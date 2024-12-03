Dundee already climate ‘leader’ amid hopes air pumps will provide third of city’s heat

Up to a third of Dundee’s heating demand could be supplied by air pumps, according to the head of a key green group in the city.

The Dundee Climate Leadership Group’s (DCLG) hopes that changing the way Tayside homes are heated will help the environment.

And that this will contribute to the Scottish Government’s target of reaching net zero emissions by 2045.

While nearly 200 countries were holding talks at Cop 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan last month, the DCLG has been considering how it can take action at a more local level.

DCLG chairperson Ronnie Quinn says: “Heat pumps are an important part of the answer.”

And more on the air pumps later.

Ronnie explains his group are looking at a wide range of climate issues.

“We’ve got to allow for winters and summers that might be slightly warmer, and rainfall that might be higher”, says the DCLG’s chairperson Ronnie Quinn.

“The instance of what used to be 1 in 10 or 1 in 100-year storms is likely to increase.

“It’s about a lot of rainfall in a short period of time, which is why having soak away areas is important.”

More frequent storms have severely impacted the city in recent years.

Houses, public transport and businesses have bared the brunt of extreme weather.

What is the Dundee Climate Leadership Group?

Ronnie has led the Dundee Climate Leadership Group (DCLG) since January.

It is made up of 17 predominantly Tayside-based organisations.

Dundee’s two universities, NHS Tayside, Dundee and Angus College, Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, Dundee City Council, and DC Thomson are all members.

“We recognise the need for action because it would be a dereliction of duty if we didn’t start now,” he says

“We have come together as a group to do what we can to shift the dial.”

The group sees Dundee’s low emission zone (LEZ) as a move in the right direction when it comes to decarbonising transport.

It was revealed last week that drivers have been fined almost £500,000 since the LEZ was enforced on May 30.

“The LEZ in the city centre has had a good effect,” argues Ronnie.

“And it will have more effect the more people get used to it.

“That will have a good impact going forward along with an increase in vehicles powered by electricity and hydrogen.

“That will reduce the carbon impact of transport going forward.”

Should Dundee change the way its homes are heated?

Heat pumps are an example of more environmentally friendly heating systems.

But there are concerns around their cost, heat efficiency, and around installing them in older properties.

The Scottish Government is promoting the use of cleaner heating systems to meet its 2045 zero emissions target.

Holyrood is also introducing legislation in 2025 that will ask new homeowners to install a “clean” heating system in their new homes.

The DCLG is keen to promote the environmental benefits of using heath pumps, district heating, and more solar panels.

A photovoltaic (PV) is a system that uses solar panels on a roof to generate electricity.

“Heat pumps are important are part of the answer alongside rooftop PV”, explains Ronnie.

“They are more expensive to retrofit in some of the older more traditional buildings we have in Dundee.

“But they are part of the answer and we have to decarbonise.

“Our reliance on oil and gas has to change both for energy security and climate change reasons.

“But our reliance on renewable sources of energy has to increase.

“The price of offshore projects has come down remarkably over the last 10 years.

“We are blessed in Scotland to have access to renewable energy sources.

“And we have the ability to use that going forward at the right price for people and businesses.”

How can Dundee be at the forefront of tackling climate change?

Dundee has previously been praised for its electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, which includes a fleet of council vehicles and at least electric 225 taxis.

It is also home to Scotland’s most powerful EV charging hub at Myrekirk.

And after launching in Dundee in 2021, Ember has now extended its fully electric coach services to connect the city to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“I’m hoping we can be seen as a leader in tackling the changes that are coming”, says Ronnie.

“It’s a model I hope can be replicated in other cities throughout Scotland and the UK.

“I’m proud that Dundee is at the forefront of this and is able to show leadership.

“And the people of Dundee should be proud of their city and what it can do here.

“I don’t see any reason why we can’t make a difference and show the leadership badly needed throughout Scotland.

“And there is a desire within Dundee to do it.”

But what are the main climate change related challenges facing Dundee?

“We have to look at network resilience in the electricity supply and at the danger of flooding moving forward”, explains Ronnie.

“And we need to mitigate against any flooding risks that could damage parts of Dundee.

“There are a number of projects underway to mitigate that.”

Work is being done at Douglas Community Park to prevent flooding by draining excessive rainfall from nearby roofs and roads into the park.

‘In an ideal world we would have started 10 years ago’

However, Ronnie recognises that it can prove difficult to engage with Dundonians who are facing other pressing issues.

And the DCLG is working on a “communications plan”.

“We’ve got to recognise that the people of Dundee have priorities”, says Ronnie.

“This might not be at the forefront of their mind all the time.

“But we have a job to do to inform people that this isn’t happening in a vacuum.

“And this is something we all need to participate in.

“This is about changing a mindset in the industry and the city.”

“If we don’t do this now, it will be too late.

“In an ideal world we would have started this 10 years ago. But we didn’t.

“All the actions we’ve set out are doable. There will be money involved, but the payback is there.

“We’re working with the council, the NHS, and the universities and college sectors because we recognise that this is a huge opportunity for jobs.

“And we need to make sure that we have the right skills and people to meet these targets for 2045.”

“This is not going to happen overnight and there is no silver bullet.”