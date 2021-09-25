Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Farming

UK grass-fed beef farming expertise to be shared with European farmers

By Gemma Mackie
September 25 2021, 6.00am
UK expertise in grass-fed beef diets will be shared with farmers in Europe.
UK beef farming expertise in grass-fed diets will be shared with European livestock producers as part of a five-year project.

Researchers at a number of UK institutes and organisations – including the University of Reading, Royal Agricultural University and the Pasture-Fed Livestock Association – have been awarded almost £1 million funding as part of the Pathways project.

The 9m euros (£7.7m) project, which forms part of the European Commission’s Farm to Fork Strategy, aims to help policymakers understand how practices such as 100% grass-fed diets and mobile abattoirs can be adopted.

“As the world increasingly recognises that significant changes need to take place to address the climate crisis, the agricultural sector and consumer behaviour has an important role to play,” said Dr Laurence Smith, lecturer in agricultural business management at the University of Reading.

“Beef and dairy can play an important role in getting us to a net-zero lifestyle by recognising and championing practices such as grass-fed diets.”

He said the UK agriculture sector was in an ideal position to help the rest of Europe and the world put into practice more sustainable beef farming.

The Pathways project involves 12 countries.

“We have some of the most passionate and focused advocates for grass-fed farming, which has a myriad of potential benefits not only for reducing emissions but also improving soil health, improving animal welfare and reducing food miles,” added Dr Smith.

Pasture-Fed Livestock Association research associate, Nikki Yoxall, said the association was delighted to be involved with the project.

She said: “As the home of grass-fed, we are at the cutting edge of new grazing management techniques and are confident that involvement in Pathways will increase our capacity to act as a platform for regenerative farmers to learn and succeed, providing support for farmers transitioning to more sustainable production methods.”

