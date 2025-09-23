Wind farm threat to Fife fishermen is ‘hidden scandal of our time’, says former minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Wind farm threat to Fife fishermen is ‘hidden scandal of our time’, says former minister

Fife fishermen say offshore wind farms threaten their livelihoods and call for compensation as MSPs urge fairer policies.

Inverness and Nairn SNP MSP Fergus Ewing. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Former Energy Minister Fergus Ewing is backing Fife fishermen. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

Scotland’s former Energy Minister Fergus Ewing and North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie are backing Fife fishermen who say North Sea wind farms are threatening livelihoods.

Mr Ewing, who was heavily involved in shaping Scotland’s renewable energy policy, said inshore fishermen along Scotland’s east coast are “hidden victims” of the push for offshore wind.

He described their plight as the “hidden scandal of our time.”

The Inverness and Nairn MSP, now sitting as an independent, told The Courier he feels “very strongly” about the issue after months of discussions with fishermen in Pittenweem and Port Seton.

He has written to Fisheries Minister Jim Fairlie and is liaising with Mr Rennie, the local Liberal Democrat MSP for North East Fife, ahead of the issue being raised in the Scottish Parliament.

An offshore wind farm.

“Inshore fishermen along our east coast are hidden victims of the dash to offshore wind,” said Mr Ewing, who was Scotland’s Energy Minister from 2007 to 2016 and Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy from 2016 to 2021.

“This is because the installations and cables to connect them to the onshore grid prevent them from fishing in their traditional grounds.

“When I was the Energy Minister I argued for and insisted upon conditions attached to the consents for offshore wind to protect the interests of fishermen. After all, as I said then and say now: They were there first.”

Fishermen’s interests being ‘trampled’

Mr Ewing, who has become an outspoken defender of Scotland’s fishing and rural industries, often clashing with his former SNP party leadership, said the situation has left fishing crews facing restrictions with little in return.

He says that Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) rules mean that they cannot in practice fish these areas, even though offshore voices assert the contrary.

“This is for the simple reason that they are not in accordance with the rules that govern their fishing activity to fish within a quarter of a nautical mile of any cabling,” he said.

“Moreover, if they breach that rule then their insurance cover is vitiated.

“That means that not only are they banned from these areas, but also they have been denied compensation.”

A Fife-based prawn boat at sea. Image: John Davidson.

Mr Ewing said that fishermen are part of Scotland’s history and culture. They risk their lives to deliver the “delicious fruits of the sea”.

Yet he added: “It is a hidden scandal of our time, that in what now appears to be a headline dash to offshore wind, our inshore fishermen’s interests are being trampled on.

“Worst of all the Scottish Government now pretend that there is no problem, and seem to have no interest in the future of our precious fishing industry.

“That was the case when they introduced, without a scrap of science, the proposed Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) which would have banned them from vast swathes of the sea. I tore up that plan.

“It’s time to tear up the policy which punishes our very own fishermen and provide them with the decent deal they deserve.”

North East Fife MSP calls for fair deal

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said he has been working with local fishermen for years to ensure they are not “squeezed out of existence” by the offshore wind industry.

“The wind farm companies and the offshore wind consenting process pays too little attention to the route of the huge undersea cables necessary to connect the turbines to the national grid,” Mr Rennie said.

“They seem not to care if they go right through the middle of prime fishing grounds. That should change so that they are required to avoid those areas.

“There is also no obligation on new wind farms to use the same routes for cables as the old ones. If they did they could avoid other prime fishing grounds. I’d like to see that changed too.

Willie Rennie MSP
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie. Image: PA.

“Fishermen are nervous about trawling across cables in case they damage the cable and their gear. I am told by the wind farm companies that the cables won’t be affected but they need to work harder to build confidence in the fishing industry.”

Mr Rennie also expressed frustration that new wind farm companies are not following the lead of the NNG wind farm which paid compensation to the mobile fleet (prawn trawlers etc) as well as the static fleet (creels etc.).

He added: “NNG paid compensation for the disruption during construction as well as longer term disruption. They should all follow NNG.”

Fishermen fear industry collapse

The intervention from both MSPs comes as Fife prawn fishermen warn their industry risks collapse.

As reported by The Courier in recent weeks, Pittenweem and Methil-based prawn and razor clam skippers are particularly concerned about a 75km subsea export cable linking the Inch Cape wind farm to Cockenzie. It has shut them out of valuable waters.

The Fishermen’s Mutual Association (Pittenweem) Ltd has warned the £4 million local prawn industry could be wiped out unless compensation is offered to sustain vessels during construction.

Inch Cape
Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm would be located about 10 miles from the coast at Arbroath.

Their concerns echo those of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, which has called for a moratorium on new offshore wind consents.

Fife’s concerns have been backed by the Cockenzie and Port Seton Fishermen’s Association on the Lothian side of the Forth.

Developers and government respond

Inch Cape Offshore has told The Courier they are in “continued dialogue” with fishers with the aim of coexistence whenever possible. Any claims for compensation are managed by their fisheries liaison experts in line with accepted industry guidelines.

The company also said it has “agreed and offered cooperation agreements with all the fishers using static fishing gear in the areas affected by our activity.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government has defended the offshore programme, saying renewable energy is essential to meeting net-zero targets and that all projects are subject to “robust determination processes.”

Conversation