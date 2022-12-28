Gauldry residents left in the dark as Scottish Power repair fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gauldry residents left in the dark as Scottish Power repair fails

By Peter John Meiklem
December 28 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 28 2022, 6.06am
Councillor Jonny Tepp on the dark street
Councillor Jonny Tepp on the dark street. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Some Gauldry residents are facing Hogmanay in the dark after the street lights went out on a major village road.

Homes and businesses suffered a power cut on Sunday December 18.

A Scottish Power engineer managed to restore some power after the outage, but at least 16 street lights on residential street Maryknowe still remain out of action.

It leaves residents of the north east Fife village fearing a serious accident as conditions turned snowy and icy after Christmas.

Maryknowe in the dark
Councillor Jonny Tepp navigates the icy street in the dark. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Mike Reynolds lives on the street and reported the fault to Fife Council and Scottish Power.

He said without an urgent repair some residents could be caught “coming home from the pub or from other people’s houses” after the bells and risked an accident in the dark.

“Even without the ice and snow covering everything, it has been getting so dark. And the village is full of older people,” he added.

“It is also opening up the chance of opportunistic crime.”

He said he was “totally dissatisfied” to learn the repair work may not begin until January 4.

The problem is understood to be cabling, rather than the lights themselves.

Engineers repaired a wider outage in the village on Sunday, but did not succeed in restoring power to the street lights on Maryknowe.

‘No streetlights’ for New Year

Tay Bridgehead Liberal Democrat councillor Jonny Tepp said street light outages were a common problem across his ward.

He said: “Having contacted Fife Council to report the fault I was told that this was a Scottish Power problem that would require underground cabling to be dug up which would probably not be arranged before New Year.

“That leaves my constituents with no streetlights over Christmas and the New Year which is unacceptable.”

Broken streetlights and icy weather made “a very dangerous combination”, he added.

“The fact that my Tay Bridgehead Ward seems to suffer a major street light outage somewhere nearly every year speaks to the age of the infrastructure, I think.

“Scottish Power need to do more to bring their infrastructure up to date in advance of failures such as this.”

Repair team hoping to start work soon

Scottish Power Energy Networks bosses hope to get a team to the site before Hogmanay to start the initial repair work, although that is dependent on the weather.

SP Energy Networks is the part of Scottish Power that owns and is responsible for maintaining overhead lines and underground cables

A spokeswoman said:  “Initial repairs are due to begin this week. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

