Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Farming

Farmers triumph after complaints over meat and dairy campaign rejected

By Gemma Mackie
August 18 2021, 11.45am
Complaints about AHDB's We Eat Balanced campaign were not upheld.
Complaints about AHDB's We Eat Balanced campaign were not upheld.

UK farm levy body, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), is celebrating after complaints about its meat and dairy promotional campaign were rejected.

The organisation says the decision by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) not to uphold complaints about the We Eat Balanced campaign is a “landmark ruling” for British farmers.

The £1.5 million campaign, which ran at the start of this year, promoted the sustainability credentials of red meat and dairy production in the UK, and the role of red meat and dairy in a healthy diet as both products contain the essential vitamin B12.

The ASA received 487 complaints about the campaign, including submissions from Compassion in World Farming UK and the Vegan Society.

The complainants said the campaign adverts were misleading because they implied that consumption of meat and dairy was required in order to eat a healthy, balanced diet, and to obtain vitamin B12.

Some of the promotional material to accompany the We Eat Balanced campaign.

They also said the campaign adverts “misleadingly implied” that livestock used for meat in the UK were typically outdoor grazed and had a minimal environmental impact – something the complainants said was not the case.

The ASA rejected the complaints and in its ruling it said: “The ads did not state that consumers could not obtain a balanced and healthy diet unless they ate meat or dairy.

“We did not consider that consumers would interpret the ad to mean that consumption of meat and dairy was required to be healthy, but rather that meat and dairy products provided a choice of food options that could contribute to an overall healthy, varied diet.”

AHDB welcomed the ruling and the organisation’s chief communications and market development officer, Christine Watts, said it worked hard to ensure its campaigns were “robust and evidence-based”.

She added: “For British farming this is an important day as we can continue to communicate the benefits around consuming red meat and dairy as part of a balanced diet.

“We are now focused on preparing for the next stage of our campaign, which will launch later this year, tapping into consumer trends around diet, health and environmental sustainability.”

Vegan Society head of campaigns, Louise Davies, said the organisation was disheartened and frustrated by ASA’s final ruling.

She said: “We still strongly believe by running these adverts the AHDB set out to purposely mislead the public at a time when a record-breaking number of people were trying veganism through the Veganuary campaign.

“Despite the outcome we hope the huge number of complaints submitted to the ASA will encourage the ADHB and similar bodies to think twice before resorting to such scare tactics again in future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]