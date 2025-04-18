Glenrothes residents ‘tiptoe’ to their homes due to weeks of sewage pouring on street

Residents have raised health concerns about sewage pouring into a Glenrothes street for nearly two weeks.

A faulty drain on Marmion Drive has been the source of the sewage, which has been accumulating in a car park.

Pictures show a blanket of brown human waste on the street and the pavement.

Brendan McLeary’s 82-year-old father lives on Marmion Drive and has had to “tiptoe” through the waste to get to his home.

Brendan visits regularly and describes how hard it is to avoid the sewage.

He said: “The drain is pumping human waste and toilet paper into the car park, which has needed resurfacing for at least two years.

“This means the waste is filling up the potholes and the path is covered in sewage.

“You have to tiptoe through it to get to my father’s property.

“My father is still mobile and has his own car.

“But it’s slippery and he’s not the steadiest on his feet.”

Glenrothes sewage ‘trailing into my car and into the house’

Brendan took to Facebook to share his concerns about the sewage and how it has been dealt with.

He claimed Fife Council has not made repairs since sending someone out to assess the sewage nearly two weeks ago.

Brendan added: “The council know there is an issue and have sent someone out, who has marked it, but hasn’t returned.

“They identified where the sewage was coming from and put blue paint there.

“We are still waiting for the car park to be resurfaced and that has made it worse.

“One of my Dad’s boundary walls has been exposed because it’s been lifted up.

“Hopefully putting it on social media shames the council into doing something.

“I have health concerns more than anything else.

“The neighbours are no spring chickens either and there are also children in the area.

“I can see the marks in my car and I could smell it in there yesterday.

“I’m also trailing the effluent back into my own car and into the house.”

Fife Council told The Courier it had no involvement in the sewage and that it was for Scottish Water to deal with.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We are aware of an issue and are taking steps to address it.

“We would like to thank all affected for their patience and understanding.”