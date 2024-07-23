5 ways Dundee is leading the EV explosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

5 ways Dundee is leading the EV explosion

We run through how Dundee is leading Scotland's EV infrastructure - from innovative charging hubs to greener public transport.

The Myrekirk EV Charging Hub was opened in Dundee earlier this month. Supplied by Stuart Nicol.
The Myrekirk EV Charging Hub was opened in Dundee earlier this month. Supplied by Stuart Nicol.
By Finn Nixon

Dundee has its fair share of electric vehicle facilities and these are continuing to grow.

In recent years there has been a drive towards using EVs as the Scottish Government aims to reach net zero emissions by 2045.

This means not putting more harmful greenhouse gases into the environment than we are taking out.

The government wants to phase out diesel and petrol cars and vans by 2030 to help this come to fruition.

And there are now over 5,600 electric charging points across Scotland.

We have compiled a list of some of the ways in which the City of Discovery is front and centre of this EV explosion.

1. Myrekirk Hybrid Hub

Scotland’s most powerful EV charging hub was officially opened in Dundee earlier this month.

The SSE powered Myrekirk Hybrid Hub is just off the Kingsway West.

Eight of the new hub’s bays can deliver up to 360-kilowatts of power.

This means they can take just three minutes to give a car enough power to last for 60 miles.

Simon Cowling, lead director of EV at SSE Energy Solutions, with Fiona Hyslop, Scottish cabinet secretary for Transport at the new Myrekirk EV Charging Hub in Dundee, Image: Stuart Nicol. 

Additionally, 16 spaces are able to deliver nearly eight miles of range per minute of charging to a standard family car.

There are already more than 400 charging points and four charging hubs in Dundee.

The city council estimates that these are used for an average of 488 charging sessions per day.

And another recent addition to Dundee’s EV infrastructure was the Clepington Road hub, which opened in June at the site of a former petrol station.

It uses second life battery storage units to capture excess solar power and charges from the grid at off-peak times.

2. Electric taxis rule the roost in Dundee

If you ever hail a taxi in Dundee then you are likely to have been driven around in an electric taxi.

This is because many of the city’s taxis are either electric or are in the process of upgrading.

There are now at least 225 electric taxis in Dundee. 

The Nethergate taxi rank. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee City Council stipulates that new private hire cars must run on electricity.

It has also introduced incentives for taxi operators to use EVs in Tayside, including lower tariffs at council-owned charge points for electric taxis.

Operators can also get a taxi test for EVs at £10 cheaper than the rate for a non electric vehicle.

3. Dundee City Council’s electric fleet

The council has also encouraged EV use when it comes to its fleet of many work vehicles.

In early 2021 the local authority introduced four fully electric bin lorries and these have been picking up the city’s rubbish ever since.

The council’s EV fleet of nearly 250 vehicles is one of the largest amongst the UK’s many local authorities.

Councillor Mark Flynn with the Dennis Eagle electric bin lorry.. Dundee. Courtesy Supplied. Dundee City Council.

And by 2025 it is aiming to have a 100% electric fleet of small vans and cars.

The local authority also owns 215 of Dundee’s charge points.

It is one of five councils to benefit from £7 million of Scottish Government funding for EV infrastructure.

The government hopes this will help it work with the private sector to get more EVs on the road.

4. Scotland’s largest EV chargers operator calls Dundee home

Dundee’s reputation for EVs received a boost when SWARCO Smart Charging moved into the city in May 2021.

It took over Chargeplace Scotland (CPS) shortly after this move, which is the firm operating Scotland’s EV charging network.

And this was billed as one of the biggest charging network switchovers in the world at the time.

Two women talking to each other while their electric car charges at a charging station in a car park
With an impending ban on the sale of new fossil fuel vehicles, there’s a rapidly growing demand for EV charge points.

From its base at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, CPS aims to make owning an EV accessible for drivers across the country. .

The organisation has however faced its issues since arriving in Dundee.

It faced significant software issues not long after its launch, with customers struggling to find charging points and some finding broken units.

But the network has continued to grow and there are now more than 2,600 CPS public charging points in Scotland compared to just 55 in 2013.

5. Electric buses connect Dundee to Edinburgh and Glasgow

In September 2021 Ember launched a new fully electric bus service between Dundee and Edinburgh.

The operator has expanded its services and recently added more electric coaches to its fleet.

An Ember bus in Dundee,
An Ember bus in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

It also now carries passengers to Glasgow and offers a connecting service within Dundee, stopping off at smaller settlements as well.

Xplore Dundee also operate some electric buses and have trialled them on certain routes through the city centre.

The company has also recently been trialling electric coaches on its 24/7 Dundee-Edinburgh Airport route.

More from Environment

Marine archaeologist and ship wreck hunter Neil Cunningham Dobson at St Andrews Harbour.
St Andrews: Has the time come for 'big' decisions to protect the Home of…
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee Airport.
Should flights to more destinations take off from Dundee Airport?
13
The Dock Street boundary of Dundee's Low Emission Zone near Yeoman Shore. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.
Drivers stung by almost 3,000 fines in first six weeks of Dundee LEZ
19
The Scottish Government’s independent advisor on coastal erosion Dr Alistair Rennie. Image: Dr Alistair Rennie
Sea level rise is a 'sleeping giant' as Angus and Fife coastal communities face…
3
Members of the Montrose and Ferryden community councils at the Traill Pavillon on the Montrose Beach Promenade.
Montrose could only be decades from being underwater - what happens now?
6
Roe deer.
JIM CRUMLEY: Deer don’t cause road accidents, vehicles do
3
Flash floods pouring mud and water from fields into the Hogarth Drive area of Cupar after an intense downpour in 2022. Image: Michael Alexander
Can Fife and Tayside farmers do more to prevent flash floods?
2
Steven Wade believes more needs to be done it comes to managing deer numbers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Is it time for a proper deer cull plan in Fife, Perthshire and Angus…
10
IMS installation manager Arran Donald with the heat pump in Blairgowrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
What does it take to install a heat pump in Tayside and Fife -…
Jon Wood, 46, course manager for the Old, New and Jubilee golf courses in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews 'keeper of the green' is 'finding a way' to protect town's famous…

Conversation