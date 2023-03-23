Loch Leven visitors should be more ‘concerned’ about polluted water, argues leading researcher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loch Leven visitors should be more ‘concerned’ about polluted water, argues leading researcher

"People are not getting the message," warns Dr Linda May, water ecologist. She says visitors to the loch ignore toxic algae warning signs.

By Joanna Bremner
View of Loch Leven. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
View of Loch Leven. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

As warmer weather approaches, a leading scientist has warned that ignoring warning signs at Loch Leven can lead to worrying health issues.

This weekend the clocks will “spring forward” to signal the start of warmer months.

Now, a freshwater ecologist has issued a warning for wild swimmers who might feel like taking a dip in the Kinross-shire beauty spot this summer.

Dr Linda May has been studying the water quality at Loch Leven since 1976.

She said: “People are not getting the message.

“I certainly wouldn’t go in it.”

Loch Leven is a popular spot for wild swimmers, featuring in many guides to the fast-growing outdoor activity.

The water is widely considered safe to swim in except where and when toxic blue-green algae has built up in the water.

Wild swimmers at risk of sickness at Loch Leven

Neurotoxins in the algae have been linked to conditions like Alzheimer’s Disease, Dr May said, although this is not yet proven.

Dr May believes that many visitors ignore the warning signs displayed on the lochside.

“I’ve been up there and [I have] seen people standing beside the warning signs encouraging their children to pick up the algae bloom and throw it at each other – as a game.

“We need people to be concerned and behave responsibly.”

Algae blooms in the loch can be toxic and can make people very unwell.

So what should visitors to Loch Leven keep in mind?

“Look at the warning signs,” Dr May advised.

“[They] will tell you contact with the water causes health issues.”

Blue-green algae (actually a sort of photosynthesising bacteria) can also produce harmful neurotoxins.

And if ingested, Dr May warns, they can have devastating consequences.

Algal bloom in Loch Leven, August 2022. Image: Dr Linda May.

“[Neurotoxins] are poisons that affect people’s nervous systems,” Dr May explained, “and they have been linked to things like Alzheimer’s [Disease].

“You don’t need to drink very much to be really quite ill,” she said.

“You do take in water when you’re swimming.

“And it doesn’t need to be a massive amount – even half a cupful is too much.

“It can also make your eyes swell up, you can get skin rashes and all sorts.”

Dogs ‘will die’ if allowed in Loch Leven

Toxic blue-green algae can also kill dogs, Dr May warns. She fears visitors to Loch Leven have forgotten – or are ignoring – the danger.

“I had a conversation with somebody who said, ‘I don’t see why I can’t let my dog in the water. What’s the worst that could happen?’

“I said ‘it will die’.”

Dr Linda May urges visitors to the loch to take care. Image: Dr Linda May.

Dr May works with the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH). The institute has launched an online portal to help locals understand the range of problems at Loch Leven.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said:

“While blue-green algae is primarily a public health issue, Sepa works closely with local authorities and health boards, providing laboratory analysis of samples supplied by the local authority.

“Blue-green algae can be common in lochs and ponds during the warmer months.

“Water quality and pollution control in Loch Leven is a high priority for Sepa, with work ongoing as part of the Loch Leven Catchment Group.”

People can report blue green algae via the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology ‘Bloomin Algae’ App.

We have approached Perth and Kinross Council for comment.

