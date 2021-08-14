Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Nancy Nicolson: Real coup if tattie HQ is in Scotland

By Nancy Nicolson
August 14 2021, 8.15am
ALL THAT GLITTERS: The rapid dismantling of AHDB Potatoes has left research in the industry rudderless.
It’s this summer’s hot tattie.

What is going to replace the research arm of the punctured AHDB Potatoes?

George Eustice and the devolved administrations have still to formally decide  the fate of this faction of the giant levy body, yet it has  been allowed to start dismantling the entire edifice, giving the industry no time to build an alternative model and leaving future research programmes and the essential knowledge transfer structure in limbo.

A bit like Brexit,  there’s a belated  post-vote realisation  that the void needs to be filled urgently or in this case we could end up with fragmented, duplicated science being done by multiple agencies – or relying on  agrochemical companies to take up the slack with research that would undoubtedly prove their products are essential!

Accelerated breeding programmes will be essential to cope with the changing climate.

All this at a time when the industry is  facing unprecedented environmental issues and the loss of crop protection products. This week’s brutal warning from the IPCC about the  impact of climate change in the next two decades means it’s essential to harness science to prioritise ways of limiting greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate breeding programmes in order to prepare for farming under rapidly changing climatic conditions.

There’s no shortage of first rate establishments in the UK jostling to take up the slack, so  it’s  impressive to discover the ambition of Tayside scientists at the James Hutton Institute (JHI) which is out in  pole position with plans for an international centre of excellence.

What a coup if Invergowrie becomes the potato industry’s international scientific hub and Forfar the national centre for storage research.

Meanwhile industry leaders are picking over the bones of the AHDB, discovering what can be salvaged and looking for a way of uniting growers in a new more focused and relevant subscription organisation.

The levy word has been tarnished so the voluntary principle will apply and intense debate is currently going on behind the scenes, with an emphasis on gaining the widest possible consensus for a nimble, slimmed-down administration.

It will cost, of course, and not everyone will subscribe but the specialised capital-intensive nature of potato production should mean enough businesses will opt in rather than take advantage of the contributions made by their neighbours.

The industry is facing challenges, not least in resuming seed exports to Europe,, but tatties are the third biggest crop in the world, demand is on the up and no country grows them better than the UK.

There’s never been a more critical time for growers to pull together and capitalise on the opportunities.

 

