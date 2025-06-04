What is a natural burial and where can I get one near Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

What is a natural burial and where can I get one near Dundee?

We look at options in Tayside and Fife as more environmentally conscious people seek personalised alternatives to traditional funerals.

One of the natural coffins available at Sturrock Comb and Davidson Funeral Directors. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

A natural burial, also known as a green or eco burial, is an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional interment methods.

It involves laying the deceased to rest in a biodegradable coffin or shroud. This is often wicker, cardboard, or sustainably sourced wood – without the use of embalming chemicals, in a natural setting.

The approach allows the body to decompose naturally, returning to the earth and contributing to the surrounding ecosystem.

Natural burial grounds are typically managed to preserve and enhance local biodiversity.

Cairnbrae Natural Burial Ground near Kellas. Image: CairnBrae.

Graves may be marked with native trees, shrubs, or simple wooden markers instead of conventional headstones. The aim is to maintain the area’s natural appearance.

Natural burial grounds often resemble meadows or woodlands. They aim to preserve and even enhance local biodiversity.

This method not only reduces environmental impact but also offers a tranquil, nature-rich setting for remembrance.

This contrasts with typical council cemeteries with trimmed lawns and regimented plots.

What are the options in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire?

Several natural burial sites are available for residents of Dundee and the surrounding regions:

CairnBrae Natural Burial Ground, near Kellas, is situated just north of Dundee in the Angus countryside. CairnBrae offers a serene environment.

The private site, which could soon be expanded, emphasises sustainability and biodiversity. It allows families to plant native trees as memorials and welcomes individuals of all faiths and beliefs.

CairnBrae Natural Burial Ground entrance. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Dundee City Council’s Birkhill Cemetery offers woodland lairs. More information can be found in the Bereavement Services section of the Dundee City Council website.

Strowan Woodland Cemetery, near Crieff, is a private woodland cemetery which offers natural burial options in a peaceful setting.

The cemetery is specifically geared to provide resting places using caskets made from sustainable materials.

Dundee City Council’s Birkhill Cemetery offers woodland burials. Image: DC Thomson.

Graves at Strowan are distinguished by granite markers located in the grounds. These are carefully managed to maintain the balance of nature and encourage wildlife.

Angus Council has no plan to introduce natural burial sites. A spokesperson said: “There are no plans for Angus Council to introduce natural burial provisions in Angus at present.”

However, the spokesperson added: “Burial provision is something we closely monitor to ensure we retain adequate capacity to meet our statutory obligations as a local authority.  We currently have more than sufficient provision across Angus.”

Are there natural burial sites in Fife?

Fife Council does not currently offer natural burial services.

A private eco-cemetery on Elie Estate in Fife was rejected by councillors in 2023 on road traffic grounds. It was later also rejected by a Holyrood Reporter as being in the wrong place.

The site plans aimed to maintain its pastoral character, allowing for tree planting and minimal infrastructure.

However, Fife Council’s Bereavement Services manager, Liz Murphy, said: “We’re aware that local funeral directors regularly arrange burials of this type at sites located outside Fife.

One of the natural urns available at Sturrock Comb and Davidson Funeral Directors in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“We’re currently working with the Kinghorn Community Land Association in the development of an eco-cemetery, which they hope to open later this year.

“We’ll be supporting this initiative in both an administrative and operational capacity.

“As we try to identify new sites across Fife to address conventional cemeteries reaching capacity, we’ll consider, where appropriate, incorporating designated natural burial areas within these new sites.”

What other sites exist in Scotland?

Clovery Woods of Rest in Fyvie, Aberdeenshire, is a private site that offers natural burials amidst woodlands, promoting ecological preservation.

Cothiemuir Hill in Alford, Aberdeenshire, is located on the historic Forbes Estate. This private burial ground, run by Leedam,  provides natural burial options with views towards Bennachie.

Craufurdland Woods in Fenwick, Ayrshire, is a family-run woodland burial ground. It offers natural burials in a tranquil setting, with the option to plant native trees as memorials.

Binning Memorial Woodland in Tyninghame, East Lothian, offers natural burials in a peaceful woodland environment. Binning Memorial Woodland emphasises ecological sustainability.

Delliefure Natural Burial Ground at Grantown-on-Spey, Moray, is set amidst silver birch woodlands. This site provides natural burial options in harmony with nature.

Hundy Mundy Natural Burial Ground is at Kelso in the Scottish Borders.

