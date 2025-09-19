Can Cupar flood project help shield town from rising storm risk and drain chaos?

Torrents of brown flood water cascading down the old Moor Road between Cupar and Ceres have become an increasing problem for townsfolk during storms in recent years.

But could “low-scale engineering” on this ancient path not only repair erosion and reduce flooding here, but also provide a model for managing flood risk across the River Eden catchment throughout the Howe of Fife?

Volunteers behind the project certainly hope so, as do residents who have endured repeated flash floods.

While it’s not unusual for the ordinarily dry, ephemeral channel to be transformed into a temporary “river” after heavy rain, the volume of water laden with silt and debris has increasingly caused flooding issues, fuelled by climate change.

The Robertson Road/Hogarth Drive area has borne the brunt when the channel blocks and overflows, as has Ceres Road outside Castlehill Primary School.

Residents say it’s now an all too familiar dread – flooded roads, gardens, and mud-choked drains.

“The rain just comes, and you get raspberry baskets floating down the road from the fields,” says one Robertson Road resident, who asked not to be named.

“The houses on Hogarth Drive get it worst – water, mud, everything. When storms come in, you just think, ‘here we go again’.”

Another resident, Joan Brown of Ceres Road, says: “It’s a major concern for householders, especially at the bottom of our street. Neighbours have had to decamp twice.

“The school entrance becomes inaccessible. It causes huge disruption for children and their families.”

But thanks to the River Eden Sustainability Partnership (RESP), the assumption that these floods are inevitable is being challenged.

How does the scheme work?

A project, carried out in September, aims to slow down water and silt and hopefully reduce the flood risk.

It was conceived by RESP partners Tay Rivers Trust (TRT), Eden Angling Association (EAA), and Sustainable Cupar. It is funded by a Crown Estates Scotland Environment Grant secured by EAA, with additional support from Realm Construction.

The project combines natural flood management with education in local schools, and has the backing of Fife Council and Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, with the co-operation of local farmers.

A series of small rock “check dams” have been built in the eroded channel beside the path, designed to slow water flow and trap silt.

Retention bunds have been created at the top of the path and in fields above it, designed to hold back water to release more gradually. Tree planting in one field further aims to retain water and reduce erosion.

“It’s only one small project but the idea is to do it as a pilot to prompt others to try similar things elsewhere,” explains Andy Sides, Tay Rivers Trust project development officer.

“If there are lots of these, they’ll add up and make a real impact on the river system. The key really is low-scale engineering – cost-effective and designed to mimic nature.”

Michael Farrell, chairman of RESP and secretary of EAA, says the Moor Road channel isn’t technically a watercourse. It’s a channel which fills after rain, but erosion is extreme.

“The impact goes beyond flooding,” he says. “That silt ends up in the River Eden, clogging salmon spawning grounds and carrying chemicals that harm water quality.

”For us in the Angling Association, that was the hook. Salmon and sea trout numbers have declined drastically. Tackling runoff helps both people and wildlife.”

Education and engagement

Sarah Davidson, chairwoman of Sustainable Cupar, says the change in rainfall patterns in recent years is undeniable. RESP’s work includes engaging schools and communities in practical action.

Through the “Salmon in the Classroom” scheme, pupils at Castlehill and Pitlessie primaries cared for salmon eggs in classroom fridges before releasing fry into the Eden.

The group also runs citizen science water-quality monitoring.

The River Eden, which runs from the Lomond Hills through Cupar to Guardbridge, is classed as “poor to moderate” by Sepa.

Once rich in water crowfoot meadows and thriving salmon runs, it has suffered from pollution, agricultural runoff, sewage outfalls and invasive plants.

Climate change has worsened the situation.

Elsewhere, residents in the North Burnside and Kinloss areas were badly affected when the Lady Burn overflowed in 2023, leading to fears for the future.

In summer, by contrast, the Eden often dwindles to a relative trickle. Low flows and rising temperatures stress wildlife and leave anglers, farmers, and conservationists facing the same problem from different angles.

So could the Moor Road approach help other parts of the catchment too?

From kitchen tables to catchment plans

With support from NatureScot’s Nature Restoration Fund and a study by the James Hutton Institute, RESP has identified eight potential farm-based projects across the Eden and Motray catchments.

These range from tree planting to retention ponds and improved ditches.

But success depends on landowners who, previously, have been urged to do more.

“You can’t just lump farmers together,” Sarah says.

“Every farmer we’ve spoken to has a different story. We’ve sat at kitchen tables, listened to their concerns.

“And yes, sometimes what we suggest means sacrificing productive land.

“That’s a sticking point. But more and more, there’s an understanding that something has to change.”

Michael agrees. “We’ve got a better grasp of their priorities now. On Norman’s Law, one farmer wanted to slow water that was impacting his neighbour.

“At Falkland, runoff from the Lomonds is massive. If we can help farmers understand funding routes to plant trees or build ponds, that’s real progress.”

Facing up to the future

The challenges are significant – and RESP don’t pretend to have all the answers or solutions. Invasives like giant hogweed and Himalayan balsam spread unchecked without professional contractors.

Large developments, such as the proposed Cupar North housing expansion, threaten to funnel even more runoff into fragile burns. And climate projections suggest heavier storms and drier summers are here to stay.

Yet Michael and Sarah – both volunteers – remain undeterred. Retired from careers in education and nursing, they now devote their time to galvanising others.

“I’ve always believed you can’t wait for Superman to come,” Michael smiles.

“You have to do it yourself, take responsibility. Climate change is here now. The question is, what can we do locally?”

The council’s role

Fife Council says it has been working with the group on delivery of the Moor Road works and regularly attends RESP meetings. It is also looking at wider flood issues affecting the town.

A spokesperson said: “Following the flooding in Cupar in December 2023, Fife Council has undertaken a number of actions, including the removal of debris within several bridges and culverts at Kinloss Park and Burnside, and progressing a flood study with a focus on the Lady Burn.

“We also have further works planned at Burnside and Skinners Steps in regard to silt removal and de-vegetation, and further culvert clearance works at Burnside, starting soon.

“We aim to clean gullies on all main routes yearly, with known problem areas cleaned more frequently.

“One of our gully tankers is currently carrying out the programmed clean of all roadside gullies within Cupar, which should be completed within the next few weeks.”