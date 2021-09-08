Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021
Business & Environment / Farming

Appeals for action over farm labour crisis

By Nancy Nicolson
September 8 2021, 6.48am
The broccoli harvest is in full swing, but labour is scarce.
The labour shortage crippling UK food and farming businesses, has intensified in the vegetable and pig sectors, resulting in vegetables rotting in fields and a growing backlog of stock on farms.

Meat processing plants and vegetable growers,  East of Scotland Growers (ESG) , have already announced a shocking scale of logjams and losses caused by a shortage of workers, both  in transport and in the fields, and now the National Pig Association (NPA) has joined in industry appeals to  government to take immediate action to address the crisis.

The pig industry’s plight comes hard on the heels of ESG’s revelation that the Cupar-based co-operative has already lost in the region of £1.1 million as a result of being unable to process around  2,500,000 heads of broccoli and 1,500,000 heads of cauliflower , some of which was dumped out of store and some ploughed back in to the fields.

And ESG’s managing director, Andrew Faichney has warned that with no end to the haulage or labour issues in sight,  losses will continue to accumulate.

ESG managing director, Andrew Faichney.

He said: “The haulage issue looks likely to remain, which is fundamentally driven by labour availability. Of even greater significance is the on-farm labour, with around 80% of the required workforce on farm, workers have been earning above budget income due to level of overtime required.

“The fear is that these workers will head home earlier than required due to reaching their own financial target. They are actually starting to disappear off farm already, where historically we have relied on workers finishing the fruit season and migrating over to field veg in the months of September and October.”

Meanwhile, according to the NPA,  there are currently 85,000 extra pigs on farms across the UK, with numbers increasing by around 15,000 per week, causing farmers to run out of space.

NPA chief executive Zoe Davies  said the first half of 2021 was the sector’s worst financial performance on record, with producers losing £116 million in the first six months of the year, and no sign of a let up in the financial pressures faced by the industry.

Farmers are running out of space to house pigs.

“We are already seeing producers up and down the country getting out of pigs or cutting down on numbers because they cannot sustain these losses any longer,” she said.

“The pig backlog is now creating further problems for farmers, forcing them to find extra cash for expensive feed and incur penalties for selling overweight pigs. Many are now being forced to face the real prospect of having to destroy pigs because there is simply nowhere for them to go.

“Without immediate Government intervention, more producers will be pushed over the edge. 22,000 sows have already been lost from the national herd this year, and this is just the start.”

 

 

