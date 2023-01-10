Diseased trees felled in Moncreiffe Hill wood as deadly fungus gathers pace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Diseased trees felled in Moncreiffe Hill wood as deadly fungus gathers pace

By Peter John Meiklem
January 10 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 10 2023, 6.10am
Previous tree felling at Moncrieffe Hill. Image: DC Thomson
Previous tree felling at Moncrieffe Hill. Image: DC Thomson

Workers have started felling 400 trees on Moncreiffe Hill near Perth as more details emerge over huge costs linked to ash dieback disease.

Officials in Dundee believe the bill could rise to us much as £8 million over the next decade as trees wither, die and require removal in and around the city.

Woodland Trust Scotland (WTS) contractors began the felling near Perth on Monday, January 9.

George Anderson from WTS said cutting down ash trees had now become a “fairly routine occurrence” at the charity’s 60 Scottish sites.

He estimated the total bill for removing dying trees in dangerous locations could rise as high as £20m every year across the whole of Scotland.

George said: “Our hope is in the long run a few resistant trees will survive to produce offspring to restock the countryside.

“Our grandchildren may see a landscape with ash restored but our children are going to see a country devoid of the species.”

Moncreiffe closure details as ash dieback spreads in Perthshire

WTS bosses are warning visitors to its Moncreiffe Hill wood by Perth to expect disruption over the next three weeks.

They are felling the ash trees for safety reasons.

A disease affecting ash trees could cost Dundee council as much as £800,000 a year. Image: supplied/Dundee City Council.

Foresters try to leave infected trees alone – in the hope that some will survive and become resistant to the infection. But they must fell sick trees next to roads and paths.

Workers have closed the car park on the River Earn side of the site for a week from January 9. The main carpark on the Tay side of the site remains open.

The wood itself remains accessible, but with some temporary path closures.

How do you stop trees dying?

Ash dieback is a fungus that originated in Asia. It devastates European ash trees as they do not have natural defences against it.

Ash was once one of Scotland and UK’s most common native trees, but the species started to struggle when experts confirmed ash dieback in 2012.

Experts have linked the spread of the deadly disease to imported saplings.

George said there is a serious risk importers could inadvertently introduce another disease.

He called for more funding to help the Scottish tree nursery sector “scale up” to meet rocketing demand for saplings.

A large number of different organisations are planting more trees in an effort to hit climate change targets.

George said: “Prevention is far greater than a cure.

“Without this investment now, we risk losing more mature trees to disease than saplings are being planted, undermining net zero efforts.”

