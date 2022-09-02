Tayside forestry managers hit back in deer cull row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tayside forestry managers hit back in deer cull row

By Peter John Meiklem
September 2 2022, 12.55pm
deer with mother
The Scottish Gamekeepers Association has flagged animal welfare concerns over the latest cull.

Forestry managers have said their out of season dear cull will not leave young deer to starve to death in Tayside.

Gamekeepers attacked the Scottish Government’s Forestry and Land Scotland agency earlier this month after it began shooting female deer outside of the normal window.

Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) vice president Peter Fraser said the move would leave orphan deer behind, which were then likely to starve.

But managers at the agency have hit back, arguing they have seen no evidence to support the gamekeeper’s claims.

FLS manages land across Tayside and Fife

Managers also refuted the charge the out of season cull – which teams also carried out this time last year – was ordered as a result of to poor land management.

Agency bosses said deer had moved onto its lands from neighbouring estates, necessitating repeat out of season shooting.

A Forestry and Land Scotland spokesperson said Mr Fraser’s comments were “not unexpected”.

Mr Fraser is a long term critic of the way government agencies manage deer populations.

Latest out-of-season cull will control booming deer population

The spokesman continued: “In playing our part in managing this population, we employ SGA members and others to undertake the deer cull on land we manage.

“FLS successfully achieved 36% of Scotland’s recorded cull last year with our aim to manage deer numbers to a population level of two to seven deer per square kilometre.

“However, the fact that neighbouring land owners manage the deer population level to much higher densities means that deer from those areas move into the lower density areas on land that we manage.”

FLS rangers and contractors work together on deer shoots

Wildlife agency NatureScot has approved the cull, which began at the start of September. Normally hunters do not target female deer until later in October.

He said FLS managers were not aware of any evidence “ever having been presented” that supported the assertion young deer were left to die as a result of their culling operation.

“As responsible land managers we would be amongst the first to encourage anyone with any evidence of best practice not being followed to report this to deer management regulator, NatureScot.”

FLS wildlife ranger staff carry out the cull alongside contractors.

The spokesman said the teams carry out their work with “professional and personal pride in following best practice.”

