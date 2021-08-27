Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Farming

Nancy Nicolson: Anyone care for an ARIOB? The lack of practical climate change measures would make you weep

By Nancy Nicolson
August 27 2021, 6.37pm
Farming is at the mercy of climate change as much as any other sector.
This should have been the week Scottish farmers finally learned the practical steps they need to take to tackle climate change and the biodiversity crisis.

The international warnings, the urgency and the pressure on the industry from all quarters to reform has been relentless, and producers have pleaded for years for a clear steer from the Scottish Government on policy and the specific measures they can take to make a difference – because getting it right matters to them as much as anyone

And they haven’t held back in giving practical advice in countless consultations, working groups and farmer-led committees.

But what was announced this week after the Scottish Government’s 100 days in office?  Not the long-promised pilot schemes to test-drive new policy or a budget to make it work but further consultation and yet another committee.

It means we now  have to get our heads round an ARIOB.

I’ll be writing about it for the foreseeable future, so here goes … it’s a (gender balanced) Agriculture Reform Implementation Oversight Board and it’s supposedly going to  create “a package of funded measures that will be trialled in a National Test Programme”.

I almost wept just reading the press release; goodness knows how farmers feel when the future of their businesses depends on this stuff.

The ARIOB has a extensive cast, including many farmers who’ve been involved in previous groups, all of them great producers and giving up their time for the industry cause –  but surely they’ve all contributed everything they’ve got to add already?

The glaring omission in the line-up is Jim Walker, the architect of  the first practical blueprint for a climate-friendly beef scheme. The former NFU Scotland president is, however, an outspoken critic of Scottish civil servants who, he has claimed, want a cull of 300,000 cattle to help meet government emissions targets. So no place at the table for Jim.

Former NFU Scotland president Jim Walker is an outspoken critic of civil servants.

The endless procrastination is enough to make me reflect wistfully on the EU’s negotiations over Common Agricultural Policy reform which always seemed to be interminable –  but at least there was a deadline. The next target set by the Scottish Government for more information –  if anyone is still interested –   is the COP 26 meeting in November.

But while the government dithers, the industry can take heart this week that ambitious scientific developments to support food and farming  are in the pipeline.

James Hutton Institute chief executive Colin Campbell at the breaking ground ceremony of new £62 million  facilities.

Agricarbon, the carbon measuring tool developed by Dundee fruit farmer and entrepreneur Stewart Arbuckle, announced a major injection of cash and support from First Milk, and the £62 million scientific facilities at the James Hutton Institute at Invergowrie are finally under construction.

We can put our faith in our scientists, if not our politicians.

 

 

 

