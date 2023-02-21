River Tay butterfly orchids could save threatened land at Balhomie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
River Tay butterfly orchids could save threatened land at Balhomie

By Peter John Meiklem
February 21 2023, 6.00am
Michael Foreman and George Logan at the tennis court at the end of the site.
Michael Foreman and George Logan at the tennis court at the end of the site.

Neighbours hope pockets of butterfly orchids next to the River Tay at Balhomie could protect land from housing developments.

Perth and Kinross planners are already looking at the 5.74 hectares of woodland and rough grassland between the A93 and River Tay.

It is one of 200 pieces of land that could become a Local Nature Conservation Site (LNCS). That would protect the greater butterfly orchids growing there.

The designation could also protect the site from future “inappropriate development”.

Neighbours Michael Foreman of Balhomie House and George Logan have written to the council, pursuing the LNCS status.

They fear houses will be built on the land after a developer bought the plot for £160,000 last year.

The developer has not yet made an application for planning permission. Contractors, however, did complete some work without planning permission prior to the sale going through.

Balhomie butterfly orchids signal ‘important habitat’

Mr Foreman said: “Designating the land as a Local Nature Conservation Site would preserve an important habitat.

“It is feared that any further work carried out by the current owner…would damage its potential as a conservation site.

A greater butterfly orchid.
A greater butterfly orchid.

“If LNCS status is not granted, it is possible that the present or a future owner might argue it [the land] would then be available for development.”

Surveyors recorded 524 greater butterfly orchids on the site in 2006. A 2015 visit, however, recorded fewer orchids and land that had become “scrubby and overgrown.”

The ground was previously part of the Balhomie Estate. That was broken up in 1963 with the former garden gradually returning to nature.

Balhomie will be reviewed this year

A PKC spokesperson said: “Local Nature Conservation Sites provide a safeguard for locally important sites for biodiversity and geodiversity in the planning process.

“Where sites are in a good condition it usually because the owner has actively been managing the site for nature, although there is no requirement for active positive intervention.”

He said they were pursuing a programme to identify LNCS sites in Perth and Kinross.

“Part of the area identified in Balhomie is already under consideration as a Local Nature Conservation Site.

“Each site requires survey, assessment by an expert panel and discussions with the owners, and this area is scheduled to be reviewed this year.”

