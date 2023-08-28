Driving towards sustainability with Go St Andrews Car Club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business & Environment Environment

Driving towards sustainability with Go St Andrews Car Club

The picturesque town of St Andrews, known for its historic charm and prestigious university, is taking a bold step towards a more sustainable future with the Introduction of a community car sharing scheme through Go St Andrews Car Club.

By In partnership with Go St Andrews Car Club
Hiyacar car sharing is doing its part to tackle road congestion.
Go St Andrews Car Club is forging the future towards a greener St Andrews.

Congestion in towns and cities is a widespread problem. However, this new scheme aims to reduce the number of vehicles in St Andrews by providing a platform for residents to safely rent out their vehicles with this community car club.

Go St Andrews Car Club is not just about convenient transportation but a powerful initiative aimed at reducing vehicle congestion, cutting carbon emissions, and transforming the way we perceive vehicle ownership.

Climate change is an undeniable reality that casts a shadow over our collective future. From erratic weather patterns to melting glaciers, the effects of climate change are manifesting globally and impacting us all. The Go St Andrews Car Club is playing its part in demonstrating how localised efforts can contribute to a global cause.

Collective sustainability efforts via car sharing

The formation of the Go St Andrews Car Club signifies the town’s resolute commitment to sustainability. One of its key advantages is the potential to alleviate traffic congestion, easing the flow of vehicles on the streets. As more individuals embrace car-sharing, the roads become less congested, traffic moves seamlessly, and valuable time is liberated from gridlock.

This community car sharing scheme allows residents St Andrews residents to enter their private vehicles into the network to be rented out. By promoting shared mobility and reducing the number of cars that are added to the road, the car club contributes to a smaller carbon footprint and a healthier environment for future generations.

Make the most of car sharing with Go St Andrews Car Club.
Make the most of your car and earn spare cash with Go St Andrews Car Club.

Transforming burdens into opportunities

Car ownership often entails expenses beyond the initial cost – fuel, upkeep, insurance, and parking charges, among others. The Go St Andrews Car Club reimagines this scenario by offering a liberating alternative.

Vehicle owners can convert their underused cars into valuable assets by renting them out during idle periods. Imagine your vehicle generating income when you don’t need it! Community members can easily rent vehicles on an hourly or daily basis, hassle-free. What’s not to love? You’ll be an entrepreneur from the comfort of your sofa!

But what about insurance?

Insurance is something that can seem like a minefield, and concerns often deter people from participating in car-sharing ventures. However, the Go St Andrews Car Club ensures you need not worry. HiyaCar, the UK’s seasoned peer-to-peer car sharing platform, manages insurance matters for you. Transactions are seamlessly facilitated through HiyaCar’s user-friendly digital platform and app, ensuring a secure and smooth experience for all users. See, nothing to worry about at all!

Racing forwards with HiyaCar

The Go St Andrews Car Club’s journey is empowered by its partnership with HiyaCar, a prominent industry player with over 100,000 members across the UK. This collaboration infuses reliability, convenience and innovation into St Andrews’ transportation landscape. HiyaCar’s digital ecosystem transforms the experience, making car listings, bookings and interactions between owners and renters effortless.

Exclusive offers await

To mark the launch of the Go St Andrews Car Club, the first ten individuals listing their cars on the network will benefit from a complimentary installation of QuickStart keyless technology. This advanced feature enhances the car-sharing experience, ensuring seamless access and keyless swaps for both owners and renters.

For those embarking on their first journey with the Go St Andrews Car Club, a special treat awaits. Use the code STANDREWS10 to get £10 off your first rental.

Residential car share
Taking part in this community car sharing initiative helps to tackle road congestion in and around St Andrews.

Fuelling the future

The Go St Andrews Car Club transcends transportation; it symbolises a communal endeavour to reshape our relationship with vehicles. By fostering a culture of car sharing, the town can relish reduced congestion, cleaner air and heightened financial flexibility for its residents.

This initiative exemplifies St Andrews’ dedication to a sustainable and interconnected future. Whether you’re a car owner seeking an additional income stream or a conscientious traveller exploring St Andrews responsibly, the Go St Andrews Car Club and HiyaCar provide a gateway to a greener tomorrow.

Join the movement, drive change, and unlock a world of possibilities with the Go St Andrews Car Club and HiyaCar.

More from Environment

Ginger Gairdner: The season for digging up vegetables
male and female osprey on Loch of the Lowes nest.
Loch of the Lowes ospreys make speedy getaway after record-breaking season
dandelions in overgrown grass next to football goalposts.
Perthshire residents' 're-wilding' fears kicked into long grass
Murray Main in police uniform some years ago.
Retired police chief investigating canoeists’ River Tay lease row
A chicken behind a wire fence
Bird flu outbreak near Forfar: Locals urged to take action
Ginger Gairdner: Making plans for next year's garden
Danièle Muir who has had a whopping 70 rats over the last 20 years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fancy a pet rat cuddle? Why Perthshire's Danièle has loved all 70 of her…
Soil farmer Alex Brewster uses regenerative farming methods at Rotmell Farm near Pitlochry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: 'I was destroying the environment' - how Perthshire farmer changed his ways
The Courier's Joanna Bremner joins gamekeepers and shooters on the Glorious Twelfth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
JIM CRUMLEY: Scotland sinks deeper every year Glorious Twelfth drags its weary carcass across…
Elizabeth Philip of Crieff Connexions with the second hand clothing which reduces excessive cost and waste. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Why Crieff mum's school uniform hand-me-downs are perfect fit for pupils and the environment