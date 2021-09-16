Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment / Farming

Rural bodies share vision for tackling climate change

By Nancy Nicolson
September 16 2021, 8.24am Updated: September 16 2021, 9.57am
The agricultural industry has the ability to support positive environmental change.
Scottish farming and wildlife organisations have united to call for government support  for measures that could help address the climate and biodiversity crisis.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust (SWT) and NFU Scotland (NFUS) have identified measures that could be coordinated through the new Regional Land Use Partnerships (RLUPs) as they are developed  across the country.

They include encouraging more efficient use of nitrates; work to assess and improve soil health; coordinated action to re-naturalise rivers and create new riparian woodland; and support to tackle invasive non-native species on a landscape scale.

More trees could be planted along river banks.

Farming champions such as organic livestock farmer Carey Coombs , an industry  “Champion for change”, said the agricultural industry had an almost unparalleled ability to support positive environmental change.

“Unlocking this potential could create great rewards, both for wildlife and for people,” he said.

“New networks of wildlife-rich hedgerows could criss-cross Scotland, rivers could be revitalised and shaded by trees, and farm businesses could lessen their carbon and nitrogen emissions.

“Achieving our vision will require both public funding and a supporting framework of regulation. We hope the Scottish Government will take action to ensure that the relationship between farming and the natural environment becomes increasingly beneficial.”

NFUS director of policy, Jonnie Hall said the union shared the same vision as the SWT.

NFU Scotland director of policy Jonnie Hall

He added: “We know that across all sectors, there will be difficult choices ahead and we want to see policies implemented that support all farmers and crofters, enabling them to be profitable and sustainable whilst delivering on our obligation to reduce our carbon footprint and help Scotland’s natural environment recover from its current state of crisis.”

