Has the disposable vape ban cleaned up streets in Broughty Ferry, Perth, Kirkcaldy and Arbroath?

Two years ago, The Courier reported on the shocking number of disposable vapes being discarded on our streets.

Since we published that piece, the UK and Scottish Governments have banned the sale of single-use vapes. The legislation came into effect effect across the UK on June 1 this year.

So we decided to revisit the same spots to find out if the ban has had a positive impact.

Dundee-based Laura Young, known on social media as Less Waste Laura, successfully campaigned to have disposable vapes banned after finding more than 50 in Dundee city centre in an hour.

I followed in my colleague Joanna Bremner’s footsteps, returning to the same locations she visited for her article in January 2023.

Four months into the ban, the picture was generally very positive, but one town in Courier Country was still littered with vape paraphernalia.

So what did I find on my travels?

Broughty Ferry has embraced reusable vaping

On busy Brook Street in Broughty Ferry, I don’t find any evidence of vape litter. In fact, the main shopping streets in The Ferry are refreshingly free of litter in general.

It doesn’t take long to discover where the litter louts hang out, though – many of the local car parks and alleyways are full of rubbish.

Everything from discarded sweet wrappers and crisp packets to drinks cans and plenty of cigarette butts line fences, gutters and hedges.

Interestingly, even when I return to Joanna’s ‘vape hotspot’ at Queen Street Car Park, I have to do a bit of hunting before I find one single vape.

For street sweeper Robert Mcdonald, who is part of the team charged with keeping the streets in The Ferry clean, the difference has been enormous.

“We used to pick up loads and loads of them,” he says, “the ban has definitely made my life a lot easier.”

Robert says that on some days he picked up a bin bag full of disposable vapes — which was even more difficult when they ended up smashed on the pavement or road.

“You were getting about 50 or 60 broken up with pieces everywhere. It’s a lot better now,” he adds.

Perth’s city centre streets seem vape-free

When I retraced Joanna’s steps through the streets of Perth city centre, I was struck again by how litter-free the High Street was.

I didn’t find a single vape, or spot any broken e-cigarette batteries, pods or even packaging on my walk around the Fair City.

Kirkcaldy count dramatically down

In Kirkcaldy, I parked near Victoria Hospital and visited the car park where Joanna discovered several disposable vapes on the ground.

She found more than twenty vapes in total on her walk around Kirkcaldy, with half of those in just one park.

I didn’t find any discarded vapes, packaging or bits of vapes around the hospital.

My next stop was the park at Wilson Avenue, where Joanna had found heaps of disposable vapes in 2023.

I found one vape casing near the local corner shop and a couple of cardboard vape boxes in the park.

That doesn’t mean that the area was litter free.

Any positivity the lack of vapes brought was completely eclipsed by piles of drinks cans, bottles, takeaway containers and sweet and crisp wrappers everywhere.

Has Arbroath cleaned up its vape disposal act?

At first glance, my impression in Arbroath was that things that had improved here too.

However, the more I looked around the streets of the Angus seaside town, the more I found.

Rather than whole disposable vape units, I found lots of vape-paraphernalia strewn around, such as broken cases and batteries.

The biggest single haul was found outside a vape shop – one of many in the town. But I also found casings, batteries and heating elements around Arbroath Abbey, the town’s main tourist draw.

There were also lots of smashed bits or vape paraphernalia, especially batteries, around roadside, kerbs and gutters.

The vapes on the road are of particular concern for drivers, as they have been known to puncture car tyres.

An Angus Council spokesman said: “Early observations suggest that a reduction in disposable vape-related litter varies across the county, with some areas witnessing a significant improvement and others seeing little difference.

“We are collating data on this issue through our litter monitoring and should have more meaningful information towards the end of this year.”

The vape-ban results are in

As the graphic below shows, I discovered far less vape-related litter on the streets I visited in Courier Country than Joanna did in January 2023.

Of course, these results are only from the spots that Joanna and I visited.

How about your area? Have you noticed a reduction in litter linked to vaping or do you think the problem is as bad as ever in your neighbourhood?

We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below.