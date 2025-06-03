Readers react to Dundee air pollution figures after year of LEZ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Readers react to Dundee air pollution figures after year of LEZ

Our piece looking at how nitrogen dioxide levels have changed in Dundee after a year of LEZ enforcement prompted a lot of debate.

By Ema Sabljak
The Dock Street boundary of Dundee's Low Emission Zone near Yeoman Shore.
The Dock Street boundary of Dundee's Low Emission Zone near Yeoman Shore. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

Dundee’s low emission zone (LEZ) continues to divide opinion among our readers.

Last week, we looked at how air quality had changed in the city in the first year of LEZ enforcement.

The provisional data showed that nitrogen dioxide concentrations dropped both within and outside of the zone boundaries.

The Seagate station saw an average concentration of 25.24µg/m3 in the past 12 months.

That was a drop from 28.87 µg/m3 in the year running up to the enforcement.

Whitehall, also within the LEZ, saw only a very slight decline.

Professor Jill Belch, who studies the impact of air pollution on health, said that a decrease is “extremely encouraging”.

Still not convinced?

Chris Gibson was one of several subscribers who had their say in our comments section.

He said: “Historically the Seagate and Whitehall St were bad, largely due to the high volume of diesel buses.

“The shift to electric buses made a big difference, probably making the need for the LEZ redundant.”

Dundee Born and Bred added: “Our wee LEZ makes no difference and should be removed.”

Some still view the zone as a “cash grab” or “money-making exercise”.

Charles Allison said: “This initiative is fully achieving its primary aim, as has been demonstrated big-time in London.

“It makes a lot of money for the council. Which they need. Whether it has a negative impact on city centre footfall is something worth considering too.”

In the first six months of the LEZ enforcement, more than £880,000 worth of fines were issued in Dundee.

However, the council is limited by law in terms of what they can do with the collected fines.

The funds can only be used by local authorities to support the scheme’s objectives or, if there is any money left, to repay LEZ-related grants.

Does LEZ need to go even further?

Meanwhile, others believe measures to bring down air pollution should be extended.

Gregor McIntosh said: “So it seems the LEZ is working, but the council needs to go further.

“More buses, more regularly, in more places. Properly tackle car dependency.”

The question of air quality targets also prompted a lot of debate, with Ms Belch’s claim that “current levels are still unsafe” provoking a reaction.

One subscriber said: “No two people will suffer the same effects of inhaling external toxins, but it’s undeniable that for the vast majority, those effects will be highly negative.

“Happening to know one person in the very small number who managed to live longer with few health effects doesn’t change that.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with the comment from Prof Belch.

“Legal limits for anything are set based on statistical models that take a whole range of factors into account. That doesn’t mean those limits shouldn’t be lower, and that’s exactly what experts will argue for.”

Why are targets changing?

Last week’s article explains that Dundee’s air quality has been within Scotland’s Air Quality Objective.

That target is only to remain below an average of 40µg/m3 of nitrogen dioxide.

However the WHO reviewed its guidelines in 2021 and instead now suggest annual average at 10 µg/m3.

One Courier website user said: “For a start…the WHO is an unelected organisation. And look how quickly they changed the goalposts..

“[T]hey set a target, but now we need to all of a sudden have to reduce it by a quarter of that target? Convenient.

“Also the fact that we were already in safe levels yet the poorest people in Dundee get hit with fines for trying to make a go of themselves or by trying to get to work in the only RELIABLE source of transport – their car!”

However, the target has changed after more than two decades of further research.

Scotland’s objectives are based on guidelines first introduced in 2005.

Fifer Chris responded to the previous comment: “You are right in saying that the WHO is an unelected organisation, which is why they ADVISE governments worldwide. They do not and cannot mandate or set laws in the UK – that’s for the governments we elect to do. So your point there is misleading.”

Conversation