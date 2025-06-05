Why are natural burials growing in popularity in Tayside and Fife?

Natural burials are growing in popularity as people seek more environmentally conscious and personalised alternatives to traditional funerals.

These green, or woodland, burials reflect a broader shift towards sustainability, a preference for simplicity, and increasingly secular attitudes.

But what sets natural burials apart – and do local funeral directors believe demand will continue to rise?

Just three miles north of Dundee, nestled in the rolling farmland of Angus, CairnBrae Natural Burial Ground near Kellas offers a strikingly different vision of death and remembrance.

There, the landscape is not dominated by polished headstones or manicured rows, but by open skies, meadows, and native trees – a place where people return to the earth gently and naturally.

Julie Anderson, who manages CairnBrae, says families are choosing natural burial not only for ecological reasons but because it offers a peaceful, personal farewell rooted in nature.

People travel from Fife, Aberdeen and Perth in search of natural burials in Angus

Originally founded by Angus businesswoman Alma Kettles in 2018, the site has been managed by Julie since 2021 after being taken over by her family’s business, Sturrock, Comb and Davidson, a Dundee-based funeral firm.

CairnBrae, once a potato field, has steadily grown in popularity.

“We’ve sold around 380 plots so far,” Julie explains.

“People come from all over – Fife, Aberdeen, Perth. It’s more than eco-consciousness. Some want a tree planted, others like the simplicity. It’s a softer, more personal way to say goodbye.”

Julie, 49, who grew up in Monifieth, has deep roots in the land. Her brother, Bryan Comb, still farms nearby.

Formerly a barista and full-time mum of four, the former Seaview Primary and Dundee High School pupil now finds purpose helping families through difficult moments.

“We get a wide range of people,” she says. “But many have country or farming backgrounds. They like the idea of being buried in a potato field.”

What’s different about natural burials?

Natural burials forego embalming and traditional coffins, opting instead for biodegradable options such as wicker or cardboard.

At CairnBrae, burials are done at four feet rather than the six or seven typically used in council cemeteries – a depth that supports natural decomposition.

Only one coffin is permitted per layer, unlike standard cemeteries which may allow up to three.

David Wightman, 49, a funeral director with Sturrock, Comb and Davidson, often assists at CairnBrae.

With 30 years of experience, he has witnessed a growing shift in attitudes.

“People are more aware of sustainability,” he says.

“But it’s also the look – no tall headstones, just flat stones and native trees. It doesn’t look like a cemetery – and people really like that.”

CairnBrae’s long-term plan is to evolve into a silver birch woodland, where every tree and marker tells a story.

Families can plant a tree, lay a flat stone, or leave the grave unmarked.

No manicured lawns, no flower arrangements, and no chemical treatments. The wildness is intentional.

The site, which won Best Natural Burial Ground in Scotland in 2023, follows standards set by the Association of Natural Burial Grounds, ensuring responsible care and land stewardship.

Elsewhere in Tayside, another natural site exists near Crieff at Strowan Woodland Cemetery. Dundee City Council also provides woodland burials at Birkhill Cemetery.

However, Scotland still trails England, where dozens of such burial grounds already flourish.

Why were plans for a green burial site turned down in Fife?

In Fife, where concerns have been raised about cemeteries nearing capacity, a family firm’s proposal to create a green burial site near Elie was turned down in 2023 due to road safety concerns. An appeal was also ejected by a Holyrood Reporter.

St Monans-based funeral director Alan Stephen, who submitted the application, says the idea had local support but feels they can no longer pursue it after the council’s rejection.

“It’s been a while since we applied for planning permission,” he says.

“Local people supported the idea, including one community council. We already look after four graves on our land that have been tended by our family for generations.

“We thought a small, personal site for family and friends to gather would meet a real need.”

Alan notes that people do ask about natural burials, but distance to the nearest suitable site often discourages them. “Having to travel puts people off,” he adds.

Fife Council says it is working with the Kinghorn Community Land Association in the development of an eco-cemetery, which they hope to open later this year.

‘Church of the Great Outdoors’ inspired Blairgowrie man to have natural burial

When it comes to natural burials, environmental concerns are certainly part of the appeal.

Traditional burials can involve embalming fluids and non-biodegradable materials, while cremation – chosen in around 70% of Scottish funerals – releases carbon emissions.

Yet natural burial is often about something more: a sense of beauty, peace, and connection to the land.

That was true for Blairgowrie resident David Merrie, 89, who passed away on April 9 after a short stay at Ninewells Hospital. His obituary appeared in The Courier.

A lifelong adventurer and outdoorsman, David chose a natural burial at Delliefure in Speyside, part of Leedam Natural Burials in the Cairngorms National Park.

His daughter, Tessa Merrie, recalls: “He always wanted his body to return to the earth, naturally. He wasn’t religious – his only church was the great outdoors.

“He wanted to be buried under a tree, in a beautiful place. And after the burial, we were to go for a walk with a rucksack and sandwiches. So we did.”

She describes his final resting place as a birch wood above the River Spey, with views of the surrounding hills.

“My dad didn’t necessarily choose a natural burial for environmental reasons,” she explains.

“It was about recognising that we are part of nature. Conventional cemeteries and religious ideas of the afterlife didn’t feel right to him. Being buried under a tree in a natural setting – that was his way.”

How do natural burials impact on funeral arrangements?

Back at CairnBrae, there are also practical considerations for funeral directors. With no embalming, burials tend to happen slightly sooner than with traditional funerals.

Dundee isn’t yet facing a burial space crisis, but the pressure is growing. Barnhill Cemetery is already full.

For David Wightman, the appeal of sites like CairnBrae lies in their simplicity and availability.

Cost is another factor. David notes that natural burials can be comparable in price – or even cheaper – than traditional options, especially as council fees rise.

“Dundee Council increased their prices by about 15% this year,” he says. “We’ve tried to keep ours steady.”

Would funeral directors want a natural burial?

For both Julie and David, natural burials aren’t a passing trend – they represent a return to something older, more grounded, and more in tune with the rhythms of the earth.

“I’d want one,” says Julie, without hesitation.

David agrees. “When I’m up at CairnBrae, opening a grave first thing in the morning and looking around – you can’t help but think, this is the place to be.”

