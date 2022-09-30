Choose reusable period products to cut pollution at Broughty Ferry beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Choose reusable period products to cut pollution at Broughty Ferry beach

By Joanna Bremner
September 30 2022, 6.00am
reusable period products
Reusable period products are better for the environment, and your purse.

Reusable period products could help tackle pollution on Broughty Ferry beach.

That’s the message from Debbie Gallacher, who runs zero waste Broughty Ferry business Love Your Planet.

Here Debbie explains some of the alternatives to pads and tampons which could help clean up our rivers.

Why are period products a problem?

Around 430 million disposable menstrual products are sold every year in Scotland.

Of these a staggering 340,000 are flushed down the toilet every single day.

Anything that isn’t loo roll should never be flushed down the toilet.

But the figures suggest changing public behaviour will not happen overnight.

Volunteers taking part in the Upstream Battle campaign surveyed litter from six sites along the length of the River Tay.

The survey showed wet wipes and period products were the most common sewage related debris washed up at Broughty Ferry beach.

Standard, single-use sanitary products are rarely biodegradable and often include plastic packaging or applicators.

And plastic in the sea can end up being ingested by marine animals.

There is evidence items like plastic tampon applicators can make their way into the stomach of birds such as the albatross.

What alternatives are on offer?

Debbie is highlighting the range of products on offer which can help clean up the marine environment.

Zero waste shops like her Ferry business sell reusable tampon applicators, menstrual cups and reusable pads.

These are all washable and reusable.

Here are her suggestions (of course, they only help if you don’t flush them).

  • Reusable tampon applicators 

These are a reusable alternative to the plastic applicators sold with most tampons.

You can use them alongside cotton tampons, which aren’t reusable but are a biodegradable alternative to those with plastic applicators.

“I don’t think people realise that the standard ones are just coated in plastic,” Debbie says.

  • Menstrual cups

A menstrual cup is a bit like a flexible eggcup that collects the blood.

“You can use it for up to eight hours so it’s great if you want to pop it in before work or university.

“Then you just need to wash it.”

  • Washable pads

These are reusable pads you can wash between uses.

Again, they are an environmentally friendly alternative to single-use pads coated in plastic.

  • Period pants

Period pants are another leak-proof alternative to pads and tampons that help reduce waste.

You can buy these online, or at certain supermarkets and clothing outlets.

‘You save a fortune in the long run’

recent study conducted by the Scottish Government emphasised the need for education around alternative period products to build trust.

“Fear of leaking and resulting embarrassment or shame” is a concern for new users.

Period products are supplied free of charge by councils and education providers in Scotland.

Debbie says her customers have not reported any problems.

And she says switching to reusable is a cost effective strategy.

“If you think about how many of the disposable ones you would use in your lifetime,” she said.

“This way, you save a fortune in the long run. They last years.”

Reusable products are a bit ‘niche’

The Scottish Government study highlighted a need to make reusable products available in supermarkets rather than just “niche retail outlets.”

Meanwhile, local authorities have been helping to promote reusables.

Scotland introduced the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act in August.

Councils are including reusables in this provision.

Used wet wipes and period products on Broughty Ferry beach – River Tay rubbish problem revealed

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

H100
Fife mum defends Buckhaven setting for world-first hydrogen heating trial
flooding st andrews
Could St Andrews' historic golf links be underwater by the end of the century?
A local consultation event held to discuss the Solar2 plans last summer.
Angus community will 'appreciate' giant solar farm, say developers
30
elie flooding
'I'd rather have sand in my garden than the North Sea' - picturesque Elie…
montrose flooding
Montrose's last line of defence against flooding is disappearing, and disappearing fast
A graphic showing how Broughty Ferry would look like after flooding
How the incoming tide could transform Broughty Ferry beach
Reusable period products are better for the environment, and your purse.
Scottish Geology Festival: Volcanic eruptions, tropical coal swamps, dinosaurs, earthquakes and agates
Reusable period products are better for the environment, and your purse.
Perth abattoir leaked emissions equal to 41,892,750 Big Macs
Reusable period products are better for the environment, and your purse.
Solar farm developers showcase 50,000-panel Forfar project for fields near Station Park
5
Kate Autumnwatch
Kate from Autumnwatch shares 10 garden rewilding tips ahead of Perth event

Most Read

1
Reusable period products are better for the environment, and your purse.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
2
Reusable period products are better for the environment, and your purse.
Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash
3
Reusable period products are better for the environment, and your purse.
Blairgowrie ‘gangmasters’ in court accused of exploiting foreign workers
4
Reusable period products are better for the environment, and your purse.
27 best pictures as TV stars, rockers and Hollywood legend tee off in Tayside…
5
Reusable period products are better for the environment, and your purse.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
Reusable period products are better for the environment, and your purse.
St Andrews author drove drunk after downing husband’s wine in ‘revenge’
7
Reusable period products are better for the environment, and your purse.
Blairgowrie man admits endangering baby’s life by letting it ingest cocaine
8
Reusable period products are better for the environment, and your purse.
‘Don’t be fobbed off if you have symptoms’: Bruise on Fife mum’s arm led…
9
Reusable period products are better for the environment, and your purse.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
10
Reusable period products are better for the environment, and your purse.
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…

More from The Courier

Sphynx cat found in Fife
Search for owners of rare hairless sphynx cat found in Fife
High Court in Edinburgh.
Fife 22-year-old jailed for brutal vacuum cleaner attack on care assistant
Reusable period products are better for the environment, and your purse.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
Reusable period products are better for the environment, and your purse.
Dundee United must prevent Nicky Clark coming back to haunt them with St Johnstone,…
Reusable period products are better for the environment, and your purse.
LISTEN: Commonwealth Games heroes return, and a care home in crisis
Reusable period products are better for the environment, and your purse.
Beauty of maths embraced by Fife schools competition sponsored by The Courier - our…

Editor's Picks