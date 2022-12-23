Broughty Ferry mum transforms jute sacks into Christmas stockings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Broughty Ferry mum transforms jute sacks into Christmas stockings

By Joanna Bremner
December 23 2022, 6.00am
Artist and mum Sarah Grigg has transformed old jute into Christmas stockings. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Artist and mum Sarah Grigg has transformed old jute into Christmas stockings. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Broughty Ferry mum and upcycler Sarah Griggs has turned old jute sacks into Christmas wreaths and stockings – and so can you.

Sarah says: “It’s about taking beautiful things that have reached the end of their use, but still have worth in other ways.

“They are useful for other things and attractive in their own right.”

Upcycling means taking stuff that would otherwise go to waste and creating something new with it.

It’s the perfect way to create handmade Christmas presents or decorations.

Dundee jute sacks become stockings and wreaths

Sarah has been a creative spirit all of her life. More recently, she has turned to upcycling in her free time.

One of her most recent efforts is this Christmas wreath, made from old jute sacks used for coffee.

“I love the lettering on jute sacks. It just looks really nice.”

So Sarah turned them into these beautiful Christmas wreaths.

Sarah transformed unwanted jute into this quirky Christmas wreath. Image: Sarah Grigg/Ragged House

Sarah also made some vibrant Christmas stockings with jute.

This Christmas stocking will look perfect over your fireplace. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Jute just has that nice industrial look to it,” she said.

“It also has a sense of heritage, with the jute sack making.

“It’s nice to keep that on display.”

The jute industry is a key part of Dundee’s history. Sarah gets her jute from J. A. Braithwaite’s in Dundee.

Christmas upcycling can be fun for all the family

She has been based in Dundee for the last ten years and is one of the artisans at the Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre, based between Perth and Dundee.

At a time when families are coming together, upcycling can help them.

Sarah says it is a great way to make and keep precious memories.

“When you make something, it brings back memories as well,” she said.

It’s also a fun way to keep kids entertained.

Sarah’s ten-year-old son, Joseph, sometimes helps her with her crafting.

Sarah used leftover wallpaper and lampshade vinyl to make these lovely Christmas baubles.

Christmas baubles upcycled by artist, Sarah Grigg, at the Tayside Upcycling & Craft Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I’m not trained at all in anything craft wise,” Sarah pointed out.

“But there is so much online. You can teach yourself anything.”

And at local places like the Tucc shop and Scrap Antics, you can access supplies for your upcycling.

“Just take the plunge,” Sarah says, “carve out an afternoon and try it.

“It’s definitely worth it.”

Artist, Sarah Grigg with some of her seasonal upcycled decorations at the Tayside Upcycling & Craft Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

