How Fife’s Richard proved a Victorian home is no barrier to eco heating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

How Fife’s Richard proved a Victorian home is no barrier to eco heating

By Aileen Robertson
March 22 2023, 6.00am
Richard Luxmoore outside his home in Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Richard Luxmoore outside his home in Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

If you’ve been reading the headlines about heat pumps being useless in Victorian homes, Fife’s Richard Luxmoore has another story.

The 67-year-old has managed to make his detached stone built house in Aberdour perfectly comfortable all year round using hardly any fossil fuels.

And he has driven down his fuel bills – despite soaring electricity costs – after installing an air source heat pump, photovoltaic panels, solar thermal panels and extensive insulation.

So how has he made renewables work for him?

Heat pumps ‘don’t work’

In a recent interview, the UK manager of Bosch stated a heat pump was not good option for older houses. Despite the company manufacturing the devices.

But retired conservation adviser Richard says: “In spite of the increased cost of electricity, my bills now are lower than they were two years ago.”

Solar thermal panels on his roof heat water, meanwhile an air source heat pump provides hot water and home heating.

A solar thermal panel on the roof of Richard’s house. Image: supplied/Richard Luxmoore.

While his high ceilinged house is “considered to be a difficult property to heat” he says there are ways around this.

Richard has invested in lots of insulation, including interior wall insulation in his living room. And big radiators.

“People tell you heat pumps don’t work, but that’s usually because they haven’t bothered to upgrade their radiators.”

Richard’s air source heat pump. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

In Richard’s hall is a radiator about three times as wide as one you would expect with gas central heating.

Heat pumps can’t heat water to the same level as gas boilers, so they need radiators with a bigger surface area to warm up rooms.

Meanwhile, Richard has invested in both photovoltaic solar panels, which produce energy, and thermal solar panels, which harvest the sun’s heat.

That has not made him immune to rising electricity costs.

However, his overall expenditure has dropped because he uses about a tenth of the gas he used five years ago.

He has calculated that has reduced his annual carbon emissions by nearly six tonnes.

Buying a kitchen? Spend the money on insulation instead

Richard says he was lucky to get grant funding to help with the cost of his heat pump and radiators as part of a trial.

But he says financial incentives for low carbon heating are still out there through the Scottish Government’s Home Energy Scotland scheme.

And if you’re planning a new kitchen or bathroom, Richard suggests investing in energy efficiency instead.

“If you’ve got the choice of spending £5,000 on a new kitchen or £5,000 sorting out your heating, sort out your heating first.

“Because that will reduce your heating bills in the future.”

Richard describes investing in an energy efficient home as a “no brainer”.

Thanks to photovoltaic panels, Richard charges his car for free during the summer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And he says his heating system keeps his home at a comfortable 18C while saving money.

While he has “stopped using gas completely” to heat his home, he also enjoys free journeys during the summer months. Thanks to the photovoltaic panels on his garage roof, which provide energy to charge his electric camper van.

“The solar PV has already paid for itself. It now charges the van up. So I don’t pay anything for charging the van in the summer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman 'traumatised' after wading through 'sewage' at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs
The new EV charging hub in Dundee.
Charge your car and top up your water bottle - Dundee EV hub shows…
8
Gordon Buchanan. Image: Freddie Claire
'I was thrown in at the deep end': Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan is bringing…
SGN H100 Fife project director Chris Park, leader of Fife Council Cllr David Ross, SGN CEO Mark Wild OBE and Fife Council executive director of enterprise and environment Ken Gourlay. Image: SGN.
Fife families will be green hydrogen pioneers – but will the experimental fuel ever…
Hydrogen heating trial participant Kelli Dow.
World-first hydrogen project gets green light as Fife volunteers finally sign up
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car 'range anxiety'
17
Ross Cunningham on Sgurr Thuilm in Glenfinnan
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Should people pay for access to Scotland's mountains? No, but government should
SPARE Suttieside campaigners at the site near Forfar. Image: supplied/SPARE Suttieside
Will Angus solar takeover result in more empty supermarket shelves?
5
Post Thumbnail
Celebrated Angus Glens estate punished for 'wildlife crime against birds'

Most Read

1
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
2
David Hamilton, founder of Scooply with Trish O'Meara. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
How multi-millionaire Fife gaming boss plans to ‘reinvent’ the ice cream van
3
The burning vehicle on Atholl Street, Perth. Image: Frazer Plank
Busy Perth road closed after car bursts into flames
4
The car was taken from outside Paul Strachan's home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View.
Angus teacher in ‘disbelief’ as sneak-in thieves steal car from Broughty Ferry home
5
Carseview in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DCThomson.
Dundee doctor escapes being struck off after patient died from overdose at Carseview
6
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; James Paterson. Glasgow High Court. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 21/03/2023
Two men jailed over £1.3m drugs operation across Dundee, Kinross and Fife
8
Dundee City Council workers will strike from next month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row
9
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; George Oliver. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/03/2023
Fife abuser forced child’s head under bath water ‘for 30 seconds’
10
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Search continues for Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip as mountain rescuers join…

More from The Courier

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing dundee Picture shows; Alan Wallace. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 20/03/2023
Dozy dealer caught with £7k of cocaine after falling asleep on Dundee street
The Dalhousie Hotel.
Pensioner couple deny stashing bootleg clothes and watches at Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption; Shutterstock ID 2050722527; purchase_order: ; job: ; abc193d3-b6de-4549-9a01-854a0e1459f0
Tayside and Fife residents flood energy service with pleas for help with bills
Falkland Road Railway Station. Photograph showing a general view of the Falkland Road Railway Station. 17 June 1958. H269 1958-06-17 Falkland Road Railway Station (C)DCT Traces Through Time.
Return to the old railway stations of Dundee and Fife in our picture special
Holly Turner serves up a cuppa to Juana Sahagon from Voluntary Action Angus and Hong Zhang of Angus Council Vibrant Communities Team Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Manna Project thanks supporters for helping hand in Carnoustie community food scheme's success
Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links.
Carnoustie Golf Links boss: 'We recruit for attitude and train for skill'
Eleanor Gravelling opposes the Glenrothes crematorium plan.
Row as residents claim lack of consultation over Glenrothes crematorium plan
Dundee board game cafe Laura and Emma
Angus mums roll the dice with new Dundee board game cafe
Jakubiak and Robinson celebrate after combining for Dundee's second goal. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'relentless' Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson as Dark Blues…
Ray McKinnon was left feeling disappointed by the defeat at Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon: Fact we're down after losing to league leaders shows how…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented