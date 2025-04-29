Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Perthshire tree disease danger to cost council £2.2m

Perth and Kinross Council has devised a plan to tackle ash dieback before it destroys trees - and endangers the public - across the region.

By Morag Lindsay
Fallen branches from ash tree
Tackling ash dieback could cost Perth and Kinross taxpayers £2.2m. Image: Shutterstock

Millions of pounds will be spent combating a deadly tree disease in Perthshire.

Ash dieback is threatening the safety of thousands of ash trees across Perth and Kinross.

It’s estimated up to 90% could succumb to the fungus, which causes wood to become brittle and branches and large limbs to drop off.

Perth and Kinross Council is being urged to act now to reduce the dangers to the public on its own land and next to public roads.

Councillors will be presented with a plan of action on Wednesday.

The ash dieback and roadside tree strategy recommends a £2.2 million intervention over the next five years.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Councillors will be asked to agree the ash dieback plan this week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

This will involve:

• A survey of all council-owned ash sites, including open spaces, school grounds and housing estates;

• Notification and, if required, enforcement for landowners whose roadside trees pose a threat;

• A “robust and resilient” tree removal programme;

• And a replanting ratio of three trees for every one felled.

Ash dieback also threatens Perth and Kinross flood prevention

Perth and Kinross Council officers considered a number of responses.

The one they’re recommending is the most expensive.

But councillors will be told the cost of not acting is likely to be much higher.

A report to the environment committee says: “Delaying action may result in increased liabilities for damage or injury, higher contractor and waste disposal costs, and higher flood risks if trees are not replaced.”

Tree with diseased wood on trunk
Early signs of ash dieback. Image: Shutterstock

Ash is the third most common broadleaved tree in Britain.

There are an estimated 9,400 mature ash trees either on Perth and Kinross Council land or next to public roads.

That doesn’t include trunk roads, which are maintained by Transport Scotland.

Ash dieback was first discovered in the UK in February 2012.

It’s estimated up to 90% of ash trees will die from it.

Where possible trees will be made safe, rather than felled completely.

Wednesday’s committee will be told the aim is to leave them in a safe and secure state, while still providing an ecological benefit.

The trees also stabilise riverbanks, making them important for flood prevention.

More from Environment

Toad patrol near Blairgowrie.
Meet the night-time volunteers helping randy toads safely cross Perthshire's roads
To go with story by Finn Nixon. Balmullo residents battle to save their favourite hill Picture shows; Save Lucklawhill campaigners near Balmullo Quarry. From L-R: Fiona Wemyss, Sally Northcroft, Bruce Henderson, Sam Richards and Sue Forrester. . Balmullo . Finn Nixon/DCT Media Date; 06/06/2024
Balmullo Quarry campaigners in 'complete shock' as environmental report redacted
7
Apparent human waste on a pavement in Marmion Drive, Glenrothes.
Glenrothes residents 'tiptoe' to their homes due to weeks of sewage pouring on street
Clumps of the insulation have been seen between City Quay and the Dundee Port entrance. Image: Bridget Cooper
Health fears over insulation scattered across Dundee months after storm blew roof off flats
CRDUNFERMLINE, Gemma Bibby. Dunfermline. Dunfermline Locators. Picture shows; Welcome to Dunfermline sign Thursday 30th January 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Why doesn't Dunfermline have a low emission zone - and will it ever get…
7
Scottish Forestry has not yet taken any action against landowner Beechtree Wright Ltd, despite its failure to comply with the law. Image: Supplied
Legal order to replant 864 Stirling trees ignored for three years
3
Dan Vranceanu, whose Guardbridge business Dan's Goods, has been badly impacted by six months of roadworks
Guardbridge businesses in compensation fight as roadworks hit trade
Campaigners fear the Balmullor quarry plans will mean the loss of part of Lucklawhill.
More details of controversial Balmullo Quarry expansion plans revealed
Fife chimney sweep, Marcus Casement on a job in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
What’s it like being a modern-day chimney sweep in Fife?
The young otter was found in a shed near Forteviot. Image: Liz Lasota
Rescued otter pup hid in Perthshire garden shed to take shelter from Storm Eowyn

Conversation