Why Fife prawn fishermen fear offshore wind farms could sink their livelihoods

Visit the prawn fishermen at Pittenweem Harbour, and you’ll find the Fishermen’s Memorial, a striking tribute “to the men and women who make their living from the sea and to those who have lost their lives in doing so.”

More than art, it is a reminder of the importance of fishing to the history and heritage of Pittenweem and the East Neuk of Fife.

But two experienced Fife prawn boat skippers fear what’s left of their industry risks going under.

The impact of Brexit, Covid-19, labour shortages, falling prices and rising costs continues to be felt.

But the biggest threat that could now sink them, they claim, comes from offshore wind developments, which are encroaching further into traditional fishing grounds.

This is piling pressure on an industry already under siege. One summed it up when he said: “They’ve sh*t on the fishing!”

Kirk Doig and John Davidson, lifelong seafarers, say a 75km subsea cable linked to the Inch Cape wind farm, under construction near the Bell Rock off Angus, is the latest disrupter to East Neuk fishing. They are not allowed to fish near it.

They’ve been backed by the Fishermen’s Mutual Association (Pittenweem) Ltd which fears Pittenweem’s £4 million prawn industry could be wiped out unless compensation is provided to sustain boats during wind farm construction.

Their warning echoes that of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF), which is calling for an immediate moratorium on all new offshore wind consents.

‘It leaves me gutted’: Young skipper faces an uncertain horizon

At 36, Kirk Doig has spent nearly half his life at sea. His boat, Carisma, is tied up in Pittenweem Harbour when we meet. He’s waiting for the tide before heading out into the Forth.

Once bustling with vessels, the harbour is now a quieter place. Yet it’s still a vital part of the local economy.

For Kirk, fishing is more than a livelihood – it’s a family tradition, now under threat.

“My uncles have boats, and my grandad fished the long lines,” he says.

“It’s just what we’ve always done. But I look around here now, and there’s hardly any boats left. It leaves me gutted.”

Raised in nearby Anstruther, Kirk trained as an engineer before buying his first boat at 25. Carisma is his second.

Kirk, who didn’t vote in the Brexit referendum, says he’s feeling the same industry headwinds as everyone else.

But the biggest threat now he says, is offshore wind farms.

Why is Pittenweem skipper so concerned about wind farm cable?

The Inch Cape cable now cuts straight through his trawling grounds.

Crews are also barred from fishing inside the turbine zones.

“They’ve dredged up the seabed, dug it all out, and now we’re just told we can’t go there. No warning. No compensation,” he says.

“What happens when they turn it on? Will there be an electromagnetic impact? Nobody can say for sure. That’s what scares me.”

Wind farm developers say they are working closely with fishing communities.

But the SFF has warned that the current target of 40 GW by 2040 is too aggressive and risks the systematic displacement of Scotland’s inshore fleet. For Kirk, the impact is already visible.

“August is when we’d usually work the offshore banks. Now they’re out of bounds. They’re taking more of our ground all the time. It’s like being shut out, one cable at a time.”

A struggle to stay afloat

Kirk fishes mainly for prawns and squid. His catch, mostly bound for European markets, earns less and less.

“It’s probably the poorest I’ve seen in years,” he says. “Costs are up – fuel, repairs, everything. But we’re still getting paid the same, or worse. It’s not sustainable.”

Brexit hasn’t helped. “I never voted,” he says. “But the way the industry’s been treated? It’s ridiculous. This country was built on fishing.”

His small, loyal crew puts in punishing hours – 14 or 15 at a stretch – but attracting young recruits is a challenge.

Repairs are another burden. “Anything major means a trip to Macduff,” he says. “Astronomical costs. I do most things myself, but I can’t do it all.”

The toughest part, though, is thinking about the future. His 10-year-old son loves going out on the boat. “I’d love for him to take over one day. But right now? I don’t know if there’ll be anything left.”

He believes the industry could recover with government backing: better marketing, more local consumption, perhaps opening new fisheries for herring or sprats. But so far, support is thin.

“We tried getting hotels to buy local prawns. During lockdown, I delivered prawns door-to-door. But folk just want burgers.”

‘They’ve sh*t on the fishing’: Methil skipper fears a shrinking future

Further west at Methil Docks, nets are spread across the quayside like weathered blankets. They belong to John Davidson, 64, another stalwart of the prawn fleet.

“Fishing’s a bit like golf,” he says with a wry grin. “You spend your time trying to manage all the things you can’t control. Brexit, Covid, labour shortages – and now, wind farms. All out of our hands. But shaping everything.”

Raised in East Wemyss, John grew up in the shadow of the coal pits where his father worked.

“It was a tight community,” he says. “Men fished on the side, just to feed the family. That’s what I did. Creels, mackerel, shellfish – it was food on the table. We didn’t know it, but it was the best of food.”

A Glasgow University graduate, he once wrote software for Ferranti. But clock-watching in an office pushed him back to sea. “A stupid idea, maybe. But it worked out.”

