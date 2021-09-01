Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Farming

Home Office defends immigration rules amid meat plant worker shortage

By Gemma Mackie
September 1 2021, 11.45am Updated: September 1 2021, 1.51pm
Meat processors have blamed UK Government immigration rules for a shortage of workers in processing plants and abattoirs.
The UK Government has defended its post-Brexit immigration rules after criticism from meat industry leaders who are facing a shortage of staff in their plants.

Meat processors have warned of shortages of products, including pigs in blankets at Christmas time, due to staffing challenges.

Both the Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers (SAMW) and the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) have blamed the UK Government’s immigration policies for staff shortages in abattoirs and meat plants.

BMPA chief executive, Nick Allen, said that on average BMPA members are around 12-13% short on staff, while SAMW executive manager Martin Morgan said the association had been raising concerns about staff shortages for months.

Mr Morgan said: “The UK Government’s immigration rules are stifling our industry’s ability to recruit the number of skilled staff we require to meet retail and consumer demand.

“Member companies are seeking to recruit new staff from mainland Europe because there are simply not enough skilled people available to us within the British labour pool.”

Responding to the concerns, a Home Office spokesman said the UK Government’s points-based immigration system provided for a number of eligible occupations within the meat processing sector, subject to the rules and requirements of the system being met.

Almost half of all workers at Scottish red meat plants hail from outside the UK.

He added: “We want to see employers make long-term investments in the UK domestic workforce instead of relying on labour from abroad and our Plan for Jobs is helping people across the country retrain, build new skills and get back into work.

“The Government encourages all sectors to make employment more attractive to UK domestic workers through offering training, careers options, wage increases and to invest in increased automation technology.”

The Home Office said it had run a £3 million awareness campaign last year for UK employers, to inform them that freedom of movement was ending and they may need to take steps to adapt their recruitment practices.

The Scottish red meat processing sector’s reliance on foreign labour was laid bare in the latest Red Meat Industry Profile report from red meat levy body Quality Meat Scotland.

The report reveals 47% of the staff working at abattoirs and meat processing companies in Scotland hail from outside the UK.

It estimated 3,000 people worked across 21 red meat abattoirs in Scotland in 2020, and primary red meat processing generated £815 million of revenue and paid more than £77m in salaries.

Meanwhile, NFU Scotland has written to the UK Government calling for immediate action to tackle the labour crisis.

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy.

The union’s president, Martin Kennedy, said: “A shortage of both permanent and seasonal workers, combined with a lack of haulage drivers and processing staff, is seriously impacting agricultural, food and drink businesses across Scotland.

“The implications of this ongoing shortage for business and the economy have been steadily building and the impact can no longer be absorbed by farmers and the food and drink industry. The ramifications are already in plain sight, focussed on empty supermarket shelves, and the impacts are now being felt by consumers.”

He added: “NFU Scotland calls on the UK Government to take immediate action on labour to ensure that agriculture can continue to sustainably produce high quality food and drink for our country and our exports.

“This is vital for our farmers, rural communities, the wider supply chain and for our consumers.”

