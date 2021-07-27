Perth Show hails local support for online event

Perth Show organisers have hailed support from local businesses for their online event next month.

The show is unable to go ahead as an in-person for the second year in a row due to Covid-19 restrictions, however an online event is planned for Saturday August 7.

Perth Show chairman, Mark Mitchell, said the show would not be able to take place in any format without sponsorship support.

“The continued success of Perth Show is only possible with the generous support of local companies and organisations,” said Mr Mitchell.

“We’re extremely grateful to all our sponsors this year who have ensured we can not only organise a first class virtual show but also present cash prizes to our winners.”

The virtual show, which will feature a range of contests for livestock and horses, has secured three main sponsors – Binn Group, Bell Ingram and A-Plan Rural Insurance.

Binn Group chief executive, Allan MacGregor, said: “Taking the show online during Covid restrictions is an ambitious and exciting move and one that should be applauded and supported.

“Binn Group and the MacGregor family are happy to sponsor what we’re sure will be an enjoyable online event which will help to keep Perth Show in the public eye.”

The other show sponsors include: NFU Mutual in Perth; Lisa Sinclair and Aileen Charlton, Meikleour; Audrey Anderson, Equine Touch Practitioner, Bankfoot; Thornton Solicitors in Perth and Dundee; Asher’s Ice Cream, Stirling; and Andi Bruce, Abernyte.

More details about the online Perth Show are available on the show’s website at perthshow.co.uk