Now his company, Robinson Crusoe (Fife) Ltd, owns six trawlers worth an estimated £5 million.

His crews fish mainly in the Firth of Forth but also from Blyth to Ullapool, landing catches bound mainly for Spain and France. But markets remain fragile, he says, with prices down in the last few months.

Labour crisis: ‘You can’t fish without people’

John employs 18 crew across his fleet, but local recruits are scarce.

“Labour supply is a huge issue, not just to individual sectors in the fishing but also on the shore-based processing side,” says the former Holyrood UKIP candidate who actually voted against Brexit in the 2016 referendum because he thought the benefits of staying in the EU outweighed leaving.

“The loss of all the eastern Europeans after Brexit, but also they reckon that five million people after Covid-19 – let’s call them ‘locals’ – decided not to work anymore.

“So the complete labour market has lost all of that. You can’t perform without a labour supply.”

It’s often difficult to find local young people willing to do the often anti-social job, he says.

It’s led to more foreign nationals on skilled worker visas, such as the Ghanian and Filipino he currently employs.

Wind farms: ‘They’re not sharing the sea – they’re taking it’

But another major issue, he says is “there’s a lot more competition now than there ever was for the actual marine space”.

Davidson, like many in the prawn fleet, reserves his sharpest criticism for the “explosion” of offshore wind farms.

John said boats are not allowed to fish within the wind farm areas themselves.

In addition, “guard vessels” now patrol to ensure fishermen do not fish where the cable has been dropped between Inch Cape wind farm and Cockenzie.

Inch Cape is a 1,080 megawatt (MW) development which when completed can produce enough energy to power more than 1.1 million homes.

“I’m not against clean energy,” he stresses.

“In fact, my eldest son is a civil engineer – he designs turbine foundations. But the way it’s being handled? They’ve sh*t on the fishing, simple as that.”

Fears over lack of compensation

Pulling out a map of the 75km Inch Cape export cable laid recently across traditional prawn grounds, he asks: “What would happen if we went out there now to shoot our fishing gear?

“They’ve laid the cable, and now there are guard vessels watching it so we cannot fish over the top of it. But they’ve no legal standing whatsoever. So what would happen?

“They’ve laid it, haven’t buried it, and now it’ll sit there for nine months. We can’t tow across it. That’s our ground.

“Yet there’s no compensation. We can’t fish in the turbine farm areas. You can’t even get them to speak to you.”

Bobby Guthrie, manager of the Fishermen’s Mutual Association (Pittenweem) Ltd, backs the concerns of the prawn fishermen.

He warns that unless compensation is paid by Inch Cape to tide Fife skippers over until the wind farm is up and running, there is a viable threat to the survival of the industry.

“I think the prawn fishermen’s biggest gripe with Inch Cape is that when the other company NNG put in the last wind farm, they paid the fishermen a disruption payment – they gave them compensation,” he says.

“While there’s no legal obligation to pay ‘mobile boats’, they agreed it was a moral duty – a goodwill gesture.

“But Inch Cape, who are building the new one, are refusing to give compensation to what they call ‘mobile boats’ that can move around and fish elsewhere.”

He noted that static gear crews, such as creel fishermen and razor clam divers, are being compensated.

But the Inch Cape wind farm company refuses to pay compensation to the prawn boats.

Wind farm developers claim ‘continuous communication’ with fishing communities

“The argument is they (Fife prawn boats) could move down the coast to Shields or Blyth or Amble, but that undermines the local community,” Bobby says.

“Our industry is set up for here. You also can’t fish every bit of ground – it’s not that simple.”

Bobby also raises concerns about “electromagnetic noise,” citing reports of prawns disappearing near Arbroath after power was switched on there.

He warns of further disruption from new cables planned through prime prawn habitat elsewhere. For example, a cable due to run from Kinghorn into the Forth taking power from a wind farm behind Dunfermline.

An Inch Cape spokesman told The Courier in a statement: “Inch Cape is in continuous communications with local fishing communities about our offshore operations and we have specialist fisheries experts in place to address any issues that may arise.

“The project has agreed and offered cooperation agreements with all the fishers using static fishing gear in the areas affected by our activity.

“These cooperation agreements have been made with the well-established industry guidelines and are consistent with other Scottish wind farm projects.”

What’s the view of the Scottish Government?

Last month, Scotland’s fishing leaders demanded an immediate stop to further offshore wind farm consents – warning ministers they are on course to gamble away the nation’s seas, jobs and coastal heritage.

The call for a moratorium is included within the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation’s official responses to two major Scottish government consultations.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Increasing Scotland’s renewable energy generation is critical to meeting our net-zero targets – which in turn supports the long-term future of our marine ecosystems, on which fishing depends.

“All offshore wind farm projects are subject to robust determination processes including agreement of post-consent plans to minimise impacts to other sea users during periods of construction.”