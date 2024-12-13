The Methven man once called the UK’s ‘foremost wildlife detective’ isn’t letting retirement stop him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Methven man once called the UK’s ‘foremost wildlife detective’ isn’t letting retirement stop him

Perthshire-based former wildlife crime officer Alan Stewart calls for tougher penalties on wildlife crime as he talks about his career and latest book.

Retired Tayside wildlife crime officer Alan Stewart, 77, at home in Perthshire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

Retired Tayside wildlife crime officer Alan Stewart has spent decades fighting to protect wildlife and ensure that offenders face justice.

The 77-year-old, once hailed as “Britain’s foremost wildlife detective,” continues to influence the world of wildlife protection through his books.

These draw on his extensive career in law enforcement and his lifelong passion for nature.

However, when it comes to real-world enforcement, Alan believes that tougher penalties are necessary for those convicted of wildlife crimes.

Why should there be tougher penalties for wildlife crime?

The Animals and Wildlife (Penalties, Protections and Powers) (Scotland) Act 2020 increased the maximum penalty for serious wildlife and animal welfare crimes to five years imprisonment and unlimited fines.

While Alan acknowledges these improvements, he believes the current penalties are still not being fully applied.

“The penalties are strong enough,”, says Alan, who lives in the Perthshire village of Methven.

“But the sheriffs don’t dish out anywhere near the maximum penalties.

“I’m not convinced they (sheriffs) are aware enough of wildlife crime.”

Alan recalls giving a talk to a group of sheriffs in Edinburgh.

Many were “shocked” at the scope of wildlife crime.

Some had never even handled a wildlife crime case in court.

He believes that increasing awareness among sheriffs and law enforcement is crucial to holding offenders accountable.

“They should have more frequent training, as wildlife crime is a growing issue,” he adds.

“And the fact that many wildlife crime offenders are first-time offenders can sometimes limit the penalties they receive.”

Who is Alan Stewart?

Born and raised in Perth, Alan Stewart developed a love for nature early in life.

He attended Craigie School and Perth High School before working on a farm on Perthshire’s Dupplin Estate.

In 1964, he embarked on his career in law enforcement as a police cadet.

He went on to become a constable in Dunblane then Perth.

Later, he moved to CID and the drugs squad, playing a key role in investigations throughout his career.

He was promoted to inspector in 1993, covering Crieff and Kinross.

He retired from active police service in 1997 after 31.5 years.

During his final years with Tayside Police, he became Scotland’s first dedicated wildlife crime officer.

Alan was awarded the MBE for his outstanding service in wildlife protection in 2001.

His passion didn’t end with his retirement.

He continued his work as a civilian wildlife crime coordinator until 2011.

He then served until 2015 as an intelligence officer for the UK National Wildlife Crime Unit.

Investigating wildlife crime: A distinguished career

Alan investigated a wide range of wildlife crimes throughout his career.

These ranged from bird of prey persecution to illegal trapping, poisoning, and poaching of salmon, game, and deer.

One of his most high-profile cases involved the poisoning of a golden eagle found on the Millden Estate in Angus in 2009.

A trapped roe buck. Image: Alan Stewart.

His extensive work in wildlife protection and law enforcement became the foundation of his subsequent writing career.

In 2007, he starred in the BBC documentary Wildlife Detectives, which explored the vital work of wildlife officers in Scotland.

This experience led him to his first book, Wildlife Detective, and his writing journey was born.

Alan Stewart’s books: A reflection of his expertise

Alan’s second book, The Thin Green Line, was a compilation of investigations by his colleagues in wildlife crime enforcement across the UK.

It showcased the struggles and successes of wildlife crime officers.

It also showed the unique challenges they face in a profession that requires not only legal expertise but also a deep passion for nature and conservation.

The third, A Lone Furrow, also narrated cases that he and colleagues investigated in Tayside.

In Walking with Wildlife, he turned to a more personal project.

Written between 2018 and 2019, the book allowed him to return to the Dupplin Estate, where he spent much of his youth.

The book highlighted the changes he witnessed in the environment over the years and captured his personal reflections on the importance of conservation.

It was especially meaningful as it allowed him to reconnect with the land that had inspired his lifelong passion for wildlife.

Crime fiction: The Bob McKay series

Alan also ventured into the world of crime fiction with his Bob McKay series, which follows a fictional wildlife crime officer, Bob McKay, as he investigates a wide variety of wildlife crimes.

The first book, Calls from the Wild, introduces readers to the challenges McKay faces when trying to uncover the truth.

This focuses particularly on the closed-off world of gamekeepers, where evidence is scarce, and whistle-blowers are rare.

The series continued with Cruel Intentions (2022), a follow-up that continued to draw on his real-life experiences in wildlife crime enforcement.

It ensured that the voice of his fictional detective remained authentic and grounded in reality.

The Peregrine Thief: Inspired by a real-life case

The latest addition to the Bob McKay series, The Peregrine Thief, published in 2024.

It’s inspired by a groundbreaking real-life wildlife crime case.

A father and son in the south of Scotland were convicted of illegally trafficking peregrine falcon chicks, selling them to rogue falconers in the Middle East.

The men were given community service orders and banned from keeping birds of prey for five years.

The son was ordered to pay back over £27,000 in profits from the illegal trade.

Alan was inspired by this case when writing The Peregrine Thief.

“I spoke to the National Wildlife Crime Unit involved in the case and got some insights,” he says.

The main plotline follows a Belgian man who steals peregrine eggs and chicks, rears them on and sells them to rogue falconers, paralleling the real-life case.

“When I write fiction, I can be the sheriff,” he adds, “so I can dish out whatever penalty I think they deserve!”

Alan’s writing isn’t just about storytelling

Alan’s books also highlight the real-life frustrations that wildlife crime officers face, especially when it comes to gathering solid evidence.

A collection of birds eggs at an exhibition at the Scottish Seabird Centre, North Berwick in 2021 featuring confiscated items and the spoils of wildlife crime.

Though DNA analysis has become an increasingly valuable tool in securing convictions, he knows that the challenges of prosecuting wildlife crime are far from over.

In fact, one retired sheriff once told him that his books serve as a “training manual for wildlife crime officers”.

The future of Alan Stewart’s writing

With an acre-and-a-half garden and a deep love for walking on the Dupplin Estate, he continues to find inspiration in nature.

He enjoys giving talks and spreading awareness about the importance of wildlife protection.

But when it comes to writing, he’s uncertain whether he will produce any more books.

“I thought The Peregrine Thief would be my last book,” he laughs.

“But I thought that three books ago!”

Whether he writes more remains to be seen, but for now, Alan is content with his legacy in both law enforcement and literature.

  • The Peregrine Thief, by Alan Stewart, published by Thirsty Books, is available now priced £12. Signed and personalised copies can also be obtained from the author wildlifedetective.wordpress.com/books/

Conversation