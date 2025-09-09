Why have thousands of starfish washed up on Kirkcaldy beach?

Thousands of starfish have been washed ashore on Kirkcaldy beach and the town’s promenade.

Residents have been left baffled by the sight of the sea creatures near the town, which experts say could have been caused by a heavy sea swell.

Unfortunately, it’s believed that many have died as, according to a marine biologist, they can only survive a “matter of minutes” if left “high and dry”.

Kirkcaldy resident Rae Wishart, an “almost daily” visitor and swimmer at the beach, said she’d never seen anything like it in Kirkcaldy before.

She said: “It’s both incredible and very sad to see tens of thousands of starfish washed up like this.

“I’ve lived in Kirkcaldy all my life and never have I witnessed anything on this scale.

“To see a starfish here would be a very rare sight, so to see piles upon piles stretching along the sands for hundreds of yards is incredible.

“There are so many even the seagulls are fed up with eating them.”

Mona Wilson, who regularly walks her dogs on Kirkcaldy beach, said she first saw the starfish washed up on Monday.

“There were thousands here yesterday, but on Tuesday there seems to be an even more.

“I thought the early morning tide would have washed them back out to sea, but there definitely seems to be even more.”

‘Total amazement’ at number of starfish

Courier reporter Neil Henderson also visited Kirkcaldy beach.

He said: “From the moment you leave the Esplanade car park at the basin, you see piles upon piles of dead starfish which have washed up by an exceptionally high tide dumping them on the path.

“On the beach, there is a stretch of around 400 metres along the edge of the high tide mark that is littered with thousands upon thousands of the sea creatures.

“There are many different types and colours and a lot of larger starfish among the piles washed up.

“I’ve watched as many locals arrive to take a look and it’s always a case of total amazement at the sheer number of starfish that litter the beach.

“Many just stand and stare at the expanse of them along the beachfront.”

The cause of this most recent mass starfish stranding has not been confirmed.

Professor David Ferrier from St Andrews University works with the Scottish Oceans Institute and says it could have been caused by a heavy sea swell.

He told The Courier: “A likely explanation for this is that the sea was pretty heavy yesterday, with large waves.

“If these heavy seas and strong currents caught an area of the seabed with lots of these starfish, then they will simply have been caught up in the waves and washed ashore.

“This is most likely an unfortunate natural event. Nothing to be worried about.”

Dogs should ‘not consume’ starfish

However, in this case, Professor Ferrier believes the mass stranding is unlikely to have been caused by a bacterial disease.

According to the marine biologist, animals can only survive for a “matter of minutes” if they have been left “completely high and dry”.

He added: “If they are still alive when found, then it is worth putting them back in the sea and they may well recover and be fine.

“It is easy to see if a starfish is alive or not.

“The hundreds of tube feet with suckers on the animal’s underside will be slowly moving around, trying to gain purchase on something.

“There is a bacterium that can kill various species of starfish, which causes them to waste away, with bits of their body rotting away and dropping off.

“This mainly hits sun stars though, and the species in the pictures from Kirkcaldy is a different species (Asterias Rubens).

“They are intact and quite healthy looking.”

Fife-based marine conservationist Sean Flinn warned beachgoers and dog walkers to keep their distance from the animals.

He told The Courier: “It’s not a good idea to interact directly with any wildlife.

“These animals will be decomposing.

“These are likely common starfish.

“If that is the case they are not poisonous, don’t sting or bite.

“But as with any decaying animal, they should not be consumed by a dog.”