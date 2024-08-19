Perthshire litter hero Mark helps keep Crieff’s streets tidy – and his demons at bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Perthshire litter hero Mark helps keep Crieff’s streets tidy – and his demons at bay

Helping keep Crieff's streets and grounds clean has helped Mark Hunter contribute to the community and improve his mental health.

Mark Hunter has been recognised as a litter hero in Crieff. He is posing with bag and litter picker in the town.
Mark Hunter has been recognised as a litter hero in Crieff. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Finn Nixon

Litter picking was a “saviour” for Mark Hunter after he struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic with his mental health.

The 51-year-old Crieff native was recently recognised for keeping his town tidy by Keep Scotland Beautiful.

He was awarded a Clean Up Scotland Hero award and has become a well-known face on Crieff’s streets.

“I had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression before Covid-19, which worsened as I tried to get through it”, says Mark.

“During Covid-19 I was lucky enough to be a key worker with a poultry company.

“But when I changed occupations I had a lot more time on my hands and I was offered to go on the (Crieff) community council.

“I found volunteering really helped my anxiety and depression to the point where it’s what I continue to do to this day to manage it.”

Cleaning Crieff litter a ‘comfort’ after the pandemic

Mark’s reputation as a local litter hero stems from his time on the community council in 2022.

He became interested in volunteering because litter was a regular subject on the agenda at the time.

Crieff residents were becoming concerned that local authority cuts were causing untidiness in their town.

“It was a show of faith to the public that we would go out and actually do it ourselves”, adds Mark.

Mark Hunter (centre-right) with fellow volunteers Elaine McDonald, Tom Duguid and Hendy Pollock in the grounds of the Old St Michael’s Hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

However, this wasn’t an easy task for Mark, who – like many of us – had struggled with the strains of the pandemic.

In the previous two years he admits that he was forcing himself to leave the house for a while.

But he then found comfort in connecting with others who had struggled through the pandemic.

Some of his fellow volunteers were also finding it difficult to open up about their experiences.

“It was really difficult at the beginning, but over the last two or three years it has been a saviour to me”, says Mark.

“It’s about meeting people in similar situations as well.

“The pandemic has really affected a lot of people that maybe didn’t necessarily want to talk about it.

“And it’s comforting to find other people out there and that’s why I always champion volunteering for myself and others.

“It’s a great way to manage your physical wellbeing because you’re being active and meeting others.

“My mental health did suffer quite badly during the pandemic, but my physical wellbeing was also tied to do that.

“Getting out and stuck in is fantastic to keep the middle-age spread off.”

‘Important to keep advertising’ volunteering

Mark also helped to set up the Friends of Crieff Cemetery and the Friends of Old St Michael’s groups.

The latter group aims to keep the Old St Michael’s hall and grounds clean and tidy.

“There is a lot of community groups in Crieff that I have crossed paths with since instigating the Friends of Crieff Cemetery”, says Mark.

Volunteer and Crieff litter picker Mark Hunter in the grounds of Old St Michael’s Hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“We had a lot of complaints about the general state of the cemetery and fallen headstones and obviously that wasn’t our responsibility.

“But luckily, by raising the profile of the group, Perth and Kinross Council have been conducting memorial inspections since.

“We’ve had quite a lot of positive public feedback, which has been great.

“It’s really important to keep advertising and making the public aware that there are opportunities for volunteering options in the community.”

Keeping Crieff clean is ‘commendable’

Mark was nominated for the Keep Scotland Beautiful award by Craig Finlay after the two met while maintaining the cemetery.

“He works full time and has a family, but he wants to give back to the community”, says Craig.

“It was my dad who pointed him out and asked why he was always walking around the town with a bin bag.

“He was doing it with no fanfare and it’s commendable that he decided he wanted to contribute to the town.

“Litter picking isn’t very glamorous and there’s something very honourable about it.”

Despite his own heroics in helping to keep Crieff clean, Mark recognises the importance of the other volunteers that he works alongside.

“I always prescribe to a group ethos and it’s always a group effort”, he adds.

“There is a gap in and a lot of scope for more volunteers because different skillsets are welcome.”

More from Environment

Bridget Cooper (left) and Tanya Jones were both representing the Dundee and Angus Greens at the demonstration. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Grouse shooting: Why do protestors gather at Dundee Airport?
2
A group of around 30 cyclists posing in front of the V&A Dundee.
Keep Dundee air ‘clean for the weans’ say local GPs during city bike ride
10
Sewage spilled into the River Eden in Fife 108 times in 2023
New figures reveal more than 100 sewage spills into River Eden last year
Sean Flinn is concerned about the number of jellyfish he has been coming across on Fife's beaches. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Why more Fife jellyfish could be a sign that climate change is worsening
2
Calum Harvie and wife Louise Harvie with a 'plot 22' sign made by one of Louise's Bell Baxter High School pupils for their allotment at Elmwood College Allotments in Cupar.
Digging into the 'good life' of Fife and Dundee allotment holders
Two dogs play and run in the beach and surf. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Broughty Ferry dogs: Is the beach exclusion zone working?
10
Stop Tealing Industrialisation Group members hold up placards protesting SSEN plans for a new substation. L-R: Robin Kemlo, Karolina Hain, Alison Wiseman, Graham Sutherland and John Wiseman. Image: Mhairi Eddwards/DC Thomson.
How are plans for 60-metre 'monster' pylons and a substation going to affect Angus…
19
The Dock Street boundary of Dundee's Low Emission Zone near Yeoman Shore.
Debate: How would you like to see Dundee LEZ fine money spent by the…
27
The Myrekirk EV Charging Hub was opened in Dundee earlier this month. Supplied by Stuart Nicol.
5 ways Dundee is leading the EV explosion
Marine archaeologist and ship wreck hunter Neil Cunningham Dobson at St Andrews Harbour.
St Andrews: Has the time come for 'big' decisions to protect the Home of…

Conversation