What is a natural burial and where can I get one near Dundee?

A natural burial, also known as a green or eco burial, is an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional interment methods.

It involves laying the deceased to rest in a biodegradable coffin or shroud. This is often wicker, cardboard, or sustainably sourced wood – without the use of embalming chemicals, in a natural setting.

The approach allows the body to decompose naturally, returning to the earth and contributing to the surrounding ecosystem.

Natural burial grounds are typically managed to preserve and enhance local biodiversity.

Graves may be marked with native trees, shrubs, or simple wooden markers instead of conventional headstones. The aim is to maintain the area’s natural appearance.

Natural burial grounds often resemble meadows or woodlands. They aim to preserve and even enhance local biodiversity.

This method not only reduces environmental impact but also offers a tranquil, nature-rich setting for remembrance.

This contrasts with typical council cemeteries with trimmed lawns and regimented plots.

What are the options in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire?

Several natural burial sites are available for residents of Dundee and the surrounding regions:

CairnBrae Natural Burial Ground, near Kellas, is situated just north of Dundee in the Angus countryside. CairnBrae offers a serene environment.

The private site, which could soon be expanded, emphasises sustainability and biodiversity. It allows families to plant native trees as memorials and welcomes individuals of all faiths and beliefs.

Dundee City Council’s Birkhill Cemetery offers woodland lairs. More information can be found in the Bereavement Services section of the Dundee City Council website.

Strowan Woodland Cemetery, near Crieff, is a private woodland cemetery which offers natural burial options in a peaceful setting.

The cemetery is specifically geared to provide resting places using caskets made from sustainable materials.

Graves at Strowan are distinguished by granite markers located in the grounds. These are carefully managed to maintain the balance of nature and encourage wildlife.

Angus Council has no plan to introduce natural burial sites. A spokesperson said: “There are no plans for Angus Council to introduce natural burial provisions in Angus at present.”

However, the spokesperson added: “Burial provision is something we closely monitor to ensure we retain adequate capacity to meet our statutory obligations as a local authority. We currently have more than sufficient provision across Angus.”

Are there natural burial sites in Fife?

Fife Council does not currently offer natural burial services.

A private eco-cemetery on Elie Estate in Fife was rejected by councillors in 2023 on road traffic grounds. It was later also rejected by a Holyrood Reporter as being in the wrong place.

The site plans aimed to maintain its pastoral character, allowing for tree planting and minimal infrastructure.

However, Fife Council’s Bereavement Services manager, Liz Murphy, said: “We’re aware that local funeral directors regularly arrange burials of this type at sites located outside Fife.

“We’re currently working with the Kinghorn Community Land Association in the development of an eco-cemetery, which they hope to open later this year.

“We’ll be supporting this initiative in both an administrative and operational capacity.

“As we try to identify new sites across Fife to address conventional cemeteries reaching capacity, we’ll consider, where appropriate, incorporating designated natural burial areas within these new sites.”

What other sites exist in Scotland?

Clovery Woods of Rest in Fyvie, Aberdeenshire, is a private site that offers natural burials amidst woodlands, promoting ecological preservation.

Cothiemuir Hill in Alford, Aberdeenshire, is located on the historic Forbes Estate. This private burial ground, run by Leedam, provides natural burial options with views towards Bennachie.

Craufurdland Woods in Fenwick, Ayrshire, is a family-run woodland burial ground. It offers natural burials in a tranquil setting, with the option to plant native trees as memorials.

Binning Memorial Woodland in Tyninghame, East Lothian, offers natural burials in a peaceful woodland environment. Binning Memorial Woodland emphasises ecological sustainability.

Delliefure Natural Burial Ground at Grantown-on-Spey, Moray, is set amidst silver birch woodlands. This site provides natural burial options in harmony with nature.

Hundy Mundy Natural Burial Ground is at Kelso in the Scottish Borders.