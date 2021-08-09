Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Farming

Mart team to tackle virtual Great Glen Challenge

By Nancy Nicolson
August 9 2021, 3.42pm
UNITED: The mart team will aim to walk, cycle and run 500 miles for RSABI.
United Auctions staff are set to follow the The Proclaimers example by uniting to walk (run and cycle) 500 miles later this month.

The team of 40 is already in training, with the aim of completing  the virtual Great Glen Challenge in aid of rural charity RSABI on August 27.

Staff include yardsmen and board members  and the action will take place from Stirlingshire and Huntly to Dalmally and the Western Isles.

Participants include executive PA Carolyn Murrie, admin assistant Mary MacNab and pedigree administrator Margaret Owens-Smith who will complete a 10-mile walk of the Forth Trail around Stirling.

Group sales director John Roberts will trek 10 miles around Bridge of Allan, visiting six hostelries en route and group director, Christopher Sharp will cycle a 50-mile circuit of Stirlingshire.

A previous RSABI Great Glen Challenge

United Auction’s managing director George Purves said: “We’ve been working hard as a team throughout the lockdowns to keep the live sales going. We know our customers have missed the social aspect of the sales, as have we. We can’t wait to get together socially and have some fun as we work on this physical challenge and raise money for this important cause.”

Participants’ mileage will be tracked using the running app Strava with regular updates shared with customers to help with support and encouragement during the sale.

Since 2012 the RSABI’s Great Glen Challenge has raised more than £300,000 to help people struggling to cope in Scottish agriculture.

The United Auctions team can be sponsored at the marts as well as online at rsabi.enthuse.com/pf/united-auctions-990dc

 

