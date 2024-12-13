The Methven man once called the UK’s ‘foremost wildlife detective’ isn’t letting retirement stop him

Retired Tayside wildlife crime officer Alan Stewart has spent decades fighting to protect wildlife and ensure that offenders face justice.

The 77-year-old, once hailed as “Britain’s foremost wildlife detective,” continues to influence the world of wildlife protection through his books.

These draw on his extensive career in law enforcement and his lifelong passion for nature.

However, when it comes to real-world enforcement, Alan believes that tougher penalties are necessary for those convicted of wildlife crimes.

Why should there be tougher penalties for wildlife crime?

The Animals and Wildlife (Penalties, Protections and Powers) (Scotland) Act 2020 increased the maximum penalty for serious wildlife and animal welfare crimes to five years imprisonment and unlimited fines.

While Alan acknowledges these improvements, he believes the current penalties are still not being fully applied.

“The penalties are strong enough,”, says Alan, who lives in the Perthshire village of Methven.

“But the sheriffs don’t dish out anywhere near the maximum penalties.

“I’m not convinced they (sheriffs) are aware enough of wildlife crime.”

Alan recalls giving a talk to a group of sheriffs in Edinburgh.

Many were “shocked” at the scope of wildlife crime.

Some had never even handled a wildlife crime case in court.

He believes that increasing awareness among sheriffs and law enforcement is crucial to holding offenders accountable.

“They should have more frequent training, as wildlife crime is a growing issue,” he adds.

“And the fact that many wildlife crime offenders are first-time offenders can sometimes limit the penalties they receive.”

Who is Alan Stewart?

Born and raised in Perth, Alan Stewart developed a love for nature early in life.

He attended Craigie School and Perth High School before working on a farm on Perthshire’s Dupplin Estate.

In 1964, he embarked on his career in law enforcement as a police cadet.

He went on to become a constable in Dunblane then Perth.

Later, he moved to CID and the drugs squad, playing a key role in investigations throughout his career.

He was promoted to inspector in 1993, covering Crieff and Kinross.

He retired from active police service in 1997 after 31.5 years.

During his final years with Tayside Police, he became Scotland’s first dedicated wildlife crime officer.

Alan was awarded the MBE for his outstanding service in wildlife protection in 2001.

His passion didn’t end with his retirement.

He continued his work as a civilian wildlife crime coordinator until 2011.

He then served until 2015 as an intelligence officer for the UK National Wildlife Crime Unit.

Investigating wildlife crime: A distinguished career

Alan investigated a wide range of wildlife crimes throughout his career.

These ranged from bird of prey persecution to illegal trapping, poisoning, and poaching of salmon, game, and deer.

One of his most high-profile cases involved the poisoning of a golden eagle found on the Millden Estate in Angus in 2009.

His extensive work in wildlife protection and law enforcement became the foundation of his subsequent writing career.

In 2007, he starred in the BBC documentary Wildlife Detectives, which explored the vital work of wildlife officers in Scotland.

This experience led him to his first book, Wildlife Detective, and his writing journey was born.

Alan Stewart’s books: A reflection of his expertise

Alan’s second book, The Thin Green Line, was a compilation of investigations by his colleagues in wildlife crime enforcement across the UK.

It showcased the struggles and successes of wildlife crime officers.

It also showed the unique challenges they face in a profession that requires not only legal expertise but also a deep passion for nature and conservation.

The third, A Lone Furrow, also narrated cases that he and colleagues investigated in Tayside.

In Walking with Wildlife, he turned to a more personal project.

Written between 2018 and 2019, the book allowed him to return to the Dupplin Estate, where he spent much of his youth.

The book highlighted the changes he witnessed in the environment over the years and captured his personal reflections on the importance of conservation.

It was especially meaningful as it allowed him to reconnect with the land that had inspired his lifelong passion for wildlife.

Crime fiction: The Bob McKay series

Alan also ventured into the world of crime fiction with his Bob McKay series, which follows a fictional wildlife crime officer, Bob McKay, as he investigates a wide variety of wildlife crimes.

The first book, Calls from the Wild, introduces readers to the challenges McKay faces when trying to uncover the truth.

This focuses particularly on the closed-off world of gamekeepers, where evidence is scarce, and whistle-blowers are rare.

The series continued with Cruel Intentions (2022), a follow-up that continued to draw on his real-life experiences in wildlife crime enforcement.

It ensured that the voice of his fictional detective remained authentic and grounded in reality.

The Peregrine Thief: Inspired by a real-life case

The latest addition to the Bob McKay series, The Peregrine Thief, published in 2024.

It’s inspired by a groundbreaking real-life wildlife crime case.

A father and son in the south of Scotland were convicted of illegally trafficking peregrine falcon chicks, selling them to rogue falconers in the Middle East.

The men were given community service orders and banned from keeping birds of prey for five years.

The son was ordered to pay back over £27,000 in profits from the illegal trade.

Alan was inspired by this case when writing The Peregrine Thief.

“I spoke to the National Wildlife Crime Unit involved in the case and got some insights,” he says.

The main plotline follows a Belgian man who steals peregrine eggs and chicks, rears them on and sells them to rogue falconers, paralleling the real-life case.

“When I write fiction, I can be the sheriff,” he adds, “so I can dish out whatever penalty I think they deserve!”

Alan’s writing isn’t just about storytelling

Alan’s books also highlight the real-life frustrations that wildlife crime officers face, especially when it comes to gathering solid evidence.

Though DNA analysis has become an increasingly valuable tool in securing convictions, he knows that the challenges of prosecuting wildlife crime are far from over.

In fact, one retired sheriff once told him that his books serve as a “training manual for wildlife crime officers”.

The future of Alan Stewart’s writing

With an acre-and-a-half garden and a deep love for walking on the Dupplin Estate, he continues to find inspiration in nature.

He enjoys giving talks and spreading awareness about the importance of wildlife protection.

But when it comes to writing, he’s uncertain whether he will produce any more books.

“I thought The Peregrine Thief would be my last book,” he laughs.

“But I thought that three books ago!”

Whether he writes more remains to be seen, but for now, Alan is content with his legacy in both law enforcement and literature.