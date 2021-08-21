Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Farming

Ancient grain put to the test in micro plots

By Nancy Nicolson
August 21 2021, 8.23am
ADDING VALUE: Claire Pollock’s aim is to bring even more diversity to her farm;s produce.
ADDING VALUE: Claire Pollock’s aim is to bring even more diversity to her farm;s produce.

One of Fife’s most successful arable businesses is hosting a micro-scale experiment in growing heritage grains.

As state-of-the-art combines drone across Ardross farm’s cereal fields on the edge of the North Sea, Bosse Dahlgren carefully scythes seven tiny plots containing rare varieties of ancient grains, including Hebridean and Shetland oats, bere barley and rye from the island of Luing.

The aim is to multiply the seed, grown in the farm’s walled garden, to produce larger trial plots next year, but in the meantime loaves, flatbreads and bannocks will be made from each variety and the results shared with the farm.

Farmer Claire Pollock, whose main job this week is monitoring grain driers, said the project had the potential to add to the Ardross farm shop diversification.

Bosse Dahlgren is growing heritage grains in Fife.

“When we opened the shop 15 yrs ago it was about adding value to the farm,” she said.

“Bosse’s wife, Wendy Barrie, is a chef who knows about cooking and flavour, and we’re looking at possible new lines of flours and breads and other produce for the shop,”

Wendy Barrie said the varieties might not yield as well as modern crops, but could compensate for that by being more nutrient dense and flavoursome.

“They also have the potential to be successful in our increasibngly erratic climate,” she said.

Wendy Barrie and her husband  Bosse are collaborating on the project.

Bosse, who is from Sweden and is passionate about small-scale agriculture, said summer was not complete without having a scythe in his hand.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]