‘Substantial’ Angus hen sheds approved as councillors dismiss rural ‘industrialisation’ fears

Angus councillors have backed a young farmer “looking to push on” over angry and upset neighbours in approving a large free-range egg business near Friockheim.

Neighbours accused farmer Angus Dowell of creating an “industrial complex in the countryside” with his bid to erect two large hen sheds, a free-range area, chicken feed stores and a packing shed.

Nine neighbours gave deputations during Tuesday morning’s meeting to decide on the Cononsyth Farm development.

They outlined a wide range of their concerns including bad smells, increase in traffic, the spread of bird flu, potential pollution to a nearby burn and damage to local habitats, such as dry stane dykes.

Planners received 185 objections to the proposal and only 13 in support of the Mr Dowell’s plan.

But members of Angus Council’s Development Standards committee agreed with their own planners and approved the development with a number of substantial planning conditions.

Committee members were reassured experts, including those from environmental watchdog Sepa, had judged measures taken to tackle environmental and amenity impacts were sufficient to allow the development to go ahead.

Councillors back ‘keen young farmer’

Montrose SNP councillor Kenny Braes, who is also a farmer, said: “This is a farmer, looking for permission to do farming on farmland.”

Angus Dowell and his agent Dave Anderson also addressed members of the committee in the online meeting. Mr Dowell and his family have pursued several diversification plans, including growing pumpkins and honeyberries on then family farm.

He said: “I am a keen young farmer looking to push on in this industry. This development fits perfectly into our current farming system.”

He said he had spotted a gap in the market with many supermarkets committing to remove eggs from caged hens in their supply chains by 2025.

“Eggs are increasingly in demand with consumption on the rise. With the laws of supply and demand, the future of free-range eggs looks bright. We need to see more British producers to meet this demand.”

Three homes within 400 metres of the hen sheds

Angus planners previously recommended approval for the substantial development between Arbroath and Forfar. It will house 64,000 free-range hens.

The approval comes despite a report into the development acknowledging that at least three existing properties sit within 400 metres of the two hen sheds, one as close as 300 metres.

That goes against Scottish Government guidance.

Opponents say there are a total of eight homes within 400 metres of the area where the farmer will keep the free-range hens.

Angus man Jake Stewart was one of those to voice his strong opposition to councillors.

He said:“This seems to be a way of industrialising the countryside and I am certainly not happy about that.”