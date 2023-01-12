‘Great danger’ for Cairngorms and Fife hills as ministers pledge to double windfarm power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

‘Great danger’ for Cairngorms and Fife hills as ministers pledge to double windfarm power

By Peter John Meiklem
January 12 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 12 2023, 9.45am
Cameron McNeish. Image: Richard Else/Adventure Show Productions
Cameron McNeish. Image: Richard Else/Adventure Show Productions

Landscapes around the Cairngorms and in Fife could be “hammered with windfarms” under fresh Scottish Government energy plans.

Leading mountaineering journalist and broadcaster Cameron McNeish has warned there is a “great danger” the Cairngorms National Park could soon become “ring-fenced” with turbines.

While Fife-based Scotland Against Spin chairman Graham Lang said ministers were “turning a deaf ear to the cries” of rural communities as they work to bring more renewable energy on stream.

Energy secretary Michael Matheson told MSPs this week the amount of electricity generated from onshore windfarms would more than double by the end of the decade.

That means growing from the 8.78 GW generated in June 2022 to more than 20 GW in 2030.

Industry sources argue more efficient design ensures that does not mean doubling turbine numbers. However, it still signifies a considerable increase.

Plans to double power output spark windfarm plea

Cameron previously lobbied former First Minister Alex Salmond and helped win greater protections for wild and remote land.

But he is concerned about Holyrood’s latest push for more onshore wind.

“My plea to the Scottish Government would be let’s be very, very careful where we site these extra turbines and not spoil areas of national scenic importance.”

He said parts of Scotland – such as the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway – had already been “hammered with windfarms” and there was a danger that could spread.

“I don’t want to see that. A big concern I have is we have two national parks in Scotland and there is a great danger they are going to be ring-fenced with turbines.

“I’m seeing this in the Cairngorms, in particular. You look all around the national park perimeter and you can see windfarms now. So that is a danger.”

He called for beefed up protections for very remote areas such as the Northwest Highlands, but said other more lowland areas – for example in and around the Lomond Hills in Fife – also required proper care.

But he said he accepted not everyone thought turbines damaged rural areas.

Windfarms behind ‘lowland clearances’

Graham Lang is chair of anti-windfarm group Scotland Against Spin,

He said the Scottish Government’s actions could threaten the “viability of rural communities”, hurting industries such as tourism.

“What we are seeing now across Scotland is not just Highland, but Lowland clearances, not for sheep, but for industrial wind turbines.

“This is policy not driven by Westminster, but by our own Government turning a blind eye and a deaf ear to the cries of its rural people.”

Holyrood pushes ahead with ‘renewables powerhouse’ plan

Mr Matheson’s comments came in a statement to Holyrood that outlined Scotland’s wider “fair and just transition away from fossil fuels.”

He said he wanted to make Scotland a “renewables powerhouse”.

That would help “to mitigate against future global market volatility and the high energy prices which are making life so difficult for so many people across Scotland.

“For example, onshore wind is one of the most affordable forms of energy,” he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Environment

Nature Watch: Revealing the secret life of a Scottish river
Paul 'Smudger' Smith. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How I... went from fire fighter to rescuing whales in the Forth
Dr Yasemin Acar in Istanbul engaging. She is passionate about climate activism and believes it can benefit people mentally. This image shows Yasemin sat on rainbow-coloured staircase.
Suffering from 'eco-anxiety'? Why fighting for the planet in Dundee will help
Elon Musk giving a double thumbs-up sign
MARTIN DOMINIK: Is Elon Musk right about 'planet B' or can space exploration help…
Julie Close and Richard Hughes who want to install solar panels on their home.
Council's solar panel snub stops Kinross couple from cutting £600 monthly energy bills
Previous tree felling at Moncrieffe Hill. Image: DC Thomson
Diseased trees felled in Moncreiffe Hill wood as deadly fungus gathers pace
Janice Haig at the Craigie Burn - a source of flooding in Perth.
Why Perth mum spent inheritance on flood defences for her home
two women next to a colourful display of gladioli.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: We can't let the Dundee Flower and Food Festival wither and die
Young woman in a cloud of vape 'smoke'.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dundee vape litter is my sign to kick this habit too
Riverside Recycling Centre has been hit by flooding several times. Image: Paul Reid
Calls for action as Dundee's Riverside Recycling Centre shut for more than a month…

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks