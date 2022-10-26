‘Freak accident’ behind massive Perth abattoir gas leak, MP claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

‘Freak accident’ behind massive Perth abattoir gas leak, MP claims

By Peter John Meiklem
October 26 2022, 12.56pm Updated: October 26 2022, 6.00pm
Pete Wishart MP and ABP Food Group staff at the meeting in Perth.
Pete Wishart MP and ABP Food Group staff at the meeting in Perth.

A massive greenhouse gas leak at a Perth abattoir happened after an “unfortunate freak accident,” an MP has said.

Perth SNP MP Pete Wishart has met officials at multi-national meat processors ABP UK.

An issue with a refrigeration unit at the Perth site led to massive leak of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere from their Inveralmond Industrial Estate facility.

We calculated the leak was equivalent to the emissions produced by 7,573 Scottish citizen in a full year. That is more than everyone in Kinross.

‘Extremely unfortunate freak accident’

Mr Wishart said ABP officials explained the circumstances around the leak during his meeting.

He said: “What became clear from the visit was that this was an extremely unfortunate freak accident, caused by the blade of a fan falling on to and rupturing a pipe containing highly polluting F-Gas.”

F-Gas is short for fluorinated gas, a powerful greenhouse gas that has an even higher warming potential than carbon dioxide.

The gas leak at ABP in Perth released the CO2e equivalent of driving from Perth to Dundee 16,086,268 times.
The gas leak at ABP in Perth released the CO2e equivalent of driving from Perth to Dundee 16,086,268 times.

Mr Wishart said he was confident the company had acted to ensure such an event is never repeated.

“Notwithstanding the vast damage this caused, I was satisfied that ABP take seriously their environmental obligations.

“This has included switching from F-Gas to a natural-based refrigerant with no carbon footprint, as well as fitting new fans with plastic blades instead of metal.”

Environment watchdog ‘yet to offer recommendations’

The company told the MP officials at environment watchdog Sepa were yet to offer any recommendations as part of their investigation into the incident.

That is “despite the incident being reported to them immediately after it was detected,” the MP added.

“Regular and constructive dialogue between Sepa and industries is crucial in the race to net-zero.

“So I am now seeking clarity on when Sepa expect to complete their investigation and whether their findings will include recommendations for ABP to implement going forward.”

The gas leak at ABP UK in Perth was the second largest of its kind in Europe.

The company initially said in a statement that the leak was due to a “machine failure” at its Perth processing plant.

The leak accounted for 87% of Scotland’s total hydrofluorocarbons emissions in 2021.

It also sparked calls from campaigners for closer scrutiny of the entire meat production industry.

The meat processing plant is a major local employer, with hundreds of staff based at the Inveralmond facility.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said:

“Every year, the Scottish Pollutant Release Inventory (SPRI) provides a valuable picture of the amount of pollutants released in Scotland from Sepa regulated industrial sites.

“In February 2022 SEPA’s SPRI data identified a large release of F-gases from a meat producer, Anglo Beef Processors UK when the site submitted its Scottish Pollutant Release Inventory (SPRI) data returns for 2021.

“This resulted in a significant increase in this pollutant (around 112%) compared to 2020.”

He said a Sepa team began an investigation into the cause, which was related to the site’s refrigeration system.

“This investigation is currently ongoing and Sepa will determine whether any enforcement action is required as a result of its findings.

“The site has now installed alternative refrigeration technologies following engagement with Sepa.”

