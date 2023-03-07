Toilet etiquette reminder after ‘distressing’ sewage floods Aberfeldy street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberfeldy residents have been urged to take care with toilet flushing after a blocked drain led to untreated sewage splashing homes.

Sewage flooded out of a drain on Taybridge Drive earlier this week and “splashed up at people’s houses” when cars drove by.

Scottish Water has issued advice, reminding residents to only flush “pee, poo and paper” down the toilet.

Wet wipes and nappies are common causes of sewer blockages, although Scottish Water has not shared the exact cause of the latest Aberfeldy incident.

SNP Highland Perthshire councillor Mike Williamson had to navigate the human waste.

“It can be quite distressing seeing sewage bubbling up out of the drain,” he said.

“Especially when you have to step over all that to get out of your house or cross the street.”

Leader for the conservative party at Perth and Kinross Council, Highland Perthshire councillor John Duff said: “The sewage flowed 150 yards from the drain that was spewing it out, along Taybridge Drive to the junction with Taybridge Road.

“A lot of cars had driven through it and splashed up at people’s houses, the pavements and people’s walls.”

Scottish Water cleaned up the area on Monday afternoon.

Scottish Water acted quickly

He added: “I have been in touch with Scottish Water and the blockage was cleared within hours of being reported.

“The street has also been hosed down to clear away and make safe the spread of the spillage.

“Thankfully, these incidents don’t happen very often and Scottish Water were quick to address the matter. However, I will be following the situation up with them to ensure that there is no likelihood of a recurrence.

“In that regard, I appeal to residents to be extra careful about what they flush down their toilets. Things like wet wipes and nappies get stuck and are often the cause of these blockages.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Water explained that a blockage or “choke” in the main sewer caused the flooding.

He said: “We attended Taybridge Drive in Aberfeldy to carry out investigations following reports of flooding.

“On further inspection it was found that a main sewer had been choked, causing a build-up of pressure.

“[This] resulted in sewer flooding coming from the nearby road gullies, which was then able to travel down the path due to the slope of the land.

“Our operator was able to carry out the necessary repairs and clean-up of site on Monday.

“We would remind customers that to prevent sewer blockages they should only flush the 3 P’s – pee, poo and paper.”