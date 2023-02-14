‘Substantial’ Angus hen sheds approved as councillors dismiss rural ‘industrialisation’ fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Environment

‘Substantial’ Angus hen sheds approved as councillors dismiss rural ‘industrialisation’ fears

By Peter John Meiklem
February 14 2023, 1.45pm Updated: February 14 2023, 4.30pm
Angus Dowell has pursued many diversification opportunities at Cononsyth Farm, including growing pumpkins.
Angus councillors have backed a young farmer “looking to push on” over angry and upset neighbours in approving a large free-range egg business near Friockheim.

Neighbours accused farmer Angus Dowell of creating an “industrial complex in the countryside” with his bid to erect two large hen sheds, a free-range area, chicken feed stores and a packing shed.

Nine neighbours gave deputations during Tuesday morning’s meeting to decide on the Cononsyth Farm development.

They outlined a wide range of their concerns including bad smells, increase in traffic, the spread of bird flu, potential pollution to a nearby burn and damage to local habitats, such as dry stane dykes.

Planners received 185 objections to the proposal and only 13 in support of the Mr Dowell’s plan.

But members of Angus Council’s Development Standards committee agreed with their own planners and approved the development with a number of substantial planning conditions.

Committee members were reassured experts, including those from environmental watchdog Sepa, had judged measures taken to tackle environmental and amenity impacts were sufficient to allow the development to go ahead.

Councillors back ‘keen young farmer’

Montrose SNP councillor Kenny Braes, who is also a farmer, said: “This is a farmer, looking for permission to do farming on farmland.”

Angus Dowell and his agent Dave Anderson also addressed members of the committee in the online meeting. Mr Dowell and his family have pursued several diversification plans, including growing pumpkins and honeyberries on then family farm.

He said: “I am a keen young farmer looking to push on in this industry. This development fits perfectly into our current farming system.”

He said he had spotted a gap in the market with many supermarkets committing to remove eggs from caged hens in their supply chains by 2025.

“Eggs are increasingly in demand with consumption on the rise. With the laws of supply and demand, the future of free-range eggs looks bright. We need to see more British producers to meet this demand.”

Three homes within 400 metres of the hen sheds

Angus planners previously recommended approval for the substantial development between Arbroath and Forfar. It will house 64,000 free-range hens.

The approval comes despite a report into the development acknowledging that at least three existing properties sit within 400 metres of the two hen sheds, one as close as 300 metres.

That goes against Scottish Government guidance.

Opponents say there are a total of eight homes within 400 metres of the area where the farmer will keep the free-range hens.

Angus man Jake Stewart was one of those to voice his strong opposition to councillors.

He said:“This seems to be a way of industrialising the countryside and I am certainly not happy about that.”

