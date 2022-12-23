Broughty Ferry mum transforms jute sacks into Christmas stockings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Broughty Ferry mum and upcycler Sarah Griggs has turned old jute sacks into Christmas wreaths and stockings – and so can you.

Sarah says: “It’s about taking beautiful things that have reached the end of their use, but still have worth in other ways.

“They are useful for other things and attractive in their own right.”

Upcycling means taking stuff that would otherwise go to waste and creating something new with it.

It’s the perfect way to create handmade Christmas presents or decorations.

Dundee jute sacks become stockings and wreaths

Sarah has been a creative spirit all of her life. More recently, she has turned to upcycling in her free time.

One of her most recent efforts is this Christmas wreath, made from old jute sacks used for coffee.

“I love the lettering on jute sacks. It just looks really nice.”

So Sarah turned them into these beautiful Christmas wreaths.

Sarah also made some vibrant Christmas stockings with jute.

“Jute just has that nice industrial look to it,” she said.

“It also has a sense of heritage, with the jute sack making.

“It’s nice to keep that on display.”

The jute industry is a key part of Dundee’s history. Sarah gets her jute from J. A. Braithwaite’s in Dundee.

Christmas upcycling can be fun for all the family

She has been based in Dundee for the last ten years and is one of the artisans at the Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre, based between Perth and Dundee.

At a time when families are coming together, upcycling can help them.

Sarah says it is a great way to make and keep precious memories.

“When you make something, it brings back memories as well,” she said.

It’s also a fun way to keep kids entertained.

Sarah’s ten-year-old son, Joseph, sometimes helps her with her crafting.

Sarah used leftover wallpaper and lampshade vinyl to make these lovely Christmas baubles.

“I’m not trained at all in anything craft wise,” Sarah pointed out.

“But there is so much online. You can teach yourself anything.”

And at local places like the Tucc shop and Scrap Antics, you can access supplies for your upcycling.

“Just take the plunge,” Sarah says, “carve out an afternoon and try it.

“It’s definitely worth it.”