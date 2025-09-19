Can Cupar flood project help shield town from rising storm risk and drain chaos?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Can Cupar flood project help shield town from rising storm risk and drain chaos?

A pilot project to slow down flood waters and hold back silt to the south of Cupar could be rolled out to the wider River Eden catchment. But will it work?

A man in countryside with rocks in front of him
Andy Sides of Tay Rivers Trust project inspects a new 'check dam' on the Moor Road. Image: Michael Alexander.
By Michael Alexander

Torrents of brown flood water cascading down the old Moor Road between Cupar and Ceres have become an increasing problem for townsfolk during storms in recent years.

But could “low-scale engineering” on this ancient path not only repair erosion and reduce flooding here, but also provide a model for managing flood risk across the River Eden catchment throughout the Howe of Fife?

Volunteers behind the project certainly hope so, as do residents who have endured repeated flash floods.

While it’s not unusual for the ordinarily dry, ephemeral channel to be transformed into a temporary “river” after heavy rain, the volume of water laden with silt and debris has increasingly caused flooding issues, fuelled by climate change.

Flash floods pouring mud and water from fields into the Hogarth Drive area in 2022. Image: Michael Alexander

The Robertson Road/Hogarth Drive area has borne the brunt when the channel blocks and overflows, as has Ceres Road outside Castlehill Primary School.

Residents say it’s now an all too familiar dread – flooded roads, gardens, and mud-choked drains.

“The rain just comes, and you get raspberry baskets floating down the road from the fields,” says one Robertson Road resident, who asked not to be named.

“The houses on Hogarth Drive get it worst – water, mud, everything. When storms come in, you just think, ‘here we go again’.”

Floodwaters on Ceres Road outside Castlehill Primary in 2017. Image: Michael Alexander

Another resident, Joan Brown of Ceres Road, says: “It’s a major concern for householders, especially at the bottom of our street. Neighbours have had to decamp twice.

“The school entrance becomes inaccessible. It causes huge disruption for children and their families.”

But thanks to the River Eden Sustainability Partnership (RESP), the assumption that these floods are inevitable is being challenged.

How does the scheme work?

A project, carried out in September, aims to slow down water and silt and hopefully reduce the flood risk.

It was conceived by RESP partners Tay Rivers Trust (TRT), Eden Angling Association (EAA), and Sustainable Cupar. It is funded by a Crown Estates Scotland Environment Grant secured by EAA, with additional support from Realm Construction.

The project combines natural flood management with education in local schools, and has the backing of Fife Council and Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, with the co-operation of local farmers.

A ‘check dam’ on the Moor Road. Image: Michael Alexander

A series of small rock “check dams” have been built in the eroded channel beside the path, designed to slow water flow and trap silt.

Retention bunds have been created at the top of the path and in fields above it, designed to hold back water to release more gradually. Tree planting in one field further aims to retain water and reduce erosion.

“It’s only one small project but the idea is to do it as a pilot to prompt others to try similar things elsewhere,” explains Andy Sides, Tay Rivers Trust project development officer.

Bunds cut in the field at the top of the Moor Road. Image: Michael Alexander.

“If there are lots of these, they’ll add up and make a real impact on the river system. The key really is low-scale engineering – cost-effective and designed to mimic nature.”

Michael Farrell, chairman of RESP and secretary of EAA, says the Moor Road channel isn’t technically a watercourse. It’s a channel which fills after rain, but erosion is extreme.

“The impact goes beyond flooding,” he says. “That silt ends up in the River Eden, clogging salmon spawning grounds and carrying chemicals that harm water quality.

”For us in the Angling Association, that was the hook. Salmon and sea trout numbers have declined drastically. Tackling runoff helps both people and wildlife.”

Education and engagement

Sarah Davidson, chairwoman of Sustainable Cupar, says the change in rainfall patterns in recent years is undeniable. RESP’s work includes engaging schools and communities in practical action.

Through the “Salmon in the Classroom” scheme, pupils at Castlehill and Pitlessie primaries cared for salmon eggs in classroom fridges before releasing fry into the Eden.

The group also runs citizen science water-quality monitoring.

Michael Farrell and Sarah Davidson. Image: Michael Alexander.

The River Eden, which runs from the Lomond Hills through Cupar to Guardbridge, is classed as “poor to moderate” by Sepa.

Once rich in water crowfoot meadows and thriving salmon runs, it has suffered from pollution, agricultural runoff, sewage outfalls and invasive plants.

Climate change has worsened the situation.

Ali Discount Superstore at the height of the flooding.
Lady Burn flooding in 2023.

Elsewhere, residents in the North Burnside and Kinloss areas were badly affected when the Lady Burn overflowed in 2023, leading to fears for the future.

In summer, by contrast, the Eden often dwindles to a relative trickle. Low flows and rising temperatures stress wildlife and leave anglers, farmers, and conservationists facing the same problem from different angles.

So could the Moor Road approach help other parts of the catchment too?

From kitchen tables to catchment plans

With support from NatureScot’s Nature Restoration Fund and a study by the James Hutton Institute, RESP has identified eight potential farm-based projects across the Eden and Motray catchments.

These range from tree planting to retention ponds and improved ditches.

But success depends on landowners who, previously, have been urged to do more.

“You can’t just lump farmers together,” Sarah says.

Michael Farrell and Sarah Davidson inspect the bottom of Moor Road. Image: Michael Alexander.

“Every farmer we’ve spoken to has a different story. We’ve sat at kitchen tables, listened to their concerns.

“And yes, sometimes what we suggest means sacrificing productive land.

“That’s a sticking point. But more and more, there’s an understanding that something has to change.”

Flood water breaching the Moor Road path in 2021. Image: Michael Alexander

Michael agrees. “We’ve got a better grasp of their priorities now. On Norman’s Law, one farmer wanted to slow water that was impacting his neighbour.

“At Falkland, runoff from the Lomonds is massive. If we can help farmers understand funding routes to plant trees or build ponds, that’s real progress.”

Facing up to the future

The challenges are significant – and RESP don’t pretend to have all the answers or solutions. Invasives like giant hogweed and Himalayan balsam spread unchecked without professional contractors.

Large developments, such as the proposed Cupar North housing expansion, threaten to funnel even more runoff into fragile burns. And climate projections suggest heavier storms and drier summers are here to stay.

Yet Michael and Sarah – both volunteers – remain undeterred. Retired from careers in education and nursing, they now devote their time to galvanising others.

Sarah Davidson and Michael Farrell. Image: Michael Alexander.

“I’ve always believed you can’t wait for Superman to come,” Michael smiles.

“You have to do it yourself, take responsibility. Climate change is here now. The question is, what can we do locally?”

The council’s role

Fife Council says it has been working with the group on delivery of the Moor Road works and regularly attends RESP meetings. It is also looking at wider flood issues affecting the town.

A spokesperson said: “Following the flooding in Cupar in December 2023, Fife Council has undertaken a number of actions, including the removal of debris within several bridges and culverts at Kinloss Park and Burnside, and progressing a flood study with a focus on the Lady Burn.

The Lady Burn flooded Burnside North in 2023. Image: Matt Hooper.

“We also have further works planned at Burnside and Skinners Steps in regard to silt removal and de-vegetation, and further culvert clearance works at Burnside, starting soon.

“We aim to clean gullies on all main routes yearly, with known problem areas cleaned more frequently.

“One of our gully tankers is currently carrying out the programmed clean of all roadside gullies within Cupar, which should be completed within the next few weeks.”

Conversation