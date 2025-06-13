‘Horrified’ Fife swimmers still dodging sewage as Kingdom’s dirty beach problems linger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Horrified’ Fife swimmers still dodging sewage as Kingdom’s dirty beach problems linger

Out of the 89 designated bathing waters across Scotland, only three are rated 'poor' in 2025. Worryingly, two of those are in Fife.

Matt Allan at Lower Largo Beach where there are concerns about pollution.
Swimmer Matt Allan at Lower Largo Beach where there are concerns about poor water quality. Image: Steve Brown.
By Gayle Ritchie

Nobody wants to swim or kayak through sewage.

But bathing at popular Fife beaches like Kinghorn and Lower Largo might be a health risk.

These two beaches are designated bathing waters, and have been rated ‘poor’ by Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) for 2025.

Kinghorn harbour, holiday park and beach
Kinghorn harbour, holiday park and beach. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

These two spots are among 89 designated bathing waters in Scotland.

Along with Fisherrow in East Lothian, they’re the only ones rated ‘poor’.

Over the rest of Scotland, 50 bathing waters are classified as ‘excellent’ by SEPA, with 27 ‘good’, and nine ‘sufficient’.

Problem with Fife’s dirty beaches

While SEPA says it’s implementing improvement plans, regular bathers are frustrated.

Amy Ritchie, co-founder of Largo Swans swimming group, said she is “horrified” at the situation.

She added: “We swim every day and try to find spots as far away from the main sewage flow as we can.

“It isn’t ideal but minimises the risk.”

Amy Ritchie, co-founder of Largo Swans, is worried about dirty beaches in Fife
Amy Ritchie, co-founder of Largo Swans, says there is a solution to the problem of poor sea water quality. Image: Supplied.

Amy knows of people who have stopped swimming due to health problems caused by contaminated water.

But she fears a solution will “continue to be ignored” unless decisionmakers have a vested interest in sea swimming, or eco conservation, because it requires funding.

Largo Swans swimming group
Largo Swans swimming group. Image: Supplied.

Matt Allan, chair of Largo Area Community Council, has been campaigning for better water quality at the beach since 2019.

“A tank that collects sewage – built at the back of the Temple area in the 1970s – discharges into the sea, opposite the beach at Lower Largo,” he explained.

“It was never designed to comply with the standards required to meet bathing water quality.

“A fleet of short wheelbase tankers empties it every few weeks.

Matt Allan at Lower Largo beach.
Matt Allan at Lower Largo beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“There’s a filter, so faeces go out macerated, instead of solid.”

Matt kayaks in the sea at Lower Largo.

But he has reduced the frequency of his swims as he’s put off by polluted water.

He’s aware SEPA’s readings are dependent on the tide, and that the agency “feels obliged” to give the worst-case scenario – hence the ‘poor’ rating.

What does Scottish Water propose to do?

Since Lower Largo gained its status as a designated bathing water in 2022, Scottish Water proposed a two-stage plan to upgrade the sewage system.

Stage one was a temporary fix involving chemical dosing at the treatment plant. Stage two is a redesign of their system.

However, Matt says nothing has been done.

Visible waste entering the water at Lower Largo, one of Fife's dirty beaches
Waste entering the water at Lower Largo beach – with a paddleboarder in the middle of it. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Scottish Water’s corporate affairs manager Scott Fraser, in a meeting with myself and Jenny Gilruth MSP, laid out the plan to have the temporary treatment system in place for the start of the 2025 bathing season, on June 1,” he said.

“If implemented, it was predicted that the bathing water quality would meet a rating of ‘good’.

“But it became apparent by March they’d fail to meet this target and it would be 2026 before any improvements would be implemented.

Swimmers at Lower Largo, Fife, where there are concerns about sea water quality and dirty beaches.
Matt Allan, centre, and fellow swimmers at Lower Largo where there are concerns about sea water quality. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“In April, SEPA didn’t allow them to go ahead with chemical dosing because the dispersal rate in the bay is considered too slow and it would harm the ecology.”

