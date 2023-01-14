How I… went from fire fighter to rescuing whales in the Forth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

How I… went from fire fighter to rescuing whales in the Forth

By Aileen Robertson
January 14 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 14 2023, 11.51am
Paul 'Smudger' Smith. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Paul 'Smudger' Smith. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

For the past decade, Perth’s Paul ‘Smudger’ Smith has been helping rescue whales in the Forth and beyond.

The 56-year-old is the area coordinator for British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).

Whenever a whale is stranded on the beach or in perilously shallow waters, a dedicated team of BDMLR volunteers will be on the scene.

We met Smudger, who prefers to go by his nickname, at Kinghorn.

His very presence did not go unnoticed.

Smudger looks out to sea at Kinghorn beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Kinghorn has a thriving community of whale watchers and the sight of Smudger at the beach with binoculars raised hopes there could be something interesting in the Forth. He had to explain he was just in town for an interview.

How do you become a whale rescuer?

Smudger’s story with the BDMLR started about a decade ago.

He was a firefighter in Dundee at the time, and involved in water rescues.

BDMLR works with a range of other agencies including the fire service to keep both people, and animals, safe during rescues. Someone from the organisation visited Smudger’s station to give a talk.

It was a life changing moment for Smudger. He volunteered to join up.

And he found he was needed sooner than expected.

“Two weeks later he phoned me to say ‘what are you doing?’

“‘We’ve got 20-odd whales on the beach at Pittenweem. Do you want to come and help?’

“That was my first rescue.”

Rescuing animals ‘very similar’ to helping people

Smudger says his fire fighting background prepared him for what can be life-and-death situations for stranded whales.

“The emergency service background that I have links in very well with this because it’s a similar process.

“You have a rescue plan, you have procedures.”

Smudger speaks to a Coastguard team during a rescue in Fife. Image: supplied/BDMLR

Sadly, there isn’t always a happy ending.

“It’s like human rescue. There are fatalities and success stories.

“You can’t always save everything.

“You try to remain professional and detach yourself. My main focus on a rescue is looking after the team and making sure the team’s safe.”

Why you shouldn’t kiss a whale

Whales, whether happily bobbing in the Forth or precariously stranded on a beach, generate a lot of interest.

“It hits social media. Everybody wants to see a whale,” says Smudger.

A minke whale in trouble at Largo Bay in Fife in 2017. Image: supplied/BDMLR

But while most people follow advice and keep a respectful distance, he says a small minority cause problems.

“There are some people who will insist. They want to stand right next to it, touch it and kiss it, and just get in the way.

“They don’t understand the dangers.”

“Whales can transmit diseases to humans that they can tolerate and live with, but if we get it we could be dead in a week.”

Smudger

The advice is simple. If you see a stranded whale on the beach, leave it alone and phone the experts – BDMLR for animals that are still alive and Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme for dead animals.

“If the animal moves, you could be crushed,” says Smudger.

“Whales can transmit diseases to humans that they can tolerate and live with, but if we get it we could be dead in a week.

“There are reasons we try to keep people away. And there are welfare issues as well.”

The disentanglement team

BDMLR volunteers don’t just rescue whales. They are involved in a huge range of work protecting all manner of sea mammals.

You’re up close and personal with an animal that’s stressed, wrapped in gear, on a small boat with surgical sharp knives.”

Smudger

One aspect of his work Smudger is keen to highlight is his involvement with the BDMLR’s Large Whale Disentanglement Team.

It is the only team of its kind in Europe, and has in the past been called to help a whale off the coast of Iceland.

Entanglement is when whales get caught up in fishing gear. It can result in the animal starving or drowning.

Smudger in action. Image: supplied/BDMLR

The work is not for the faint-hearted. But Smudger is no stranger to danger.

“You get a bit of a kick off of that. It’s a bit on the dangerous side.

“It’s very risky. You’re up close and personal with an animal that’s stressed, wrapped in gear, on a small boat with surgical sharp knives.”

Do the whales know the team is helping them? Some do, says Smudger.

“They’ve all got their own personalities. Some of them will just relax and let you do what you need to do. Some of them will be really reactive and get aggressive.”

Smudger at Kinghorn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He says a huge range of expertise is involved in rescue operations.

Everyone from the Coastguard and local authorities to marine scientists can be involved.

“This isn’t about me, it’s about everybody else, it’s about the team.

“There are so many people involved in this and it links into so many things.”

He added: “We’re doing a lot of work regarding entanglements and without the help of the fishing industry, we couldn’t do some of the rescues that we do.

“They’ve got the knowledge and the skill and they inform us.”

‘Fun’ role was natural progression

Born in Derby, Smudger grew up in Sheffield and moved to Scotland in 1981.

He has always had an interest in wildlife. He is a trained diver and has enjoyed exploring the depths of the Forth.

“When you’re down there, you always come across stuff. The sea’s full of animals.”

And his work with the BDMLR allows him to work with “some really interesting animals”.

He added: “For me, it’s a natural progression from what I did as a job.

“There’s a fun element to it, but there’s a serious side, that you’re actually helping to protect the environment and do some good in the community.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Environment

Nature Watch: Revealing the secret life of a Scottish river
Dr Yasemin Acar in Istanbul engaging. She is passionate about climate activism and believes it can benefit people mentally. This image shows Yasemin sat on rainbow-coloured staircase.
Suffering from 'eco-anxiety'? Why fighting for the planet in Dundee will help
Elon Musk giving a double thumbs-up sign
MARTIN DOMINIK: Is Elon Musk right about 'planet B' or can space exploration help…
Cameron McNeish. Image: Richard Else/Adventure Show Productions
'Great danger' for Cairngorms and Fife hills as ministers pledge to double windfarm power
Julie Close and Richard Hughes who want to install solar panels on their home.
Council's solar panel snub stops Kinross couple from cutting £600 monthly energy bills
Previous tree felling at Moncrieffe Hill. Image: DC Thomson
Diseased trees felled in Moncreiffe Hill wood as deadly fungus gathers pace
Janice Haig at the Craigie Burn - a source of flooding in Perth.
Why Perth mum spent inheritance on flood defences for her home
two women next to a colourful display of gladioli.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: We can't let the Dundee Flower and Food Festival wither and die
Young woman in a cloud of vape 'smoke'.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dundee vape litter is my sign to kick this habit too
Riverside Recycling Centre has been hit by flooding several times. Image: Paul Reid
Calls for action as Dundee's Riverside Recycling Centre shut for more than a month…

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks