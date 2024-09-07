Dundee gull ‘attacks’ under the spotlight as ‘nuisance’ birds go on the endangered list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Dundee gull ‘attacks’ under the spotlight as ‘nuisance’ birds go on the endangered list

Could stolen chips and divebombed pets become a thing of the past?

James Bouin had his wallet stolen by a gull. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
James Bouin had his wallet stolen by a gull. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Seagulls have been causing bother to Dundee residents – pinching their sandwiches, defecating all over their shiny cars and divebombing their pets since, well, basically forever.

They are particularly aggressive during breeding season, from late March through to September, as they protect their nests or young chicks, often atop buildings in the city.

But, despite their apparent omnipresence, several gull species were recently added to the red list – the highest level – for British bird species of concern.

This includes herring gulls and lesser black-backed gulls: the two most common urban gull species.

And while shoppers, business-owners and parents are driven to distraction, supporters of the birds are calling for more tolerance, understanding and even compromise.

“One of the best things we can do in urban areas is learn to live with them,” says the RSPB’s James Silvey.

But are people in Dundee prepared to do that?

‘A seagull stole my wallet’

James Bouin, 25, was living in a third floor flat on Commercial Street in 2021 when a gull stole his wallet, which was sitting on a table next to the window.

The games designer, who now lives in the Hilltown area, recalled: “I heard a noise so I opened the door [to the living room] and saw the seagull with my wallet in its mouth.

“It flew off with it and probably dropped it when it saw it wasn’t edible.

“The next day I got a call from hotel down the road who found it, but with no cash in it.

“[It] probably made someone else’s day.”

More recently, he was enjoying a doughnut with his girlfriend outside the Overgate shopping centre when a gull swiped it from his hand.

“I only had three or four bites and then that was it,” he said forlornly.

James had his donut pinched by a gull outside the Overgate.
James had his donut pinched by a gull outside the Overgate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Other stories were less humorous.

One pensioner, who lives in a retirement complex on Gordon Street, said that gulls nest on the roof of her home and those nearby every year.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, said: “There’s a lot of really elderly people who use walkers in this complex and the seagulls divebomb them and nearly knock them off their feet.”

She added that she and other residents are kept up at night by the birds, which start “squawking” as early as 3am.

“Some of the tenants have lived here for 20 years and they say they have always had to put up with this,” she said.

Gulls are protected by law

When we asked Abertay Housing Association if anything had been done to tackle the issue, chief executive Barry Moore said: “In the absence of a legalised cull, I’m afraid there isn’t a great deal we can do.”

Gulls, like all wild birds in Great Britain, are protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

This makes it illegal to intentionally injure or kill any gull or damage or destroy an active nest or its contents.

However, government licences allow the killing of urban gulls where a significant risk to public health or safety has been identified.

Susie Gordon, 50, told us that her Border Collie Jack is targeted by gulls every day during the breeding season.

Susie Gordon walks to work with her Border Collie Jack every day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It happens when she is walking to and from work – dog in tow – in the city centre, specifically near the Wellgate Centre on Victoria Road.

“They make a screeching noise when we pass and the dog will know what is about to happen,” she said. “And the seagulls will swoop down.

“Jack has got to lie on the ground because they get that low where they are nearly touching him.

“It’s a shame. He is petrified of them.”

Susie has taken to throwing one of Jack’s balls in the air or waving a bag in the air above her head during their walks to deter the birds.

Dundee eateries forced to replace food and smashed plates

Dundee eateries are also well-acquainted with gulls.

Emma Gannon, who owns Empire State Coffee on Whitehall Crescent, said: “If anyone sits outside you have to warn them that the seagulls could come and disturb them and steal their food.

“If the birds get to the table before we manage to clear it they will smash our dishes.”

The cafe often needs to replace stolen food, pinched out of customers hands as they are leaving.

Mobolaji Adeniyi, the director of Gidi Grill in City Square, said his venue has experienced the same issues.

Gidi Grill in Dundee's City Square has experienced issues with gulls.
Gidi Grill in Dundee’s City Square has experienced issues with gulls. Image: Kevin Blythe

He says it is people who feed the birds that are to blame.

He said: “When you give one of the seagulls food, they all come down.

“I have put umbrellas on every table outside which I think that has reduced it a bit.”

How is Dundee City Council tackling the problem?

Dundee City Council appears committed to dealing with some of the issues caused by urban gulls.

Its pest control officers removed 82 nests and 24 eggs from 14 sites during this year’s breeding season.

Gulls are a fixture of coastal cities. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A spokesperson explained that this is only done when the birds are causing a “public health or safety concern”, in line with the law.

They said that it “greatly reduces the incidences of aggressive behaviour”.

The spokesperson added: “The solution is very rarely destroying the birds, as other birds will move in.

“Non-lethal methods are preferred.”

This includes physical methods designed to prevent nesting on buildings, such as  netting, spike systems and pin and wire systems.

Gulls at risk of extinction, say bird experts

But according to marine conservation experts, some species of urban gulls could become extinct.

The great black-backed gull and common gull have joined the herring gull on Britain’s list of most at-risk seabird birds after “severe population declines”.

James Silvey, senior species and habitats officer at RSPB Scotland, says that the UK’s seabirds are facing a multitude of challenges.

Climate change is a big one.

James said: “As the climate changes, food availability becomes more unpredictable.

“For our seabirds, that’s fish.

“It might be that fish populations are moving north or south, so it is becoming more difficult for our seabirds to find the food that they need.”

Gulls behave more aggressively during breeding season. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

In addition, storms brought about by climate change makes it more difficult for seabirds to forage.

The loss of natural breeding sites, overfishing and outbreaks of bird flu have also played a part in their decline.

All this goes some way to explaining why chip-stealing gulls are a fixture of our city landscapes.

James explained: “What gulls really want is a safe place to breed during the breeding season.

“And roofs and our cities provide that space because they are largely predator-free.

“But also, we are pretty messy in our cities.

“We leave out litter and food scraps.”

Why we must ‘learn to live with gulls’

So, what can people do to help the gulls?

James said: “One of the best things we can do in urban areas is learn to live with them.

“There will be certain situations where that is difficult but there’s lots of non-lethal methods that we can use to deter gulls from areas where we don’t want them to breed in favour of areas where they can breed within our urban environments.”

He added that the restoration of their natural sites would also help, while the recent ban on sand eel fishing in Scottish waters was a “major step forward” in increasing the amount of prey available to seabirds.

Gulls are attracted to litter in our cities. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Learning to live with them” sounds simple on paper, but what should people who feel intimidated by gulls do?

James says that awareness around why and when the birds behave aggressively is important.

He explained that the birds only divebomb people during breeding season because they “see us as predators” and are trying to protect their chicks.

If someone finds themselves targeted by protective gulls, he suggests holding up an umbrella “to protect yourself”.

Maintaining eye contact with the birds can also put them off swooping too low, he says.

More from Environment

Wurzburg is one of four cities that is twinned with Dundee
What did I find out about German transport when I travelled to Dundee's twin…
Mark Hunter has been recognised as a litter hero in Crieff. He is posing with bag and litter picker in the town.
Perthshire litter hero Mark helps keep Crieff's streets tidy - and his demons at…
Bridget Cooper (left) and Tanya Jones were both representing the Dundee and Angus Greens at the demonstration. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Grouse shooting: Why do protestors gather at Dundee Airport?
2
A group of around 30 cyclists posing in front of the V&A Dundee.
Keep Dundee air ‘clean for the weans’ say local GPs during city bike ride
10
Sewage spilled into the River Eden in Fife 108 times in 2023
New figures reveal more than 100 sewage spills into River Eden last year
Sean Flinn is concerned about the number of jellyfish he has been coming across on Fife's beaches. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Why more Fife jellyfish could be a sign that climate change is worsening
2
Calum Harvie and wife Louise Harvie with a 'plot 22' sign made by one of Louise's Bell Baxter High School pupils for their allotment at Elmwood College Allotments in Cupar.
Digging into the 'good life' of Fife and Dundee allotment holders
Two dogs play and run in the beach and surf. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Broughty Ferry dogs: Is the beach exclusion zone working?
10
Stop Tealing Industrialisation Group members hold up placards protesting SSEN plans for a new substation. L-R: Robin Kemlo, Karolina Hain, Alison Wiseman, Graham Sutherland and John Wiseman. Image: Mhairi Eddwards/DC Thomson.
How are plans for 60-metre 'monster' pylons and a substation going to affect Angus…
19
The Dock Street boundary of Dundee's Low Emission Zone near Yeoman Shore.
Debate: How would you like to see Dundee LEZ fine money spent by the…
28

Conversation