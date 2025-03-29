Why doesn’t Dunfermline have a low emission zone – and will it ever get one?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Environment

Why doesn’t Dunfermline have a low emission zone – and will it ever get one?

Dunfermline is one of several Scottish cities that does not have an LEZ. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Finn Nixon

Low-emission zones have proven to be controversial additions to some city centres – but Dunfermline is one of four Scottish cities without one.

On one hand, governments and campaigners say the zones help reduce pollution by banning certain types of vehicles.

On the other, some businesses say LEZs are affecting their income and footfall.

Could an LEZ be introduced to Dunfermline as the city grows?

The Courier takes a closer look at the city’s environmental credentials.

Why does Dunfermline not have an LEZ?

The Scottish Government has a national framework that it uses to judge which cities should have a LEZ.

Dunfermline does not currently surpass the limits it has set for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and particulate matter (PM).

Therefore, it has been deemed the city does not need an LEZ as things stand.

How would a Dunfermline LEZ work?

Existing LEZs focus on relatively small areas at the heart of city centres – so any future Dunfermline LEZ would likely follow a similar approach.

People driving ineligible vehicles can be hit with £30 fines if they enter these zones, which are monitored by cameras.

Glasgow was the first to introduce its LEZ in June 2023.

The Dundee LEZ. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Dundee’s LEZ followed in May 2024 last year and encompasses the area inside the city’s Marketgait inner ring road.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen and Edinburgh’s LEZs came into force in June 2024.

Perth, Stirling and Inverness are the other three cities that do not currently have LEZs.

What are pollution levels like in Dunfermline?

Fife Council monitors the levels of NO2 and PM at four locations, including at Appin Crescent – near the city centre.

The Scottish Government’s upper limit for NO2 is 40µg/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre of air).

Professor Jill Belch, a long-time campaigner against air pollution based at Dundee University, said: “The average on Appin Crescent is well within the (Scottish Government) regulations, but above World Health Organization’s at approximately 25µg/m3.

“NO2 is important as although PM is very dangerous, children are affected at lower levels of NO2 than adults.

Professor Jill Belch of Dundee University. Image: Supplied

“Fife Council is actually one of the councils most active against air pollution.

“There are other cities that are worse than Dunfermline, but yet do not have a LEZ.”

An air quality management area (AQMA) was previously in place on Appin Crescent but this has now been withdrawn.

Prof Belch said: “Dunfermline has done very well in getting its levels down and its AQMAs revoked.”

Could Dunfermline ever get a LEZ?

As governments and councils continue efforts to tackle climate change, policies are constantly developing.

And that means a Dunfermline LEZ could be considered in the future.

However, there are no current plans for one as Fife Council says it is undertaking other work to improve the environment.

Kenny Bisset, the council’s lead officer for land and air quality, said: “We actively monitor air quality at locations across Fife, particularly at busy roads and junctions.

“Our latest data shows that Dunfermline’s air pollutant levels are currently within the limits set by the Scottish Government.

Four Scottish cities currently have LEZs. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We’ve implemented a range of measures to further improve air quality, including traffic management initiatives, new and improved walking and cycling routes, and the Fife Eco Stars scheme.

“We were able to revoke AQMAs at Appin Crescent, Dunfermline and Bonnygate, Cupar in 2023 as a result.

“We’re also engaging with local primary schools through educational programmes.”

The Scottish Government says it would only consider introducing an LEZ in Dunfermline if vehicle pollution was the main cause of air pollution.

On the basis that the city’s AQMA has been revoked, it says Dunfermline does not currently need an LEZ.

That means for now, Dunfermline drivers are free to use even the most polluting vehicles wherever they want in the city.

