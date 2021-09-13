Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Farming

Four farms and Ringlink in running for SLE gongs

By Nancy Nicolson
September 13 2021, 3.45pm
Hugh Grierson of Newmiln organic farm at Perth is a finalist in the farming category.
Laurencekirk-based business Ringlink Scotland and four farms have made it to the finals of the Helping It Happen Awards organised by Scottish Land & Estates (SLE).

Ringlink, which has a membership of more than 2,900 and has driven the industry’s land-based pre-apprenticeship training programme, is a finalist in the awards’ education category.

The business will battle it out for top spot with Fresh Start, the Prince’s Trust at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, and Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick.

Hugh Grierson from Newmiln organic farm at Perth is a finalist in the farming award, alongside Mossgiel Farm from Mauchline and Finlay’s Cream of Galloway ethical dairy at Rainton Farm, Castle Douglas.

Mr Grierson’s farm first received organic status in 2002 and as well as
meat production the business produces organic potato crisps, eggs and chicken.

Mossgiel dairy farm is also organic and has recently won a tender to supply all the schools in the East Ayrshire Council area with 100% organic, 100% waste-free milk from Scottish organic farms – and deliver it all in 100% electric vans.

Bryce Cunningham of Mossgiel Farm.

Finlay’s ethical dairy produces traditional cheeses and ice-cream from organic milk taken from cows which also suckle their calves, a system which the Finlays say has resulted in a marked improvement in the cows’ health and contentment.

Meanwhile, Pat Wilson Farms from Lochrosque in Wester Ross are a finalist
in the environment enhancement category.

The landowners have restored more than 1,000ha of degraded peatlands and have a range of native woodland projects, and have capped sheep densities and deer numbers in recent years.

SLE chief executive Sarah-Jane Laing said while it had been a difficult year for businesses and individuals, the awards entries had shown how “resilient, resourceful and passionate” individuals, rural businesses and organisations have been
to make a positive contribution to society.

Sarah-Jane Laing of SLE.

“With five farming entries named as finalists, it’s clear that the sector is home to people and organisations which benefit Scotland by providing employment and training, high-quality food and drink and helping Scotland meet its environmental goals,” she said.

“This year’s entries have provided us with so many inspiring stories and we are pleased that the Helping It Happen Awards are firmly established as a way of recognising how Scotland’s diverse people and businesses are making a vital contribution.”

The winners will be announced at a live virtual ceremony on October 27.