A spokesperson for ABP said they had no further comment to make at this time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems.
Loch Leven sewage leaks are 'desecrating our natural heritage'
Post Thumbnail
Get the best environment and transport stories in Tayside and Fife delivered straight to…
Lib Dem councillor William Robertson
Sewage spill on Loch Leven path 'normal', argues Scottish Government
Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson
From Fife pumpkins to Dundee sweets: 5 tips for an eco-friendly Halloween
V&A Dundee's assistant curator Laurie Bassam is excited about the new plastic-themed exhibition, launching on October 29.
V&A Dundee: Groundbreaking plastic exhibition is 'not all doom and gloom'
Sandy Winterbottom on her voyage to South Georgia: Image: Sandy Winterbottom
'I radicalised myself': Muckhart author's voyage to the Antarctic uncovers tragedies of past and…
The Forth Estuary.
Forth Green Freeport: Residents raise wildlife concerns over Rosyth plans
Kenny Hay from FLS with tree saplings.
How a tree 'vending machine' in Invergowrie could help Scotland grow its own timber
Debbie Gallacher of Broughty Ferry's Love Your Planet explains how you can save money by shopping at zero waste stores.
Cost of living crisis: Can going zero waste save you money?
2
ABP employee inspects beef carcases in their meat processing plant in Ireland.
Perth abattoir gas leak shows meat processing is unsafe say environmental campaigners

Most Read

1
The A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Street View.
Two people taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Forfar
2
Glenprosen Estate covers 16,500 acres north of Kirriemuir. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DCThomson.
Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate
3
3
Brian Taylor.
Dunfermline man received ‘summary justice’ after stealing £16k of motorbikes from Fife business
4
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Nick has issued a warning to other travellers after a misunderstanding with the passport office led to his wife getting trapped in Thailand. Picture shows; Nick Holt and his wife Kajitpan Nampila. Braco, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Nick Holt Date; 26/10/2022
Perthshire family left ‘drained’ as mum refused flight home from Thailand
5
Glamis House supported living in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Crisis deepens at Glenrothes care service as medication records ‘falsified’ and residents ‘want to…
6
Bridie baker Bill McLaren, who has died aged 82, with a restored 1929 delivery tricycle.
Bill McLaren obituary: Legendary fourth-generation baker famed for Forfar bridie
7
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
8
team photo of Bank Street Athetic Sunday league side in Dundee in 1975-76.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s professional footballers could learn a lot from my Sunday Welfare League…
9
Dundee House on North Lindsay Street.
EXCLUSIVE: No further action in Dundee City Council fraud probe
2
10
Perth Sheriff Court.....file pic 2008. Thomas Devers leaving court. Stole from his mother. (Please see Gordon Currie story 01738 446766). NO BYLINE TO BE USED WITH IMAGE. COPYRIGHT: Perthshire Picture Agency. Tel. 01738 623350 / 07775 852112.
Perth prisoner says phone SIM card found hidden ‘between his buttocks’ was not his

More from The Courier

A boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident on Balbeggie Street. Image: Google
Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Is this home fit for a Prime Minister? Image: Zoopla.
5 Tayside & Fife homes Rishi Sunak could buy with his Prime Minister's salary
Lochgelly South Primary School. Image: Google Street View.
Lochgelly pupils to move schools during year-long closure
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Football foolishness and controlling partner
Beth Morrison wants a new law. Image: DC Thomson.
Monifieth mum calls for 'Calum's Law' on restraint in schools after son was left…
Courier News - Dundee - Matteo Bell story, CR0039132 Leisure and Culture are doing a press call to announce a new wave of support for Ukrainians coming to Dundee. The offer includes 12-weeks of free access to gyms and swimming pools, activities for kids and addimng Ukrainian books to Dundee library. Picture Shows; Natalia Liamina enjoying a skating session, Dundee Ice Arena, Dayton Way, Dundee, 26th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ukrainian woman's 'fear and horror' hiding in basement for two months before fleeing to…
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
New 60 bed care home in Dundee's West End approved despite objections
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fife pumpkin carving artist shows off his finest designs as he reveals 'big plans'…
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
5 top pumpkin carving tips from Kirkcaldy crafter Pumpkin McFife
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0039134, News, Jake Keith story, An elderly Dundee woman has spoken of her anger after her landlord refused to provide a ramp for her wheelchair-reliant husband. Valerie, 74, has been struggling to get her partner Bob out of the house ever since he began using the wheelchair due to a fall five weeks ago. Picture shows; Valerie and Bob Heath at home struggling with the steps outside and a heavy wheelchair. Wednesdy 26th October, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Elderly Dundee wheelchair user feels 'trapped in own home' as requests for home ramp…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented