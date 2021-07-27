Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Perth Show hails local support for online event

By Gemma Mackie
July 27 2021, 5.00pm Updated: July 28 2021, 9.35am
An online version of the show will take place on August 7.
Perth Show organisers have hailed support from local businesses for their online event next month.

The show is unable to go ahead as an in-person for the second year in a row due to Covid-19 restrictions, however an online event is planned for Saturday August 7.

Perth Show chairman, Mark Mitchell, said the show would not be able to take place in any format without sponsorship support.

“The continued success of Perth Show is only possible with the generous support of local companies and organisations,” said Mr Mitchell.

“We’re extremely grateful to all our sponsors this year who have ensured we can not only organise a first class virtual show but also present cash prizes to our winners.”

The virtual show, which will feature a range of contests for livestock and horses, has secured three main sponsors – Binn Group, Bell Ingram and A-Plan Rural Insurance.

Binn Group chief executive, Allan MacGregor, said: “Taking the show online during Covid restrictions is an ambitious and exciting move and one that should be applauded and supported.

“Binn Group and the MacGregor family are happy to sponsor what we’re sure will be an enjoyable online event which will help to keep Perth Show in the public eye.”

The other show sponsors include: NFU Mutual in Perth; Lisa Sinclair and Aileen Charlton, Meikleour; Audrey Anderson, Equine Touch Practitioner, Bankfoot; Thornton Solicitors in Perth and Dundee; Asher’s Ice Cream, Stirling; and Andi Bruce, Abernyte.

More details about the online Perth Show are available on the show’s website at perthshow.co.uk

