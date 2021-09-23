Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Rural charities offer schools virtual farm tours for Year of Beef campaign

By Gemma Mackie
September 23 2021, 11.45am Updated: September 23 2021, 11.52am
A series of virtual farm visits will take place at the start of October.

Rural charities are offering schools across Scotland the chance to give pupils a virtual farm tour as part of a campaign to teach children about beef production.

The Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) and Royal Northern Countryside Initiative (RNCI) have teamed up with Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) to run the Year of Beef campaign throughout this academic year.

The campaign, launched earlier this month, aims to provide resources for schools to help them educate children about the whole beef supply chain.

More than 240 schools have signed up to take part so far, and the two charities are encouraging more to get involved by signing up to Farm Visit Week on October 4-8.

RHET and RNCI will hold a series of virtual farm visits during the week, and it is hoped the Farm Visit Week will become an annual event and schools will be able to arrange in-person farm visits in 2022 and beyond.

“We have over 50 farms signed up and our volunteers have rallied to record virtual visits to their farms and produce videos covering a variety of different farming practices,” said RHET Scottish Borders co-ordinator, Lesley Mason.

The Year of Beef campaign will run throughout the current academic year.

RHET Fife co-ordinator, Carole Brunton, said the virtual tours will enable teachers and pupils from across Scotland to see inside a working farm.

She said: “It is so important to get young people back thinking about farming and food production – something they have missed out on since the beginning of the pandemic.”

NFU Scotland president, Martin Kennedy, encouraged farmers and crofters to spread the word about the Year of Beef campaign.

He said: “The beef industry is not only the engine room of our rural economy, it also delivers sustainable food production of the highest quality and helps us maintain an environment that is the envy of many across the globe.

“Please help by backing this campaign and support RHET throughout the coming year.”

Teachers interested in finding out about the campaign or signing up for a virtual farm visit can find out more information on the RHET website at www.rhet.org.uk

