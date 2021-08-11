Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Scottish Tenant Farmers Association appoints new managing director

By Gemma Mackie
August 11 2021, 5.00pm
Doug Bell is involved in his family's farming business.
Well-known agricultural consultant Doug Bell has been appointed managing director at the Scottish Tenant Farmers Association (STFA).

Mr Bell, who has worked at SAC Consulting and Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), will succeed Sutherland farmer Angus McCall, who will step down from the role later this year.

He said he was delighted to be taking up his new position at the STFA, which comes at a time when the industry is at a crossroads.

“As new agricultural policy is developed it is crucial that tenant farmers have a strong and influential voice to ensure their businesses are not impacted disproportionately,” said Mr Bell.

“As policy reforms are brought forward, STFA will have a key role to play representing the interests of its members and the tenanted sector in general.”

STFA chairman, Christopher Nicholson, said Mr Bell’s appointment at the organisation came at a critical time for Scottish farming.

The farming sector is going through a period of change.

He said: “Within the next few years we will see the development of new agricultural policy to replace the former Common Agricultural Policy (Cap)  framework, and it is vital that measures introduced are feasible and fair for the tenanted sector to allow tenants to compete on a level playing field with owner occupiers.”

Mr Nicholson said the nature of farming was likely to change, with more focus on carbon, the environment and biodiversity, and these were big challenges for tenants operating under restrictive agricultural leases.

He added: “Doug brings with him decades of valuable experience working through previous Cap reforms with farmers, government and stakeholders and is ideally placed to steer us though the changes ahead.”

Outgoing managing director Angus McCall, who was the organisation’s first chairman and a founder in 2014, said: “I am delighted that Doug has taken up the role as managing director for STFA.

“With his background and experience, he is the ideal candidate to steer us through the challenges ahead facing tenant farmers. “

