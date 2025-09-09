Why have thousands of starfish washed up on Kirkcaldy beach?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Why have thousands of starfish washed up on Kirkcaldy beach?

Beachgoers have been shocked by a huge mass stranding of starfish.

By Finn Nixon & Neil Henderson
The mass stranding of starfish on Kirkcaldy beach. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The mass stranding of starfish on Kirkcaldy beach. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Thousands of starfish have been washed ashore on Kirkcaldy beach and the town’s promenade.

Residents have been left baffled by the sight of the sea creatures near the town, which experts say could have been caused by a heavy sea swell.

Unfortunately, it’s believed that many have died as, according to a marine biologist, they can only survive a “matter of minutes” if left “high and dry”.

Kirkcaldy residents have been left amazed by the starfish. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Kirkcaldy resident Rae Wishart, an “almost daily” visitor and swimmer at the beach, said she’d never seen anything like it in Kirkcaldy before.

She said: “It’s both incredible and very sad to see tens of thousands of starfish washed up like this.

“I’ve lived in Kirkcaldy all my life and never have I witnessed anything on this scale.

“To see a starfish here would be a very rare sight, so to see piles upon piles stretching along the sands for hundreds of yards is incredible.

“There are so many even the seagulls are fed up with eating them.”

Piles of starfish have been left on Kirkcaldy beach. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Mona Wilson, who regularly walks her dogs on Kirkcaldy beach, said she first saw the starfish washed up on Monday.

“There were thousands here yesterday, but on Tuesday there seems to be an even more.

“I thought the early morning tide would have washed them back out to sea, but there definitely seems to be even more.”

‘Total amazement’ at number of starfish

Courier reporter Neil Henderson also visited Kirkcaldy beach.

He said: “From the moment you leave the Esplanade car park at the basin, you see piles upon piles of dead starfish which have washed up by an exceptionally high tide dumping them on the path.

“On the beach, there is a stretch of around 400 metres along the edge of the high tide mark that is littered with thousands upon thousands of the sea creatures.

Some of the starfish have been stranded on nearby rocks. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“There are many different types and colours and a lot of larger starfish among the piles washed up.

“I’ve watched as many locals arrive to take a look and it’s always a case of total amazement at the sheer number of starfish that litter the beach.

“Many just stand and stare at the expanse of them along the beachfront.”

The cause of this most recent mass starfish stranding has not been confirmed.

Kirkcaldy residents have been left amazed by the starfish. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Professor David Ferrier from St Andrews University works with the Scottish Oceans Institute and says it could have been caused by a heavy sea swell.

He told The Courier: “A likely explanation for this is that the sea was pretty heavy yesterday, with large waves.

“If these heavy seas and strong currents caught an area of the seabed with lots of these starfish, then they will simply have been caught up in the waves and washed ashore.

“This is most likely an unfortunate natural event. Nothing to be worried about.”

Dogs should ‘not consume’ starfish

However, in this case, Professor Ferrier believes the mass stranding is unlikely to have been caused by a bacterial disease.

According to the marine biologist, animals can only survive for a “matter of minutes” if they have been left “completely high and dry”.

He added: “If they are still alive when found, then it is worth putting them back in the sea and they may well recover and be fine.

“It is easy to see if a starfish is alive or not.

“The hundreds of tube feet with suckers on the animal’s underside will be slowly moving around, trying to gain purchase on something.

“There is a bacterium that can kill various species of starfish, which causes them to waste away, with bits of their body rotting away and dropping off.

“This mainly hits sun stars though, and the species in the pictures from Kirkcaldy is a different species (Asterias Rubens).

“They are intact and quite healthy looking.”

Starfish have also ended up on the Kirkcaldy Promenade. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Fife-based marine conservationist Sean Flinn warned beachgoers and dog walkers to keep their distance from the animals.

He told The Courier: “It’s not a good idea to interact directly with any wildlife.

“These animals will be decomposing.

“These are likely common starfish.

“If that is the case they are not poisonous, don’t sting or bite.

“But as with any decaying animal, they should not be consumed by a dog.”

