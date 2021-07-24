Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Farming

Farm Safety Week: Scottish farmers urged to think more about risk

By Gemma Mackie
July 24 2021, 6.00am
NFU Scotland vice-president Robin Traquair.
A leading Scottish farmer is urging his peers to think about risks and take the safety of themselves, their colleagues and their families seriously.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) vice-president, Robin Traquair, made the comments during Farm Safety Week, which came to a close yesterday.

New statistics released by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) during the campaign week show the number of people killed on British farms almost doubled last year.

The figures show fatal injuries on farms in the Great Britain have risen in the past year from 21 deaths in 2019-20, to 41 in 2020-21. The deaths include 34 farm workers and seven members of the public.

Five of the deaths were in Scotland and three involved quad bike accidents, one was caused by a farm worker being attacked and killed by a bull, and one was caused when a worker caught fire while carrying out muirburn activity.

Mr Traquair said every death and serious injury on a farm has lasting and life-changing consequences for family, friends and colleagues.

“It is well recognised and documented that we work in a dangerous environment on a daily basis, but we shouldn’t just accept that,” added Mr Traquair.

“Instead, we must strive to make improvements, change attitudes and behaviours and rethink the risk.”

He urged farmers and crofters to apply their great attention to animal welfare and the environment to their own working environments and to take steps to make them safer.

“It is all too easy to think that you are only responsible to yourself when taking a risk, especially if you’re self-employed, under stress or worried about costs, but if you are injured or killed you would put an enormous and lasting burden on your family and those close to you,” added Mr Traquair.

“We owe it to ourselves and others in our lives to stop, think and keep things in proportion. We must take safety seriously and help others to do the same.”

