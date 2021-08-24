Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021
Business & Environment / Farming

Duo of Valais Blacknose sheep breed records smashed

By Gemma Mackie
August 24 2021, 5.00pm
Two-shear ram Snowdonia Goliath set a new breed record when he sold for 14,000gn.
A duo of Valais Blacknose sheep breed records were smashed at the Blacknose Beauties national show and sale in Carlisle.

A new record for the highest priced Valais Blacknose sold was set when a two-year-old ram went under the hammer for 14,000gn, while a new female record was also set when a Scottish-bred gimmer sold for 10,500gn.

The overall record-breaker, when sold at Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway Mart, was Snowdonia Goliath.

Put forward by Welsh breeders Gerallt and Kerry Jones, Goliath is a March 2019-born embryo-bred son of Westmorland Ego, out of Gemstones May.

He was crowned reserve overall champion in the pre-sale show, and sold in a two-way split to the Dyffryn and Valeview flocks, which are both based in Denbigh in Wales.

The next best price in the male section of 9,000gn was paid twice.

First at this price, selling to Messrs Simonini, Bampton, Penrith, Cumbria, was the reserve male champion.

This was ram lamb, Prendwick Invinsible,  from Northumberland breeder Jamie Wood’s Prendwick flock. He is a March-born embryo-bred son of Prendwick Everest, out of Prendwick Dot.

The other at 9,000gn was shearling ram Highland Hendrix from Tomintoul breeders Raymond Irvine and Jenni McAllister. An embryo-bred son of Prendwick Eros, and out of Highland Eden, he sold to Messrs Beattie, Omagh, Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, the new female record price of 10,500gn was paid for the overall champion from the pre-sale show.

Highland Harmonie with Adele Irvine, left, Jenni McAllister and Raymond Irvine.

This was a gimmer named Highland Harmonie from Jenni McAllister and Raymond Irvine. By the 10,000gn Highland Egbert, and out of Highland Fandabbidozie, she sold to Messrs Coates, Filey, North Yorkshire.

The Coates family also paid 8,500gn for the reserve female champion.

This was March-born embryo-bred ewe lamb, Cumberland Isa, from Kewsick breeders Adam and Alisha Kirkbride. Isa is by Highland King Kong and out of Prendwick Edwinna.

Jenni McAllister, who works as secretary at the Valais Blacknose Society as well as running the Highland flock, said: “It’s been great to be back showing after two years and even better to see old friends and new.

“It’s amazing to see the popularity of the breed continuing to grow year on year and the number of new breeders increasing.”

Averages: aged ram, one, £14,700; shearling rams, five, £3,990; ram lambs, 10, £2,761.50; ewes, seven, £3,750; gimmers, eight, £4,948.13; and ewe lambs, 18, £3,572.92.

Swiss Valais Blacknose

