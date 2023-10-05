Should we let nature run wild in our ‘unkempt’ parks and verges?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Should we let nature run wild in our ‘unkempt’ parks and verges?

Jane Kell of St Andrews' Eco Hub says our survival depends on rewilding, while Paul Kenyon of Carsie says it leads to nothing more than a "complete mess".

By Joanna Bremner
Jane Kell, part of the St Andrews Environmental Network, defends rewilding. Image: Jane Kell.
Jane Kell, part of the St Andrews Environmental Network, defends rewilding. Image: Jane Kell.

Rewilding is a concept which delights some and angers others.

Tourists were appalled when students in St Andrews marched for more rewilding around the seaside town earlier this year.

Now the debate is heating up again in Courier Country as residents in Carsie called for Perth and Kinross council to ditch their “no-mow” strategy.

And when Kevin Frediani of the Dundee Botanic Gardens said that people need to “rewild their minds”, it stirred more debate among our readers.

Jane Kell, part of the St Andrews Environmental Network, argues for the urgent need for Fife’s “messy” road verges.

“I’m very passionate about it,” she said.

“We have a garden at the rear of the Eco Hub and one of the sections of it is designated to highlight rewilding the benefits of it.

“We want to showcase that it can actually be beautiful.”

Jane Kell says the population of bees in the St Andrews Eco Hub have flourished since they have adopted rewilding in their garden. Image: Jane Kell.

“I know that a lot of people criticise the council,” Jane added, “saying they’re just leaving the hedgerows to grow.”

Those opposed to rewilding road verges often say that these “unkempt” areas can encourage littering.

Jane, 65, said: “What I would say is that verges do not cause litter, people do.

“It wouldn’t matter how tidy an area is, people will throw litter down.”

Without rewilding, ‘we won’t be able to survive’

“It is so important to have healthy eco systems when it comes to climate change,” Jane continued.

“We need to have these environments where pollinators can thrive – if we lose our pollinators, we lose our crops, we lose our food.

“A lot of our problems have come from the lack of hedgerows.

“We have damaged spaces and we need to encourage these pollinators back.

“It produces the food chains for the species. If you lose one species, you’re not just losing one species. It’s a whole system and if you affect one bit of it, you affect all of it.”

Jane Kell in the St Andrews Eco Hub Garden. Image: Jane Kell.

“We can see the benefits in our own garden,” Jane said.

“It really can look beautiful, but when it comes to wildflowers, these things take a few years to establish and they eventually become self-sustaining.

“Without these road verges and without letting things go back to their natural state, we won’t be able to survive.

“We can’t keep taking things away from the land, we’ve got to start giving back and giving things back over to nature.”

Rewilded space a ‘complete eyesore’ for residents

However, at the other side of the scale, are those who see the rewilded road verges in Fife and beyond as unkempt and unsightly.

Paul Kenyon, of Carsie, Perth and Kinross, started a petition to fight the council’s “no-mow” strategy, which over 70 locals signed.

The petition statement reads “We wish Carsie Green to be fully re-instated to its former glory, by regular grass cutting.”

Paul, 72, explained his opinion of the space which had been left to grow.

He said: “It had become a complete eyesore, it was a blot on the landscape.”

Paul Kenyon of Carsie, Perth and Kinross. Image: Paul Kenyon.

Paul does not think there is any justification for rewilding spaces, “not where the public go and where children wish to play.

“People take dogs for a walk across that little bit of common land.

“And you know, if you’ve got long grass and dog poo in the long grass, and then you go for a walk afterward, you can’t clean the dog mess up in the long grass.”

Paul continued: “There have been two or three instances now where an old carpet and tires and things like that have just been dumped there.

“We’ve never had an instance of it before, it’s just in the last year. And that “no-mow” business has been going on for the last eighteen months or so.”

‘Rewilded’ Carsie Green. Image: Paul Kenyon.

Paul blames the “no-mow” strategy for the increase in littering and fly tipping at Carsie Green.

He said: “I mean, would you go and fly tip in the middle of a well-kept park? The answer will be no.

“Would you fly tip where it’s unkempt and it looks a disgrace? Probably the answer is yes.”

Rewilding in the Carsie Green.
‘Rewilded’ Carsie Green. Image: Paul Kenyon.

Rewilding makes green space look like ‘abandoned area’

The “rewilded” space, says Paul, brings no biodiversity benefits.

“Let’s get one thing straight. All there over there is grass and weeds. There are no pollinating flowers.

“There are no bees or butterflies in that particular area.

“And you drive through Perth and you go past Inveralmond and going towards Glasgow, you look at the the embankment along that roadside, it’s just full of ragwort.

“In the good old days, all those bankings would have been either sprayed off or mowed.

“We’re not happy because when you’re driving along the road to turn into Carsie, that green area two years ago was beautiful.

“It was like a lawn. It was mowed very short and you could sit on that bench that they recently put up and enjoy the afternoon.

“It’s just a mess now.

“It looks like an abandoned area that you’d expect to see in an inner city demolition site.

“It’s obviously a cost-cutting exercise.”

What do you think of rewilding?

Let us know in the comments below.

More from Environment

Climate Café founder and director, Jess Pepper speaks to the audience at Climate Cafe Birnam & Dunkeld. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The climate café movement started in Dunkeld and Birnam – do they have what…
Vast numbers of pink-footed geese are already arriving at Montrose. Image: Scottish Wildlife Trust
Pinkies promise autumn spectacle with early arrival in Montrose
Sir Ernest Shackleton's crow's nest returns to UK. Picture shows; L-R: The Revd Katherine Hedderly, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, HRH The Princess Royal and Nick Prentice (Chair of SGHT), with Sir Ernest Shackleton's original Quest Crow's Nest at All Hallows by the Tower church, Image: SGHT.
Dundee links in spotlight as Sir Ernest Shackleton's crow's nest returns to UK
Should the Scottish Government ban disposable vapes? Amy McKechnie (30) from Kirkcaldy with disposable vapes which she now uses instead of cigarettes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
'Vapes make me feel better': Fife ex-smoker questions call to ban disposable devices
A dead seabird at Broughty Ferry
Mystery as dead seabirds wash up in Broughty Ferry
3
Henry Cheape on board his rowing boat
St Andrews businessman invites public questions about Atlantic row challenge
A sign for Inveralmond Recycling Centre.
Full details as opening times slashed at Perth and Kinross recycling centres
Ginger Gairdner: 'There’s not much I can do about my hair - but it…
Signs warning of radiation at Dalgety Bay foreshore.
Dalgety Bay radiation: Public given access to beach for first time in 12 years
Kevin Frediani, Curator of Dundee Botanic Garden walks near the pond where rewilding is taking place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ditch the 'neat and tidy mindset', urges Dundee expert, as 'messy' verges row rumbles…
10

Conversation