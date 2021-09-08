Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Farming

Flexibility of on-farm sales is big success

By Nancy Nicolson
September 8 2021, 6.58am
POPULAR FORMAT: Buyers selecting rams at the Incheoch on-farm livestock auction.
Two leading farmers in Perthshire and the Highlands have reaped the rewards of on-farm livestock auctions , with Texels, Lleyns, Simmentals, Beletex and NZ Suffolks all meeting strong demand from all corners of the country.

The McGowan family at Incheoch,  Alyth enjoyed a complete clearance of their 98 Texel and Llyn rams on offer through the on-line Yourbid system which allows buyers to bid from smart phones, while standing in the fields and pens or with a traditional nod to the auction team at computer bidding stations.

A £1250 lot sold at the  Incheoch farm sale.

Incheoch’s 44 Texels averaged £1020 and sold between £350 and £2100 – the top price going to the Cotswolds for a son of Incheoch Blizzard. The 47 Lleyns sold from £350 to £2900, and levelled at £1021.

The farm’s homozygous polled bulls also proved popular, with three Simmental sons of Auroch Deuter averaging £6266. In all eight bulls sold to average £4750.

Graham Burke of Pentland Livestock, who helped to manage the sale said: “Yourbid is an excellent and easy to use sales platform, that allows customers to bid from anywhere without the need to attend the sale and the flexibility to bid on any sheep, right up to the conclusion of the auction.”

Meanwhile, the team at Fearn Farm in Ross-Shire held their tenth on-farm sale, featuring  a range of Aberfield, Texel, Beltex, Sufftex and New Zealand Suffolk rams and gimmers.

 

A Texel ram by Glenway Boris achieved the top price of £2000 whilst £195 was achieved for a pen of Aberfield cross gimmers, sired by homebred Aberfield rams,  126  grass-fed rams sold to  £815 and 331 gimmers averaged £169.

John Scott said: “We were delighted with the way the sale went, both in terms of the prices we received and the level of clearance, given that we had more sheep forward than ever before.

“It was great to see people in person, enjoying the relaxed atmosphere and interacting with the Yourbid format. But it was equally important that the sale was accessible to everyone, so individuals could join from their computer or phone at home, without the extra travel.”

 

 

