Millions of pounds will be spent combating a deadly tree disease in Perthshire.

Ash dieback is threatening the safety of thousands of ash trees across Perth and Kinross.

It’s estimated up to 90% could succumb to the fungus, which causes wood to become brittle and branches and large limbs to drop off.

Perth and Kinross Council is being urged to act now to reduce the dangers to the public on its own land and next to public roads.

Councillors will be presented with a plan of action on Wednesday.

The ash dieback and roadside tree strategy recommends a £2.2 million intervention over the next five years.

This will involve:

• A survey of all council-owned ash sites, including open spaces, school grounds and housing estates;

• Notification and, if required, enforcement for landowners whose roadside trees pose a threat;

• A “robust and resilient” tree removal programme;

• And a replanting ratio of three trees for every one felled.

Ash dieback also threatens Perth and Kinross flood prevention

Perth and Kinross Council officers considered a number of responses.

The one they’re recommending is the most expensive.

But councillors will be told the cost of not acting is likely to be much higher.

A report to the environment committee says: “Delaying action may result in increased liabilities for damage or injury, higher contractor and waste disposal costs, and higher flood risks if trees are not replaced.”

Ash is the third most common broadleaved tree in Britain.

There are an estimated 9,400 mature ash trees either on Perth and Kinross Council land or next to public roads.

That doesn’t include trunk roads, which are maintained by Transport Scotland.

Ash dieback was first discovered in the UK in February 2012.

Where possible trees will be made safe, rather than felled completely.

Wednesday’s committee will be told the aim is to leave them in a safe and secure state, while still providing an ecological benefit.

The trees also stabilise riverbanks, making them important for flood prevention.