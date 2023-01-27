‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 

By Joanna Bremner
January 27 2023, 6.00am
Laura Young has launched a petition to get disposable vapes banned in Scotland. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Laura Young has launched a petition to get disposable vapes banned in Scotland. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

Staff at Dundee’s recycling centres don’t know how to dispose of ‘disposable’ vapes, The Courier has found.

Dundee’s ‘Less Waste Laura’ has launched a petition asking the Scottish Government to ban the flavoured alternative to cigarettes.

The campaigner’s latest move comes as disposable vapes left staff at Dundee’s two recycling centres confused.

We tried to recycle around 40 vapes collected from around Tayside and Fife.

But workers at Baldovie Recycling Centre and Riverside Recycling Centre were “unsure” where the disposable vapes were supposed to go.

Anti-disposable vape campaigner, Laura Young, was left feeling “disappointed”. She called for better communication.

“I hope that this shows the problem with recycling in general and solidifies the need to ban these items now.”

Laura hopes petition will deliver vape ban

Dundee’s Laura Young has been raising awareness around disposable vapes for the last four months.

Laura’s fight began when her dog, Cooper, found a vape in a park back in September – and picked it up with his mouth.

She now hopes others motivated by her activism will sign her petition and bring about a ban.

“It’s important to take the temperature of Scottish people and what they think about vapes.

“We are selling millions of these every single year. It’s almost one of the only single use electronic items that we actually sell in this country. So all those batteries are going to waste.

“And even if you do get rid of it, it can cause a fire if it goes into general waste.

“So it’s really important to show that it is a ban that we want.”

After months of campaigning, Laura Young has launched a petition to get disposable vapes banned in Scotland. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

The lack of awareness concerns Laura.

“The brands need to do more work to improve the information around this,” she said.

“It shows how quickly new products can come onto the market without understanding of what they are and what’s inside them.

“I’m disappointed that businesses are able to bring out products without then informing the waste industry on how to dispose of them.”

How should Dundonians dispose of ‘disposable vapes’?

At Baldovie Recycling Centre, which has an area reserved for household electric waste, the workers suggested putting the disposable vapes in a tub for batteries.

And at Riverside Recycling Centre, the staff suggested putting the vapes in the general waste bin.

But disposable vapes have both electric elements and a lithium battery. People should place vapes in the electronic waste area.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Our A-Z Recycling Guide on the council website provides residents with guidance on the appropriate way to dispose of all vape paraphernalia.

“Staff are reminded of the guidance for items which can be disposed of at our recycling centres on a regular basis.”