Matt said Scottish Water’s latest proposal – treating effluent in the tank – is “experimental”. He’s not convinced it will work.

Lower Largo beach
Lower Largo beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“They should just commit to redesigning the system to meet bathing water standards.”

Fifteen miles down the coast, Kinghorn beach is also rated ‘poor’, with raw sewage spewing into its harbour.

Kinghorn blighted by sewage

“This issue has been bouncing around for 10 years,” said Kinghorn’s former provost Alan McIlravie.

“There are five spots on the beach where they take samples.

“One, in the corner of Kinghorn Harbour, has sewage particulates that fall below the current standard.

Kinghorn’s former provost Alan McIlravie
Alan McIlravie says the water quality issue at Fife’s dirty beaches is “about public health”. Image: David Wardle.

“We’ve got a busy beach with swimmers, paddleboarders, a sailing club, an RNLI lifeboat, kayakers, children and holiday clubs.

“They’re going to a beach which technically has poor bathing quality. There seems to be no governmental impetus to get this fixed. But this is about public health.”

Find it – and fix it

Alan is frustrated because he believes finding the source of this raw sewage should be easy – and fixable.

“Sewage is getting into the burn,” he said.

Alan McIlravie at Kinghorn
Alan McIlravie at Kinghorn, where a waste water pipe is polluting the harbour. Image: David Wardle.

“It’s been narrowed down to one stream – the Lady Burn – which is now in a culvert and ends up in Kinghorn Harbour.

“They should put in a filter on that route to clean out the sewage particulates.”

Claim ‘huge plume’ of brown water is untreated sewage

Alan also flagged up a sewage issue at nearby Pettycur beach.

He says when it rains, a “huge plume” of brown water – which he claims is untreated sewage – flows into the Firth of Forth from Pettycur.

Pettycur Bay
Pollution affects sea water quality at Pettycur Bay. Image: Neil Henderson.

“It sometimes curls round into Kinghorn beach. It’s unacceptable.”

Kinghorn’s waters and shores have long been polluted by human sewage.

Its bathing water has been rated ‘poor’ by SEPA for at least six years, said Alan.

What does Scottish Water say?

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “We are committed to working with the local community, SEPA and Fife Council to invest in the waste water treatment process at Lower Largo.”

He added: “Scottish Water has been working with SEPA for many years to understand the sources contributing to intermittent poor water quality samples at Kinghorn Harbour.

Swimmers at Kinghorn harbour
Swimmers at Kinghorn harbour. Image: David Wardle.

“We have undertaken actions, including resolving misconnections and removing a combined sewer overflow from the network, reducing the number of potential interactions of the sewage network with the environment.

“We remain committed to resolving the issue and have already initiated a new project to survey the Lady Burn and associated network.”

What do SEPA say about dirty beaches in Fife?

Ashley Clunie, Fife, Angus and Dundee unit manager for SEPA, said: “Sewerage infrastructure at Lower Largo was not designed to meet bathing water standards.

“Pollution comes primarily from sewage sources, with the poorest water quality during low and incoming tides.

Wildlife on the shoreline at Lower Largo Beach
Wildlife on the shoreline at Lower Largo Beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“A permanent fix will take time to develop and implement, and temporary improvements are being explored for the 2026 bathing season.”

She said pollution at Kinghorn Harbour is linked to sewage sources in the Lady Burn and Kinghorn Burn, both of which are deeply culverted, making it “challenging to identify pollution inputs”.

“Scottish Water have committed to a new programme of work starting this summer to locate and remediate sewage pollution in the Lady Burn, which should improve bathing water quality at Kinghorn Harbour,” she added.

Sick from sewage?

More than 2,000 people in Scotland got sick after using the nation’s waterways for swimming, surfing or paddleboarding in 2024.

The group, Surfers Against Sewage, blamed the rise of sewage leaks into the environment.

Data from Scottish Water showed sewage was discharged into rivers, seas and lochs 24,000 times in 2024.

Other contaminants include farm run-off, dog poo and bird droppings.

Conversation