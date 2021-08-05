Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Farming

Young Aberdeenshire breeder leads national Suffolk sheep sale

By Gemma Mackie
August 5 2021, 11.45am
Finn Christie's top priced ram lamb.
Young Aberdeenshire breeder Finn Christie landed the top price of 16,000gn at the Suffolk national championship and sale in Shrewsbury.

Finn, who runs the Maidenstone flock at Newton Of Balquhain, Inverurie, secured the top price with a January-born ram lamb.

An embryo transfer (ET) son of Crewelands Kingpin, and out of a Birness dam by the 9,500gn Limestone Legacy, he sold jointly to Worcestershire-based breeder Chris Holmes for his Rookery flock and Shropshire breeder Holly Bowdler for her Tombridge flock.

Next best at 12,000gn was a January-born ram lamb from Huntly breeder Jim Innes’ Strathbogie flock, based at Dunscroft.

By the 26,000gn Forkins McCoy, and out of a dam by Strathbogie A Kind of Magic, he sold jointly to Northern Ireland breeders Dennis Taylor and Leslie Liggett for their Ballynacannon and Carony flocks.

In all, the Dunscroft pen averaged £3,914 for seven ram lambs.

The 12,000gn Strathbogie ram lamb.

Other leading prices included 6,000gn for a ram lamb from the Stuart family’s Birness flock, based at Milltown of Birness, Ellon.

A January-born son of Forkins Firecracker, he sold to the Cornish family for their Devon-based Mardle flock and was one of six Birness ram lambs sold to average £3,220.

The champion from the pre-sale show, as judged by Lanarkshire breeder William Fleming, was one of five lots to make 5,000gn.

This was a Strathbogie Rock On Tommy sired ram lamb from Welsh breeder Dafydd Jones’ Frongoy flock. He sold to fellow Welsh breeder William Medforth for his Penrhyn flock.

The reserve champion also made 5,000gn selling jointly to the Stuarts for their Birness flock and Fife breeder Stewart Lathangie for his Pyeston flock at Pyeston Farm, Glenrothes.

This was a ram lamb, by Mullaghboy Goliath, from Tom and Aimee Mogord’s Mogford flock based near Tiverton, Devon.

The champion ram lamb from Frongoy.

The best average price for more than three ram lambs sold was achieved by Worcestershire breeder Jed Sharp who was selling stock from his Hawshill flock at the national sale for the first time.

Mr Sharp achieved an average of £4,410 for a trio by Frongoy Firenze, with one selling for 5,000gn to Fife breeder Stewart Craft for his Lakeview flock based near Glenrothes.

The top priced female was a shearling ewe, by Frongoy Firenze, from the Delves family’s Bridgeview flock based in Powys, Wales. She sold to Jed Sharp.

Suffolk Sheep Society chief executive officer, Robin McIlrath, hailed a successful sale with more than 40% of the ram lambs on offer selling to commercial farmers.

“It’s also great to see our younger breeders beginning to come to the fore; a big congratulations to Finn Christie for topping the sale, and also to Dafydd for winning the championship,” added Mr McIlrath.

“The society has invested heavily in attracting and developing Suffolk youth with reduced fees and our very successful youth championships. The future certainly looks very good for Suffolks.”

Sale averages: ram lambs, 133, £1,260; shearling ewes, 13, £1,138; ewe lambs, seven, £1,050; shearling rams, three, £945.

