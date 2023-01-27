‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Staff at Dundee’s recycling centres don’t know how to dispose of ‘disposable’ vapes, The Courier has found.

Dundee’s ‘Less Waste Laura’ has launched a petition asking the Scottish Government to ban the flavoured alternative to cigarettes.

The campaigner’s latest move comes as disposable vapes left staff at Dundee’s two recycling centres confused.

We tried to recycle around 40 vapes collected from around Tayside and Fife.

But workers at Baldovie Recycling Centre and Riverside Recycling Centre were “unsure” where the disposable vapes were supposed to go.

Anti-disposable vape campaigner, Laura Young, was left feeling “disappointed”. She called for better communication.

“I hope that this shows the problem with recycling in general and solidifies the need to ban these items now.”

Laura hopes petition will deliver vape ban

Dundee’s Laura Young has been raising awareness around disposable vapes for the last four months.

Laura’s fight began when her dog, Cooper, found a vape in a park back in September – and picked it up with his mouth.

She now hopes others motivated by her activism will sign her petition and bring about a ban.

“It’s important to take the temperature of Scottish people and what they think about vapes.

“We are selling millions of these every single year. It’s almost one of the only single use electronic items that we actually sell in this country. So all those batteries are going to waste.

“And even if you do get rid of it, it can cause a fire if it goes into general waste.

“So it’s really important to show that it is a ban that we want.”

The lack of awareness concerns Laura.

“The brands need to do more work to improve the information around this,” she said.

“It shows how quickly new products can come onto the market without understanding of what they are and what’s inside them.

“I’m disappointed that businesses are able to bring out products without then informing the waste industry on how to dispose of them.”

How should Dundonians dispose of ‘disposable vapes’?

At Baldovie Recycling Centre, which has an area reserved for household electric waste, the workers suggested putting the disposable vapes in a tub for batteries.

And at Riverside Recycling Centre, the staff suggested putting the vapes in the general waste bin.

But disposable vapes have both electric elements and a lithium battery. People should place vapes in the electronic waste area.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Our A-Z Recycling Guide on the council website provides residents with guidance on the appropriate way to dispose of all vape paraphernalia.

“Staff are reminded of the guidance for items which can be disposed of at our recycling centres on a regular basis.”