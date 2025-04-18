Glenrothes residents ‘tiptoe’ to their homes due to weeks of sewage pouring on street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes residents ‘tiptoe’ to their homes due to weeks of sewage pouring on street

There are health concerns about the sewage on Marmion Drive.

By Finn Nixon
Apparent human waste on a pavement in Marmion Drive, Glenrothes.
Apparent human waste on a pavement in Marmion Drive. Image: Brendan McLeary

Residents have raised health concerns about sewage pouring into a Glenrothes street for nearly two weeks.

A faulty drain on Marmion Drive has been the source of the sewage, which has been accumulating in a car park.

Pictures show a blanket of brown human waste on the street and the pavement.

Brendan McLeary’s 82-year-old father lives on Marmion Drive and has had to “tiptoe” through the waste to get to his home.

Sewage in the car park. Image: Brendan McLeary

Brendan visits regularly and describes how hard it is to avoid the sewage.

He said: “The drain is pumping human waste and toilet paper into the car park, which has needed resurfacing for at least two years.

“This means the waste is filling up the potholes and the path is covered in sewage.

“You have to tiptoe through it to get to my father’s property.

“My father is still mobile and has his own car.

“But it’s slippery and he’s not the steadiest on his feet.”

Glenrothes sewage ‘trailing into my car and into the house’

Brendan took to Facebook to share his concerns about the sewage and how it has been dealt with.

He claimed Fife Council has not made repairs since sending someone out to assess the sewage nearly two weeks ago.

Sewage appears to have pooled into potholes in the Marmion Drive car park. Image: Brendan McLeary

Brendan added: “The council know there is an issue and have sent someone out, who has marked it, but hasn’t returned.

“They identified where the sewage was coming from and put blue paint there.

“We are still waiting for the car park to be resurfaced and that has made it worse.

“One of my Dad’s boundary walls has been exposed because it’s been lifted up.

“Hopefully putting it on social media shames the council into doing something.

“I have health concerns more than anything else.

“The neighbours are no spring chickens either and there are also children in the area.

“I can see the marks in my car and I could smell it in there yesterday.

“I’m also trailing the effluent back into my own car and into the house.”

Scottish Water is ‘taking steps’ to address the issue. Image: Brendan McLeary

Fife Council told The Courier it had no involvement in the sewage and that it was for Scottish Water to deal with.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We are aware of an issue and are taking steps to address it.

“We would like to thank all affected for their patience and understanding.”

