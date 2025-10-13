Has the disposable vape ban cleaned up streets in Broughty Ferry, Perth, Kirkcaldy and Arbroath?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Has the disposable vape ban cleaned up streets in Broughty Ferry, Perth, Kirkcaldy and Arbroath?

Disposable electronic cigarettes were banned in the UK in June - but what difference has the ban made in our town centres?

Nora McElhone stands in a car park near Broughty Ferry Train Station with the one disposable vape she found there.
Nora McElhone with one solitary disposable vape that she found in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

Two years ago, The Courier reported on the shocking number of disposable vapes being discarded on our streets.

Since we published that piece, the UK and Scottish Governments have banned the sale of single-use vapes. The legislation came into effect effect across the UK on June 1 this year.

So we decided to revisit the same spots to find out if the ban has had a positive impact.

Dundee-based Laura Young, known on social media as Less Waste Laura, successfully campaigned to have disposable vapes banned after finding more than 50 in Dundee city centre in an hour.

I followed in my colleague Joanna Bremner’s footsteps, returning to the same locations she visited for her article in January 2023.

Four months into the ban, the picture was generally very positive, but one town in Courier Country was still littered with vape paraphernalia.

So what did I find on my travels?

Broughty Ferry has embraced reusable vaping

On busy Brook Street in Broughty Ferry, I don’t find any evidence of vape litter. In fact, the main shopping streets in The Ferry are refreshingly free of litter in general.

General view of Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Brook Street in Broughty Ferry looking spick and span. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It doesn’t take long to discover where the litter louts hang out, though – many of the local car parks and alleyways are full of rubbish.

Everything from discarded sweet wrappers and crisp packets to drinks cans and plenty of cigarette butts line fences, gutters and hedges.

Interestingly, even when I return to Joanna’s ‘vape hotspot’ at Queen Street Car Park, I have to do a bit of hunting before I find one single vape.

Nora McElhone standing by EV charging units at car park in Broughty Ferry where she has been looking for vape litter.
Nora McElhone found this car park in Broughty Ferry refreshingly free of vapes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

For street sweeper Robert Mcdonald, who is part of the team charged with keeping the streets in The Ferry clean, the difference has been enormous.

“We used to pick up loads and loads of them,” he says, “the ban has definitely made my life a lot easier.”

Robert says that on some days he picked up a bin bag full of disposable vapes — which was even more difficult when they ended up smashed on the pavement or road.

“You were getting about 50 or 60 broken up with pieces everywhere. It’s a lot better now,” he adds.

Perth’s city centre streets seem vape-free

When I retraced Joanna’s steps through the streets of Perth city centre, I was struck again by how litter-free the High Street was.

General view of litter-free Perth High Street
I didn’t find any discarded vapes on Perth High Street. Image: Nora McElhone/DCT Media.

I didn’t find a single vape, or spot any broken e-cigarette batteries, pods or even packaging on my walk around the Fair City.

Kirkcaldy count dramatically down

In Kirkcaldy, I parked near Victoria Hospital and visited the car park where Joanna discovered several disposable vapes on the ground.

She found more than twenty vapes in total on her walk around Kirkcaldy, with half of those in just one park.

I didn’t find any discarded vapes, packaging or bits of vapes around the hospital.

A general view of a park in Kirkcaldy with trees, leaves and lots of litter.
I didn’t find any vapes in the park at Wilson Avenue, but there was still plenty of litter. Image: Nora McElhone/DCT Media.

My next stop was the park at Wilson Avenue, where Joanna had found heaps of disposable vapes in 2023.

I found one vape casing near the local corner shop and a couple of cardboard vape boxes in the park.

That doesn’t mean that the area was litter free.

Any positivity the lack of vapes brought was completely eclipsed by piles of drinks cans, bottles, takeaway containers and sweet and crisp wrappers everywhere.

Has Arbroath cleaned up its vape disposal act?

At first glance, my impression in Arbroath was that things that had improved here too.

However, the more I looked around the streets of the Angus seaside town, the more I found.

Person wearing disposable gloves holding litter from vapes in cupped hands
Vape litter was still very evident on the streets of Arbroath. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Rather than whole disposable vape units, I found lots of vape-paraphernalia strewn around, such as broken cases and batteries.

The biggest single haul was found outside a vape shop – one of many in the town. But I also found casings, batteries and heating elements around Arbroath Abbey, the town’s main tourist draw.

There were also lots of smashed bits or vape paraphernalia, especially batteries, around roadside, kerbs and gutters.

The vapes on the road are of particular concern for drivers, as they have been known to puncture car tyres.

An Angus Council spokesman said: “Early observations suggest that a reduction in disposable vape-related litter varies across the county, with some areas witnessing a significant improvement and others seeing little difference.

“We are collating data on this issue through our litter monitoring and should have more meaningful information towards the end of this year.”

The vape-ban results are in

As the graphic below shows, I discovered far less vape-related litter on the streets I visited in Courier Country than Joanna did in January 2023.

Graphic showing the number of vapes found in Courier Country location in January 2023 and October 2025.
There has been a marked improvement in vape-related litter in most of the areas we revisited.

Of course, these results are only from the spots that Joanna and I visited.

How about your area? Have you noticed a reduction in litter linked to vaping or do you think the problem is as bad as ever in your neighbourhood?

We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

Conversation