers at the agency have hit back, arguing they have seen no evidence to support the gamekeeper’s claims.

FLS manages land across Tayside and Fife

Managers also refuted the charge the out of season cull – which teams also carried out this time last year – was ordered as a result of to poor land management.

Agency bosses said deer had moved onto its lands from neighbouring estates, necessitating repeat out of season shooting.

A Forestry and Land Scotland spokesperson said Mr Fraser’s comments were “not unexpected”.

Mr Fraser is a long term critic of the way government agencies manage deer populations.

Latest out-of-season cull will control booming deer population

The spokesman continued: “In playing our part in managing this population, we employ SGA members and others to undertake the deer cull on land we manage.

“FLS successfully achieved 36% of Scotland’s recorded cull last year with our aim to manage deer numbers to a population level of two to seven deer per square kilometre.

“However, the fact that neighbouring land owners manage the deer population level to much higher densities means that deer from those areas move into the lower density areas on land that we manage.”

FLS rangers and contractors work together on deer shoots

Wildlife agency NatureScot has approved the cull, which began at the start of September. Normally hunters do not target female deer until later in October.

He said FLS managers were not aware of any evidence “ever having been presented” that supported the assertion young deer were left to die as a result of their culling operation.

“As responsible land managers we would be amongst the first to encourage anyone with any evidence of best practice not being followed to report this to deer management regulator, NatureScot.”

FLS wildlife ranger staff carry out the cull alongside contractors.

The spokesman said the teams carry out their work with “professional and personal pride in following best practice.”